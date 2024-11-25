Evecxia Therapeutics Announces Issuance of a US Patent Covering EVX‑301 in Development for Suicidal Ideation Crisis

Issued broad claims cover the EVX-301 method-of-treatment

The patent adds to a growing portfolio of issued and pending patents

Evecxia Therapeutics—the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders—today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued U.S. patent US11779567 covering drug candidate EVX-301.





The allowed claims broadly cover the EVX-301 method-of-treatment for therapeutic purposes, comprising putatively therapeutic doses, treatment durations, and pharmacokinetics.

About EVX-301

EVX-301 is a proprietary intravenous infusion of 5-hydroxytryptophan, 5-HTP, the immediate precursor of serotonin. EVX-301 is designed to produce fast-onset brain Serotonin Synthesis Amplification, which convergent clinical evidence suggest could treat suicidal ideation with fast-onset (1-6). EVX-301 is being developed as rescue therapy for patients hospitalized with suicidal ideation crisis. EVX-301 has completed a Phase 1 trial in healthy volunteers with excellent safety and tolerability and evidence of fast-onset brain serotonin activation.

About Suicidal Ideation

U.S. suicide rates have increased 35% since year 2000, approaching 50,000 fatalities per year (Center for Disease Control). Every year 1 million patients are hospitalized in the U.S. with acute suicidal ideation crisis; but, there are no FDA-approved therapies. EVX-301 is being developed to address this urgent unmet need.

About Evecxia Therapeutics

Evecxia is the first company dedicated to realizing the therapeutic potential of Serotonin Synthesis Amplification to treat central nervous system disorders. Evecxia has two Phase 2 clinical-stage drug candidates in development. EVX-101 is being developed as an adjunctive treatment for depression and obsessive-compulsive disorder when first-line serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants alone are inadequate. EVX-301 is being developed as rescue therapy for patients hospitalized for acute suicidal crisis.

For additional information about Evecxia, please visit www.evecxia.com.

References

