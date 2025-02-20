SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Evolus to Participate in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Glowing Ahead: Beauty & Wellness Summit

February 20, 2025 | 
1 min read

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today announced that members of its management team will participate in the TD Cowen 2nd Annual Glowing Ahead: Beauty & Wellness Summit in New York City on Thursday, February 27, 2025.


As part of the event, David Moatazedi, President and CEO of Evolus, will host a fireside chat on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 9:30 AM – 10:00 AM ET. A live webcast of the fireside chat can be accessed on the Investor Relations page of the Evolus website here. A replay of the webcast will remain available for 90 days following the event.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Contacts

Investors:
Nareg Sagherian, Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone: (248) 202-9267
Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:
Email: media@evolus.com

