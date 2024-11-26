SUBSCRIBE
Exact Sciences to Participate in December 2024 Investor Conferences

November 26, 2024 | 
MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (Nasdaq: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced that company management will participate in the following conferences and invited investors to participate by webcast.


  • Citi Global Healthcare Conference, Miami
    Fireside chat on Tuesday, December 3, 2024 at 8:45 a.m. ET
  • Evercore HealthCONx Conference, Miami
    Fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 7:30 a.m. ET

The webcasts can be accessed in the investor relations section of Exact Sciences’ website at www.exactsciences.com.

About Exact Sciences Corp.

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences gives patients and health care professionals the clarity needed to take life-changing action earlier. Building on the success of the Cologuard® and Oncotype® tests, Exact Sciences is investing in its pipeline to develop innovative solutions for use before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow Exact Sciences on X @ExactSciences, or find Exact Sciences on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contacts

Erik Holznecht
Exact Sciences Corp.
investorrelations@exactsciences.com
608-800-6605

