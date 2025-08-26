Evoke Pharma and EVERSANA Expand GIMOTI® Access to Gastro Health and Other Large GI Practices through Omnicell Relationship

Separately Secures Access to OneGI Through Brentwood Pharmacy Agreement

Gimoti Specialty Pharmacy Network to Almost Double with Additional Relationships

SOLANA BEACH, Calif. and CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Evoke Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVOK), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on developing treatments for gastrointestinal (GI) diseases, with a particular emphasis on GIMOTI® (metoclopramide) nasal spray, together with EVERSANA, a leading provider of global commercial services to the life sciences industry, today announced the addition of Omnicell (NASDAQ: OMCL), a leader in medication management and fulfillment. This relationship is expected to expand patient access to GIMOTI, the only FDA-approved nasal spray for adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis specifically, into large gastroenterology organizations.

As part of Evoke’s strategy to broaden GIMOTI’s reach through key pharmacy partnerships, the addition of Omnicell is meant to ensure better alignment with specialty pharmacies used by large gastroenterology group practices, like Gastro Health, which has a presence in 7 states and 150 locations. Omnicell manages a collection of these targeted pharmacies that specialize in GI products that are affiliated with large gastrointestinal physician organizations. This relationship is expected to almost double the number of specialty pharmacies available to access Gimoti.

“Adding Omnicell as a pharmacy manager is a direct reflection of the strategy we’ve shared publicly — to improve patient access by aligning with the specialty pharmacies GI physicians trust and use every day,” said Matt D’Onofrio, Chief Executive Officer of Evoke Pharma. “With support from EVERSANA and integration with Omnicell, we’re working to remove barriers for providers and help patients get the care they need faster.”

“Large GI practices are structured for scale and efficiency, and many have long-standing relationships with preferred specialty pharmacies,” said Chris Quesenberry, Chief Commercial Officer at Evoke Pharma. “Omnicell is an organization that understands the complexities of specialty care and offers turnkey solutions intended to optimize provider and patient experience. It’s another major step forward in making GIMOTI accessible in the real-world environments where patients are being treated.”

In a separate agreement, Evoke has also accessed Brentwood Pharmacy via a partnership agreement via Eversana. Brentwood is the specialty pharmacy affiliated with OneGI, another large gastroenterology network located in Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio, Mississippi and other surrounding states. OneGI manages approximately 200 gastroenterologists and specialized physician assistants located at over 30 offices. This expansion further enables rapid delivery of GIMOTI and expands access to additional insurance plans for patients.

About Evoke Pharma, Inc.

Evoke is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused primarily on the development of drugs to treat GI disorders and diseases. The company developed, commercialized and markets GIMOTI, a nasal spray formulation of metoclopramide, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

Diabetic gastroparesis is a GI disorder affecting millions of patients worldwide, in which the stomach takes too long to empty its contents resulting in serious GI symptoms as well as other systemic complications. The gastric delay caused by gastroparesis can compromise absorption of orally administered medications. Prior to FDA approval to commercially market GIMOTI, metoclopramide was only available in oral and injectable formulations and remains the only drug currently approved in the United States to treat gastroparesis.

Visit www.EvokePharma.com for more information.

Follow Evoke Pharma on LinkedIn

Follow Evoke Pharma on Twitter

About Gimoti® (metoclopramide) nasal spray

GIMOTI is indicated for the relief of symptoms in adults with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis. Important Safety Information:

WARNING: TARDIVE DYSKINESIA

Metoclopramide can cause tardive dyskinesia (TD), a serious movement disorder that is often irreversible. The risk of developing TD increases with duration of treatment and total cumulative dosage.

Discontinue GIMOTI in patients who develop signs or symptoms of TD. In some patients, symptoms may lessen or resolve after metoclopramide is stopped.

Avoid treatment with metoclopramide (all dosage forms and routes of administration) for longer than 12 weeks because of the increased risk of developing TD with longer-term use.



GIMOTI is not recommended for use in:

Pediatric patients due to the risk of developing tardive dyskinesia (TD) and other extrapyramidal symptoms as well as the risk of methemoglobinemia in neonates.

Moderate or severe hepatic impairment (Child-Pugh B or C), moderate or severe renal impairment (creatinine clearance less than 60 mL/minute), and patients concurrently using strong CYP2D6 inhibitors due to the risk of increased drug exposure and adverse reactions.

GIMOTI is contraindicated:

In patients with a history of tardive dyskinesia (TD) or a dystonic reaction to metoclopramide.

When stimulation of gastrointestinal motility might be dangerous (e.g., in the presence of gastrointestinal hemorrhage mechanical obstruction, or perforation).

In patients with pheochromocytoma or other catecholamine-releasing paragangliomas. Metoclopramide may cause a hypertensive/pheochromocytoma crisis, probably due to release of catecholamines from the tumor.

In patients with epilepsy. Metoclopramide may increase the frequency and severity of seizures.

In patients with hypersensitivity to metoclopramide. Reactions have included laryngeal and glossal angioedema and bronchospasm.



Potential adverse reactions associated with metoclopramide include: Tardive dyskinesia (TD), other extrapyramidal effects (EPS), parkinsonism symptoms, motor restlessness, neuroleptic malignant syndrome (NMS), depression, suicidal ideation and suicide, hypertension, fluid retention, hyperprolactinemia, effects on the ability to drive and operate machinery. Most common adverse reactions (≥5%) for GIMOTI are: dysgeusia, headache, and fatigue. These are not all of the possible side effects of GIMOTI. Call your doctor for medical advice about whether you should take GIMOTI and the possible risk factors and side effects. You are encouraged to report negative side effects of prescription drugs to the FDA.

Visit www.fda.gov/medwatch or call 1-800-FDA-1088.

Safe Harbor Statement

Evoke cautions you that statements included in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “could,” “intend,” “target,” “project,” “contemplates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “predicts,” “potential” or “continue” or the negatives of these terms or other similar expressions. These statements are based on the company’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding: the potential expansion of access to GIMOTI through the relationships with Omnicell and Brentwood Pharmacy; and Evoke’s commercial strategy. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by Evoke that any of its plans will be achieved. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risks and uncertainties inherent in Evoke’s business, including, without limitation: Evoke and EVERSANA may not be able to successfully drive market demand for GIMOTI; alternative treatments for gastroparesis may be developed or approved and may be shown to be superior to GIMOTI; Evoke’s ability to obtain additional financing as needed to support its operations; Evoke may use its capital resources sooner than expected; Evoke’s ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq’s stockholder’s equity requirements; Evoke’s dependence on third parties for the manufacture of GIMOTI; Evoke is entirely dependent on the success of GIMOTI; inadequate efficacy or unexpected adverse side effects relating to GIMOTI that could result in recalls or product liability claims; Evoke’s ability to maintain intellectual property protection for GIMOTI; and other risks and uncertainties detailed in Evoke’s prior press releases and in the periodic reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and Evoke undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. This caution is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

About EVERSANA

EVERSANA® is a leading independent provider of global services to the life sciences industry. The company’s integrated solutions are rooted in the patient experience and span all stages of the product life cycle to deliver long-term, sustainable value for patients, prescribers, channel partners and payers. The company serves more than 650 organizations, including innovative start-ups and established pharmaceutical companies, to advance life sciences solutions for a healthier world. To learn more about EVERSANA, visit eversana.com or connect through LinkedIn and X.

About Gastro Health

Gastro Health is a leading medical group made up of physicians and advanced practitioners specializing in the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders, nutrition, and digestive health. Gastro Health has a presence in seven states – Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland, and Massachusetts – with over 350 physicians and 150 locations consisting of medical offices, infusion centers, imaging services, and a specialty pharmacy.

About One GI®

One GI® is a gastroenterology management services organization that partners with GI physicians to help them manage, optimize, and grow their practices. One GI® provides critical business services to physicians so they can focus on what they do best: providing excellent care to patients. For additional information on One GI®, please visit www.onegi.com.

Investor & Media Contact:

Daniel Kontoh-Boateng

DKB Partners

Tel: 862-213-1398

dboateng@dkbpartners.net