Evolus Announces Commercial Launch of Evolysse™

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio, today announced the commercial launch date for Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels, the first two products in the Evolysse™ collection, scheduled for Friday, April 18th.





To support the introduction, Evolus will initiate a comprehensive educational rollout beginning with a national Evolus Academy webcast for healthcare practitioners on April 18th with several thousand attendees expected to participate. Ahead of the webcast, the company has already begun an early experience program by sending product to over 1,000 key accounts, including key opinion leaders (KOLs), clinical investigators, and leading practices. This approach enables providers to explore the performance and versatility of Evolysse™ injectable HA gels for the correction of dynamic facial wrinkles and folds, such as nasolabial folds, which will accelerate comfort, confidence, and integration of the products into clinical practice.

The Evolysse™ collection marks the company’s second commercial aesthetics product, following the successful launch of Jeuveau® in 2019. Since its launch, Jeuveau® has become the fastest-growing neurotoxin in the U.S. for four consecutive years and has now captured over 14% of the U.S. market and penetrated over 50% of aesthetic clinics. With over 15,000 purchasing accounts, Evolysse™ will launch into an established customer base who will gain access to Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth, helping to drive immediate and impactful momentum in the U.S. injectable HA market.

“With the introduction of Evolysse™, we are bringing together the fastest growing toxin in the category with the first new innovation in HA technology in over a decade,” said David Moatazedi, President and Chief Executive Officer of Evolus. “This is more than a product launch, it is the introduction of differentiated injectable HA gels that are grounded in clinical science and designed to meet the evolving needs of consumers seeking natural-looking results. By pairing this innovative Cold-X™ technology with the commercial strength we’ve built with Jeuveau®, we are well-positioned to expand our leadership with a differentiated injectable portfolio.”

Dr. John Fezza, MD, an award-winning oculofacial plastic surgeon, commented, “With over 30 years of experience in the aesthetics industry, I’m excited to integrate Evolysse™ into my practice. These products represent the next generation of injectable HA gels, scientifically driven, delivering natural-looking results, and backed by a strong safety profile. Evolysse™ provides a new level of confidence when treating patients who are concerned about looking overdone or unnatural. It’s exactly what my patients have been asking for.”

Representing the first breakthrough in HA technology in over a decade, Evolysse™ utilizes innovative Cold-X™ technology by Symatese which is designed to better preserve the natural structure of the HA molecule for long-lasting, natural-looking results. Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth address moderate to severe dynamic facial wrinkles and facial folds that may develop over time for many reasons, including the natural aging process or following weight loss. In a head-to-head clinical study against Restylane®-L, both Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth met the 6-month primary endpoint of non-inferiority1, with the confidence intervals and corresponding p-values (<0.001) demonstrating statistical superiority1.

Additionally, Evolysse™ Form demonstrated statistically significant differences2 compared to Restylane®-L at all measured timepoints throughout the 12-month study period. Evolysse™ Smooth showed statistically significant differences2 at 6 and 9 months, despite 20% more Restylane®-L being used3. In the head-to-head clinical study versus Restylane®-L, the safety profile of Evolysse™ Form and Evolysse™ Smooth was similar to the control.

Evolus (NASDAQ: EOLS) is a global performance beauty company redefining the aesthetic injectable market for the next generation of beauty consumers through its unique, customer-centric business model and innovative digital platform. Our mission is to become a global leader in aesthetics anchored by our flagship products: Jeuveau® (prabotulinumtoxinA-xvfs), the first and only neurotoxin dedicated exclusively to aesthetics, and Evolysse™, a collection of unique injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) gels. Visit us at www.evolus.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram or Facebook.

1 Based on the primary endpoint analysis for Evolysse™ Form (95% CI [-0.500, -0.032]) and Evolysse™ Smooth (95% CI [-0.416, -0.019])

2 Based on Wrinkle Severity Rating Scale (WSRS) Live Investigator Assessments (p < 0.05)

3 In the clinical study, the mean injection volume for optimal correction was 1.0 mL for Evolysse™ Smooth versus 1.2 mL for Restylane®-L

