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Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Forecast to Hit USD 94.94 Billion by 2035 as Biologics, AI-Powered Manufacturing, and Advanced Therapies Redefine Drug Outsourcing

May 26, 2026 | 
1 min read

According to Precedence Research, the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO market size is forecasted to reach nearly USD 94.94 billion by 2035 increasing from USD 49.06 billion in 2026, with a healthy CAGR of 7.59% from 2026 to 2035.

Across Europe, a soaring demand for personalized therapies like cell and gene therapies, the rising complexity of biologics pipelines, and strategic onshoring efforts are actively transforming the pharmaceutical CDMO market. Significant expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for specialized oncology treatments, & the HPAPI sector.

Additionally, strong investments in biotechnology, the push for regional supply chain resilience, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing and single-use systems, are fueling industry growth.


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European pharmaceutical CDMOs are evolving from traditional manufacturing vendors into innovation-driven strategic partners capable of supporting complex biologics, advanced therapies, and precision oncology manufacturing at scale, said Rohan Patil a Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. The growing demand for biologics outsourcing, AI-enabled manufacturing, and supply chain regionalization is expected to accelerate long-term investment across the European CDMO ecosystem.

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Takeaways

🔹By service type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment contributed the highest market share of 64% in 2025.

🔹By service type, the finished dosage formulation development and manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2026-2035.

🔹By research phase, the phase III segment held a major market share of 32% in 2025.

🔹By research phase, the phase II segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 8% in the studied years.

Market Overview: The Future of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market comprises specialized firms that provide outsourced drug development and manufacturing services, from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) formulation to final packaging, for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This market is thriving, acting as a catalyst for pharmaceutical innovation by transforming drug discovery into commercial realities.

Driven by the need for speed, cost-efficiency, & specialized expertise in biologics and oncology, this sector plays a crucial role in API formulation, analytical development, and flexible, high-potency manufacturing tailored to both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech firms.

Regulatory and Policy Landscape Supporting Market Expansion

The implementation of stricter EU GMP Annex 1 guidelines, increasing focus on pharmaceutical quality assurance, and the European Union’s broader pharmaceutical strategy are encouraging investments in advanced sterile manufacturing, contamination control, and modernized production infrastructure.

Governments across Europe are also promoting regional manufacturing resilience initiatives to strengthen supply security for critical medicines and reduce overreliance on external suppliers.

Strategic Shift into Advanced Therapies: Major Potential

Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market is securing a leading position by pivoting towards high-value, specialized treatments, such as cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and mRNA vaccines. This shift is fueled by the demand for specialized OEB-4/5 containment and viral vector production.

By integrating end-to-end services from development to commercial manufacturing, these firms can capture premium pricing & establish long-term partnerships within the evolving biologics landscape.

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The Aseptic Bottleneck: Major Limitation

A critical concern exists in aseptic processing as strict EU GMP Annex 1 regulations collide with a severe shortage of skilled personnel, particularly in key European markets like Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. This talent shortage, affecting roles ranging from microbiologists to quality assurance and quality control engineers, results in substantial operational delays and limits facility capacity despite the necessary compliance upgrades.

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Coverage

Market Scope

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 45.68 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 49.06 Billion

Market Size in 2035

USD 94.94 Billion

Market Growth Rate (2026–2035)

CAGR of 7.59%

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

Key Growth Driver

Rising outsourcing demand for biologics, HPAPI, and advanced therapies

Major Technology Trend

AI-enabled manufacturing, digital twins, and continuous manufacturing

Key Market Opportunity

Cell and gene therapy manufacturing expansion

Major Market Challenge

Skilled workforce shortages and strict regulatory compliance

Segments Covered

By Service Type, By Research Phase, and By Country

Innovation Focus Areas

Single-use systems, smart manufacturing, biologics, and ADC production

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Pharmaceutical CDMOs Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare

The global pharmaceutical CDMO industry is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by the rapid evolution of biologics, personalized medicine, and advanced drug development technologies. The market was valued at approximately USD 197.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 211.00 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 392.67 billion by 2035, registering a strong CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.


This remarkable expansion is being fueled by the rising trend of pharmaceutical and biotech companies outsourcing manufacturing operations to specialized CDMOs in order to enhance scalability, reduce operational costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Increasing demand for complex biologics, cell & gene therapies, high-potency APIs, and sterile injectables is further strengthening the need for technologically advanced manufacturing partners.

In addition, growing investments in R&D, flexible production infrastructure, continuous manufacturing technologies, and stringent regulatory compliance standards are reshaping the global CDMO ecosystem. Pharmaceutical CDMOs are increasingly becoming strategic innovation partners, enabling companies to streamline drug development, optimize supply chains, and meet the growing global demand for advanced therapeutics.

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Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Takeaways

🔹 The API manufacturing segment led the market with a 63.92% share in 2025, supported by strong demand for outsourced drug production and HPAPI manufacturing.

🔹 The FDF development and manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2035 due to rising biologics and sterile injectable demand.

🔹 The phase III segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.90% in 2025, driven by increasing late-stage drug development activities.

🔹 The phase II segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period amid growing clinical trial investments.

Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 197.40 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 211 Billion

Market Size by 2035

USD 392.67 Billion

Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035

CAGR of 7.12%

Largest Market

Asia Pacific

Base Year

2025

Forecast Period

2026 to 2035

Segments Covered

Service Type, Research Phase, and Region

Regions Covered

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Players

Bushu Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Nipro Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Samsung Biologics

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Siegfried Holding Ag

Catalent, Inc

Lonza Group AG

Recipharm Ab

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Cordenpharma International

Cambrex Corporation

Wuxi Apptec

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Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: State Analysis


Germany: As the largest holder of the Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market, Germany boasts approximately 98 facilities and specializes in API and finished dosage formulation (FDF). The country focuses heavily on advanced R&D, small molecule API production, and HPAPIs. Key trends include high-tech sterile injectables, continuous manufacturing, and long-term partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies.

Italy: Italy serves as the primary European contract manufacturing provider by volume, commanding a substantial market share and housing over 91 FDF sites. The country is a prominent center for API manufacturing, particularly active in Lombardy. There is notable investment in cytotoxic and innovative drug substances.

France: Emerging as the fastest-growing CDMO ecosystem, France is tied for second place with 91 facilities. The country specializes in biologics, particularly monoclonal antibody production and advanced therapies. Government initiatives emphasize local manufacturing onshoring to reduce reliance on external suppliers.

Switzerland: Recognized as the premier European hub for high-value pharmaceutical production and specialized biologics manufacturing, Switzerland prioritizes quality and complex projects. The country excels in next-generation biologics and cell/gene therapies, characterized by high-potency manufacturing and advanced technology.

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Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segment Analysis

By Service Type Analysis

The active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2025. This dominance stems from the high outsourcing of small-molecule production, specialized HPAPIs, and demand for oncology drugs. API manufacturing acts as the backbone of CDMO operations, holding substantial revenue shares due to high demand for both small-molecule and specialized, high-potency APIs. Increasing cancer rates and the rise of targeted therapies have escalated the need for specialized HPAPI production, leading firms to rely heavily on CDMOs & reducing dependence on non-EU suppliers.


The finished dosage formulation development and manufacturing segment is estimated to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is primarily propelled by growing demand for sterile injectables, complex solid doses, & a rise in the outsourcing of generic and biosimilar production to meet stringent quality & regulatory requirements. The expansion of biologics necessitates specialized manufacturing expertise, further surging the demand for sterile FDF. Companies are widely outsourcing development & manufacturing to reduce production spending and foster time-to-market.

By Research Phase Analysis

The Phase III segment led the Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2025. This is mainly powered by elevating demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, biologics, and specialized oncology manufacturing, requiring large-scale, high-containment infrastructure. Immersive focus on complex biologics, cell therapies, and gene therapies requires advanced technical expertise found in specialized CDMOs. As drugs move to Phase III, CDMOs manage large-scale production, process validation, and the transition to commercialization, which demands an extensive investment in facilities & also necessitates advanced, high-precision outsourcing.


The Phase II segment is predicted to expand rapidly in the studied years. A prominent catalyst includes increased investment in mid-stage clinical trials. The surge in biopharmaceutical development & tailored medicines requires specialized CDMO capabilities for small-batch, GMP-compliant production. Pharmaceutical firms are leveraging CDMO expertise early to compress timelines & optimize formulation, which necessitates well-developed clinical development and manufacturing services.

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Companies

 Seqens

 Recipharm Venture Fund

 CordePharma

 Siegfried Holdings AG

 Lonza Group Ltd

 Boehringer Ingelheim

 Catalent

 AGC Biologics

 3P Biopharmaceuticals

 Adragos Pharma

 Axplora

 Biovian Oy


Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Competitive Landscape and Strategic Positioning

Leading European pharmaceutical CDMOs are increasingly differentiating themselves through specialized biologics capabilities, HPAPI expertise, advanced sterile manufacturing infrastructure, and integrated end-to-end service offerings. Major market participants are actively investing in capacity expansion, digital manufacturing technologies, sustainability initiatives, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positioning and meet evolving pharmaceutical outsourcing requirements.

Companies with expertise in antibody-drug conjugates, viral vector production, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and AI-driven smart manufacturing platforms are expected to capture significant long-term growth opportunities. Strategic collaborations between CDMOs and biotechnology companies are also becoming increasingly important for accelerating commercialization timelines and reducing development risks.

Key Innovations Supporting the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

Innovation Focus

Technology Area

Impact on European CDMO

CDMO 5.0

AI-powered Process Optimization

Real-time AI, digital twins, and predictive analytics boost quality and cut manufacturing costs.

Advanced Modalities

Specialized HPAPI and Conjugation

High demand for handling potent APIs and ADCs requires specialized containment facilities.

Bio-processing

Single-Use Systems (SUS)

Rapid scale-up for biologics/mRNA using disposable technology, increasing agility in Europe.

Production Speed

Continuous Manufacturing

Shift from batch to continuous manufacturing, improving yield and lowering downtime.

Supply Security

Regionalized Near-Shoring

Establishing European footprints to reduce reliance on Asia and enhancing supply chain resilience.

AI and Smart Manufacturing Reshaping CDMO Operations

Artificial intelligence, automation, and digital manufacturing technologies are transforming pharmaceutical production across Europe. CDMOs are increasingly deploying predictive maintenance systems, AI-powered quality control, digital twins, and real-time manufacturing analytics to improve operational efficiency, reduce batch failures, and accelerate regulatory compliance. Smart factory investments are expected to become a key competitive differentiator as pharmaceutical companies prioritize speed, transparency, and manufacturing reliability.

Major Shifts in Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market

 In April 2026, Prange Pharma rebranded MSD Animal Health’s Italian site as Aprilia Animal Health, creating a premier European CDMO platform for veterinary pharmaceuticals. (Source@ https://chemanager-online.com)

 In September 2025, Rezon Bio announced its rollout as a European contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics. (Source@ https://www.businesswire.com)

 In May 2025, Shilpa Medicare is poised for a high-growth FY2026, spurred by a strategic European Axitinib launch, a USD 4M polymer order, and rising CDMO revenues. (Source@ https://scanx.trade)

 In April 2025, Meribel Pharma Solutions debuted as a major mid-sized European CDMO, operating 13 sites across France, Spain, and Sweden, following the acquisition of Synerlab and Recipharm assets. (Source@ https://www.expresspharma.in/ )

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation

By Service Type

🔹Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing

   → Small Molecule

   → Large Molecule

   → High Potency (HPAPI)

  → Others

🔹Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing

   → Solid Dose Formulation

   → Tablets

   → Liquid Dose Formulation

   → Injectable Dose Formulation

   → Others

🔹Secondary Packaging

By Research Phase

🔹Pre-clinical

🔹Phase I

🔹Phase II

🔹Phase III

🔹Phase IV

By Country

🔹Germany

🔹UK

🔹France

🔹Italy

🔹Spain

🔹Sweden

🔹Denmark

🔹Norway

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About Us

Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.

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