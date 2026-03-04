Exact Sciences Named Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winner for Third Consecutive Year

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exact Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: EXAS), a leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, today announced it has earned the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award (GEWA), marking the third consecutive year the company has received this prestigious recognition. The award honors organizations with some of the most engaged workplace cultures in the world.

Gallup recognized Exact Sciences for fostering a culture where employees feel valued and connected to the company’s mission, enabling strong performance even during periods of change and complexity.

"Our people are the heart of Exact Sciences,” said Sarah Condella, executive vice president of human resources. “This recognition belongs to them. Every day, our team shows up with purpose, supports one another, and stays focused on advancing the fight against cancer. We will keep raising the bar for ourselves and for the patients who count on us.”

Gallup’s research shows that organizations that prioritize engagement and performance are better positioned for long-term success. Its meta-analysis, based on data from more than 3.3 million employees across 347 organizations in 53 industries and 90 countries, found that highly engaged organizations outperform peers in areas including customer ratings, profitability, productivity, retention, safety, quality and overall wellbeing.

For a complete list of GEWA winners, visit the 2026 Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award Winners page. Learn more about the awards here.

Exact Sciences is looking for talented people who are passionate about helping patients and fighting cancer. For more information and to view a complete list of job openings, visit the company’s careers site.

About Exact Sciences

A leading provider of cancer screening and diagnostic tests, Exact Sciences helps patients and health care providers make timely, informed decisions before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. The company’s growing portfolio includes well-established brands such as Cologuard® and Oncotype DX®, along with innovative solutions like Cancerguard® for blood-based analysis of molecular information across multiple cancers and Oncodetect® for molecular residual disease and recurrence monitoring. Exact Sciences continues to invest in a robust pipeline of advanced cancer diagnostics aimed at improving outcomes. For more information, visit ExactSciences.com, follow @ExactSciences on X, or connect on LinkedIn and Facebook.

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world.

