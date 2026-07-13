Evolus Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - July 10, 2026

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today reported the grant during April 2026 to July 2026 of an aggregate of 115,000 restricted stock units (RSUs) of the company’s common stock to 38 newly hired non-executive employees of the company. The awards were approved by the compensation committee of the company’s board of directors under the Evolus’ 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan, with grant dates and vesting commencement dates ranging from April 7, 2026 through July 8, 2026, as inducements material to the new employees entering into employment with Evolus in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

The RSUs vest 25% on each annual anniversary of the vesting commencement date. The awards are subject to the terms and conditions of the 2023 Inducement Incentive Plan and the terms and conditions of the RSU agreement covering the grant, including requirements to remain continuously employed on each vesting date.

About Evolus, Inc.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse®, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

Jeuveau® and Nuceiva®, are registered trademarks and Evolysse® is a trademark of Evolus, Inc.

Hi-Pure™ is a trademark of Daewoong Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Estyme® is a trademark of Symatese Aesthetics S.A.S.

Evolus Contacts:

Investors:

Nareg Sagherian

Vice President, Head of Global Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

Tel: 248-202-9267

Email: ir@evolus.com

Media:

Email: media@evolus.com