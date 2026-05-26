Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Forecast to Hit USD 94.94 Billion by 2035 as Biologics, AI-Powered Manufacturing, and Advanced Therapies Redefine Drug Outsourcing

According to Precedence Research, the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO market size is forecasted to reach nearly USD 94.94 billion by 2035 increasing from USD 49.06 billion in 2026, with a healthy CAGR of 7.59% from 2026 to 2035.
Across Europe, a soaring demand for personalized therapies like cell and gene therapies, the rising complexity of biologics pipelines, and strategic onshoring efforts are actively transforming the pharmaceutical CDMO market. Significant expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for specialized oncology treatments, & the HPAPI sector.
Additionally, strong investments in biotechnology, the push for regional supply chain resilience, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing and single-use systems, are fueling industry growth.
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European pharmaceutical CDMOs are evolving from traditional manufacturing vendors into innovation-driven strategic partners capable of supporting complex biologics, advanced therapies, and precision oncology manufacturing at scale, said Rohan Patil a Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. The growing demand for biologics outsourcing, AI-enabled manufacturing, and supply chain regionalization is expected to accelerate long-term investment across the European CDMO ecosystem.
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Takeaways
🔹By service type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment contributed the highest market share of 64% in 2025.
🔹By service type, the finished dosage formulation development and manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2026-2035.
🔹By research phase, the phase III segment held a major market share of 32% in 2025.
🔹By research phase, the phase II segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 8% in the studied years.
Market Overview: The Future of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturing
Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market comprises specialized firms that provide outsourced drug development and manufacturing services, from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) formulation to final packaging, for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This market is thriving, acting as a catalyst for pharmaceutical innovation by transforming drug discovery into commercial realities.
Driven by the need for speed, cost-efficiency, & specialized expertise in biologics and oncology, this sector plays a crucial role in API formulation, analytical development, and flexible, high-potency manufacturing tailored to both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech firms.
Regulatory and Policy Landscape Supporting Market Expansion
The implementation of stricter EU GMP Annex 1 guidelines, increasing focus on pharmaceutical quality assurance, and the European Union’s broader pharmaceutical strategy are encouraging investments in advanced sterile manufacturing, contamination control, and modernized production infrastructure.
Governments across Europe are also promoting regional manufacturing resilience initiatives to strengthen supply security for critical medicines and reduce overreliance on external suppliers.
Strategic Shift into Advanced Therapies: Major Potential
Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market is securing a leading position by pivoting towards high-value, specialized treatments, such as cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and mRNA vaccines. This shift is fueled by the demand for specialized OEB-4/5 containment and viral vector production.
By integrating end-to-end services from development to commercial manufacturing, these firms can capture premium pricing & establish long-term partnerships within the evolving biologics landscape.
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The Aseptic Bottleneck: Major Limitation
A critical concern exists in aseptic processing as strict EU GMP Annex 1 regulations collide with a severe shortage of skilled personnel, particularly in key European markets like Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. This talent shortage, affecting roles ranging from microbiologists to quality assurance and quality control engineers, results in substantial operational delays and limits facility capacity despite the necessary compliance upgrades.
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Coverage
|
Market Scope
|
Details
|
Market Size in 2025
|
USD 45.68 Billion
|
Market Size in 2026
|
USD 49.06 Billion
|
Market Size in 2035
|
USD 94.94 Billion
|
Market Growth Rate (2026–2035)
|
CAGR of 7.59%
|
Base Year
|
2025
|
Forecast Period
|
2026 to 2035
|
Key Growth Driver
|
Rising outsourcing demand for biologics, HPAPI, and advanced therapies
|
Major Technology Trend
|
AI-enabled manufacturing, digital twins, and continuous manufacturing
|
Key Market Opportunity
|
Cell and gene therapy manufacturing expansion
|
Major Market Challenge
|
Skilled workforce shortages and strict regulatory compliance
|
Segments Covered
|
By Service Type, By Research Phase, and By Country
|
Innovation Focus Areas
|
Single-use systems, smart manufacturing, biologics, and ADC production
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Market Research Report Now 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/5562 The
global pharmaceutical CDMO industry is
undergoing a transformative phase, driven by the rapid evolution of
biologics, personalized medicine, and advanced drug development technologies.
The market was valued at approximately USD 197.40 billion in 2025 and is
projected to grow from USD 211.00 billion in 2026 to nearly USD
392.67 billion by 2035, registering a strong CAGR of 7.12% during
the forecast period. In
addition, growing investments in R&D, flexible production infrastructure,
continuous manufacturing technologies, and stringent regulatory compliance
standards are reshaping the global CDMO ecosystem. Pharmaceutical CDMOs are
increasingly becoming strategic innovation partners, enabling companies to
streamline drug development, optimize supply chains, and meet the growing
global demand for advanced therapeutics. Where
Data Meets Strategic Clarity 📥 View Sample Pages of
the Complete Report 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/2936 Pharmaceutical
CDMO Market Key Takeaways 🔹 The API manufacturing
segment led the market with a 63.92% share in 2025, supported by strong demand
for outsourced drug production and HPAPI manufacturing. 🔹 The FDF development and
manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2035
due to rising biologics and sterile injectable demand. 🔹 The phase III segment
accounted for the largest market share of 31.90% in 2025, driven by increasing
late-stage drug development activities. 🔹 The phase II segment is
expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period amid growing
clinical trial investments. Pharmaceutical
CDMO Market Scope Report
Coverage Details Market
Size in 2025 USD
197.40 Billion Market
Size in 2026 USD
211 Billion Market
Size by 2035 USD
392.67 Billion Growth
Rate from 2026 to 2035 CAGR
of 7.12% Largest
Market Asia
Pacific Base
Year 2025 Forecast
Period 2026
to 2035 Segments
Covered Service
Type, Research Phase, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle
East & Africa Pharmaceutical
CDMO Market Key Players ➢ Thermo Fisher Scientific
Inc. ➢ Samsung Biologics ➢ Laboratory Corporation of
America Holdings ➢ Siegfried Holding Ag ➢ Catalent, Inc ➢ Lonza Group AG ➢ Recipharm Ab ➢ Piramal Pharma Solutions ➢ Cordenpharma International ➢ Cambrex Corporation ➢ Wuxi Apptec 📥 Instant Report
Delivery Available | 💳 Buy Now 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/checkout/2936 Europe
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: State Analysis Italy: Italy serves as the primary European
contract manufacturing provider by volume, commanding a substantial market
share and housing over 91 FDF sites. The country is a prominent center for API
manufacturing, particularly active in Lombardy. There is notable investment in
cytotoxic and innovative drug substances. France: Emerging as the fastest-growing CDMO
ecosystem, France is tied for second place with 91 facilities. The country
specializes in biologics, particularly monoclonal antibody production and
advanced therapies. Government initiatives emphasize local manufacturing
onshoring to reduce reliance on external suppliers. Switzerland:
Recognized as the
premier European hub for high-value pharmaceutical production and specialized
biologics manufacturing, Switzerland prioritizes quality and complex projects.
The country excels in next-generation biologics and cell/gene therapies,
characterized by high-potency manufacturing and advanced technology. Have
questions or ready to move forward? Contact our experts today @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441
9344 Europe
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segment Analysis By Service
Type Analysis The active
pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2025. This dominance stems from the high
outsourcing of small-molecule production, specialized HPAPIs, and demand for
oncology drugs. API manufacturing acts as the backbone of CDMO operations,
holding substantial revenue shares due to high demand for both small-molecule
and specialized, high-potency APIs. Increasing cancer rates and the rise of
targeted therapies have escalated the need for specialized HPAPI production,
leading firms to rely heavily on CDMOs & reducing dependence on non-EU
suppliers. By Research
Phase Analysis The Phase
III segment led the Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2025. This is mainly powered by elevating
demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, biologics, and specialized oncology
manufacturing,
requiring large-scale, high-containment infrastructure. Immersive focus on
complex biologics, cell therapies, and gene therapies requires advanced
technical expertise found in specialized CDMOs. As drugs move to Phase III,
CDMOs manage large-scale production, process validation, and the transition to
commercialization, which demands an extensive investment in facilities &
also necessitates advanced, high-precision outsourcing. Europe
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Companies ➢ Seqens ➢ Recipharm Venture Fund ➢ CordePharma ➢ Siegfried Holdings AG ➢ Lonza Group Ltd ➢ Boehringer Ingelheim ➢ Catalent ➢ AGC Biologics ➢ 3P Biopharmaceuticals ➢ Adragos Pharma ➢ Axplora ➢ Biovian Oy Leading
European pharmaceutical CDMOs are increasingly differentiating themselves
through specialized biologics capabilities, HPAPI expertise, advanced sterile
manufacturing infrastructure, and integrated end-to-end service offerings.
Major market participants are actively investing in capacity expansion, digital
manufacturing technologies, sustainability initiatives, and strategic
acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positioning and meet evolving
pharmaceutical outsourcing requirements. Companies
with expertise in antibody-drug conjugates, viral vector production, cell and
gene therapy manufacturing, and AI-driven smart manufacturing platforms are
expected to capture significant long-term growth opportunities. Strategic
collaborations between CDMOs and biotechnology companies are also becoming
increasingly important for accelerating commercialization timelines and
reducing development risks. Key
Innovations Supporting the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Innovation Focus Technology Area Impact on European CDMO CDMO 5.0 AI-powered Process Optimization Real-time AI, digital twins, and
predictive analytics boost quality and cut manufacturing costs. Advanced Modalities Specialized HPAPI and Conjugation High demand for handling potent APIs
and ADCs requires specialized containment facilities. Bio-processing Single-Use Systems (SUS) Rapid scale-up for biologics/mRNA
using disposable technology, increasing agility in Europe. Production Speed Continuous Manufacturing Shift from batch to continuous
manufacturing, improving yield and lowering downtime. Supply Security Regionalized Near-Shoring Establishing European footprints to
reduce reliance on Asia and enhancing supply chain resilience. AI and
Smart Manufacturing Reshaping CDMO Operations Artificial
intelligence, automation, and digital manufacturing technologies are
transforming pharmaceutical production across Europe. CDMOs are increasingly
deploying predictive maintenance systems, AI-powered quality control, digital
twins, and real-time manufacturing analytics to improve operational efficiency,
reduce batch failures, and accelerate regulatory compliance. Smart factory
investments are expected to become a key competitive differentiator as
pharmaceutical companies prioritize speed, transparency, and manufacturing reliability. Major
Shifts in Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market ➢ In April 2026, Prange Pharma rebranded MSD Animal
Health’s Italian site as Aprilia Animal Health, creating a premier European
CDMO platform for veterinary pharmaceuticals. (Source@ https://chemanager-online.com) ➢ In September 2025, Rezon Bio announced its rollout as a
European contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for
biologics. (Source@ https://www.businesswire.com) ➢ In May 2025, Shilpa Medicare is poised for a
high-growth FY2026, spurred by a strategic European Axitinib launch, a USD 4M
polymer order, and rising CDMO revenues. (Source@ https://scanx.trade) ➢ In April 2025, Meribel Pharma Solutions debuted as
a major mid-sized European CDMO, operating 13 sites across France, Spain, and
Sweden, following the acquisition of Synerlab and Recipharm assets. (Source@
https://www.expresspharma.in/
) Europe
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation By Service
Type 🔹Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API)
Manufacturing → Small Molecule
→ Large Molecule
→ High Potency
(HPAPI) → Others 🔹Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF)
Development and Manufacturing
→ Solid Dose
Formulation
→ Tablets
→ Liquid Dose Formulation
→ Injectable Dose
Formulation
→ Others 🔹Secondary Packaging By
Research Phase 🔹Pre-clinical 🔹Phase I 🔹Phase II 🔹Phase III 🔹Phase IV By
Country 🔹Germany 🔹UK 🔹France 🔹Italy 🔹Spain 🔹Sweden 🔹Denmark 🔹Norway Immediate Delivery Available | Buy
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Us Precedence
Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated
to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation.
With a laser focus on the dynamic world of
life sciences,
we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and
gene therapy,
drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay
ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare.
Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving
innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible
in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision
therapeutics, and beyond. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com Our
Trusted Data Partners: Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Market
Stats Insight Get
Recent News: https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news For
the Latest Update Follow Us: ✚ Related Topics You
May Find Useful: ➡️ U.S.
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: Analyze how outsourcing trends and
biologics manufacturing expansion are reshaping the U.S. pharmaceutical supply
chain ➡️ Pharmaceutical
CDMO for Formulations Market: Explore how advanced drug formulation
technologies are driving innovation in contract pharmaceutical manufacturing ➡️ Chemical API CDMO Market: Gain insight into the
growing role of API outsourcing amid increasing demand for scalable and
cost-efficient drug production ➡️ Chemical Drug
CDMO Market: Track how pharmaceutical
companies are leveraging CDMO expertise to accelerate chemical drug development
and commercialization ➡️ Active
Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market: Explore how outsourcing
trends are accelerating innovation and large-scale API manufacturing worldwide ➡️ Investigational
New Drug CDMO Market:
Understand the growing demand for specialized development and regulatory
support in early-stage drug pipelines ➡️ LNP CDMO Market: Discover how lipid
nanoparticle technologies are reshaping RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine
delivery systems ➡️ Chemical API CDMO Market: Gain insight into rising
outsourcing demand for complex chemical API production and process optimization ➡️ Active
Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Track global API production trends
driven by generic drugs, biologics, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing
capabilities ➡️ Biologics CDMO Market: Examine the increasing
role of biologics outsourcing in monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and
advanced therapies ➡️ Cell and Gene
Therapy CDMO Market:
See how personalized medicine and regenerative therapies are fueling demand for
specialized CDMO services ➡️ Oral Solid Dose
Oncology CDMO Market:
Understand how oncology drug development is boosting innovation in oral solid
dose manufacturing and formulation expertise
Pharmaceutical CDMOs Empowering the Next Generation of Healthcare
This remarkable expansion is being fueled by the rising trend of pharmaceutical and biotech companies outsourcing manufacturing operations to specialized CDMOs in order to enhance scalability, reduce operational costs, and accelerate time-to-market. Increasing demand for complex biologics, cell & gene therapies, high-potency APIs, and sterile injectables is further strengthening the need for technologically advanced manufacturing partners.
Germany: As the largest holder of the Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market, Germany boasts approximately 98 facilities and specializes in API and finished dosage formulation (FDF). The country focuses heavily on advanced R&D, small molecule API production, and HPAPIs. Key trends include high-tech sterile injectables, continuous manufacturing, and long-term partnerships with major pharmaceutical companies.
The finished dosage formulation development and manufacturing segment is estimated to expand the fastest during the forecast period. This growth is primarily propelled by growing demand for sterile injectables, complex solid doses, & a rise in the outsourcing of generic and biosimilar production to meet stringent quality & regulatory requirements. The expansion of biologics necessitates specialized manufacturing expertise, further surging the demand for sterile FDF. Companies are widely outsourcing development & manufacturing to reduce production spending and foster time-to-market.
The Phase II segment is predicted to expand rapidly in the studied years. A prominent catalyst includes increased investment in mid-stage clinical trials. The surge in biopharmaceutical development & tailored medicines requires specialized CDMO capabilities for small-batch, GMP-compliant production. Pharmaceutical firms are leveraging CDMO expertise early to compress timelines & optimize formulation, which necessitates well-developed clinical development and manufacturing services.
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Competitive Landscape and Strategic Positioning
➡️ Radiopharmaceutical CDMO Market: Discover how rising demand for targeted nuclear medicine and precision oncology is accelerating CDMO partnerships worldwide
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The global pharmaceutical CDMO industry is undergoing a transformative phase, driven by the rapid evolution of biologics, personalized medicine, and advanced drug development technologies. The market was valued at approximately USD 197.40 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow from USD 211.00 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 392.67 billion by 2035, registering a strong CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period.
In addition, growing investments in R&D, flexible production infrastructure, continuous manufacturing technologies, and stringent regulatory compliance standards are reshaping the global CDMO ecosystem. Pharmaceutical CDMOs are increasingly becoming strategic innovation partners, enabling companies to streamline drug development, optimize supply chains, and meet the growing global demand for advanced therapeutics.
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Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Takeaways
🔹 The API manufacturing segment led the market with a 63.92% share in 2025, supported by strong demand for outsourced drug production and HPAPI manufacturing.
🔹 The FDF development and manufacturing segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2026 to 2035 due to rising biologics and sterile injectable demand.
🔹 The phase III segment accounted for the largest market share of 31.90% in 2025, driven by increasing late-stage drug development activities.
🔹 The phase II segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period amid growing clinical trial investments.
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Market Size in 2025
USD 197.40 Billion
Market Size in 2026
USD 211 Billion
Market Size by 2035
USD 392.67 Billion
Growth Rate from 2026 to 2035
CAGR of 7.12%
Largest Market
Asia Pacific
Base Year
2025
Forecast Period
2026 to 2035
Segments Covered
Service Type, Research Phase, and Region
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Players
➢ Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
➢ Samsung Biologics
➢ Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
➢ Siegfried Holding Ag
➢ Catalent, Inc
➢ Lonza Group AG
➢ Recipharm Ab
➢ Piramal Pharma Solutions
➢ Cordenpharma International
➢ Cambrex Corporation
➢ Wuxi Apptec
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Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: State Analysis
Italy: Italy serves as the primary European contract manufacturing provider by volume, commanding a substantial market share and housing over 91 FDF sites. The country is a prominent center for API manufacturing, particularly active in Lombardy. There is notable investment in cytotoxic and innovative drug substances.
France: Emerging as the fastest-growing CDMO ecosystem, France is tied for second place with 91 facilities. The country specializes in biologics, particularly monoclonal antibody production and advanced therapies. Government initiatives emphasize local manufacturing onshoring to reduce reliance on external suppliers.
Switzerland: Recognized as the premier European hub for high-value pharmaceutical production and specialized biologics manufacturing, Switzerland prioritizes quality and complex projects. The country excels in next-generation biologics and cell/gene therapies, characterized by high-potency manufacturing and advanced technology.
Have questions or ready to move forward? Contact our experts today @ sales@precedenceresearch.com | +1 804 441 9344
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segment Analysis
By Service Type Analysis
The active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment dominated the market in 2025. This dominance stems from the high outsourcing of small-molecule production, specialized HPAPIs, and demand for oncology drugs. API manufacturing acts as the backbone of CDMO operations, holding substantial revenue shares due to high demand for both small-molecule and specialized, high-potency APIs. Increasing cancer rates and the rise of targeted therapies have escalated the need for specialized HPAPI production, leading firms to rely heavily on CDMOs & reducing dependence on non-EU suppliers.
By Research Phase Analysis
The Phase III segment led the Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market in 2025. This is mainly powered by elevating demand for advanced therapy medicinal products, biologics, and specialized oncology manufacturing, requiring large-scale, high-containment infrastructure. Immersive focus on complex biologics, cell therapies, and gene therapies requires advanced technical expertise found in specialized CDMOs. As drugs move to Phase III, CDMOs manage large-scale production, process validation, and the transition to commercialization, which demands an extensive investment in facilities & also necessitates advanced, high-precision outsourcing.
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Companies
➢ Seqens
➢ Recipharm Venture Fund
➢ CordePharma
➢ Siegfried Holdings AG
➢ Lonza Group Ltd
➢ Boehringer Ingelheim
➢ Catalent
➢ AGC Biologics
➢ 3P Biopharmaceuticals
➢ Adragos Pharma
➢ Axplora
➢ Biovian Oy
Leading European pharmaceutical CDMOs are increasingly differentiating themselves through specialized biologics capabilities, HPAPI expertise, advanced sterile manufacturing infrastructure, and integrated end-to-end service offerings. Major market participants are actively investing in capacity expansion, digital manufacturing technologies, sustainability initiatives, and strategic acquisitions to strengthen their competitive positioning and meet evolving pharmaceutical outsourcing requirements.
Companies with expertise in antibody-drug conjugates, viral vector production, cell and gene therapy manufacturing, and AI-driven smart manufacturing platforms are expected to capture significant long-term growth opportunities. Strategic collaborations between CDMOs and biotechnology companies are also becoming increasingly important for accelerating commercialization timelines and reducing development risks.
Key Innovations Supporting the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market
Innovation Focus
Technology Area
Impact on European CDMO
CDMO 5.0
AI-powered Process Optimization
Real-time AI, digital twins, and predictive analytics boost quality and cut manufacturing costs.
Advanced Modalities
Specialized HPAPI and Conjugation
High demand for handling potent APIs and ADCs requires specialized containment facilities.
Bio-processing
Single-Use Systems (SUS)
Rapid scale-up for biologics/mRNA using disposable technology, increasing agility in Europe.
Production Speed
Continuous Manufacturing
Shift from batch to continuous manufacturing, improving yield and lowering downtime.
Supply Security
Regionalized Near-Shoring
Establishing European footprints to reduce reliance on Asia and enhancing supply chain resilience.
AI and Smart Manufacturing Reshaping CDMO Operations
Artificial intelligence, automation, and digital manufacturing technologies are transforming pharmaceutical production across Europe. CDMOs are increasingly deploying predictive maintenance systems, AI-powered quality control, digital twins, and real-time manufacturing analytics to improve operational efficiency, reduce batch failures, and accelerate regulatory compliance. Smart factory investments are expected to become a key competitive differentiator as pharmaceutical companies prioritize speed, transparency, and manufacturing reliability.
Major Shifts in Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market
➢ In April 2026, Prange Pharma rebranded MSD Animal Health’s Italian site as Aprilia Animal Health, creating a premier European CDMO platform for veterinary pharmaceuticals. (Source@ https://chemanager-online.com)
➢ In September 2025, Rezon Bio announced its rollout as a European contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics. (Source@ https://www.businesswire.com)
➢ In May 2025, Shilpa Medicare is poised for a high-growth FY2026, spurred by a strategic European Axitinib launch, a USD 4M polymer order, and rising CDMO revenues. (Source@ https://scanx.trade)
➢ In April 2025, Meribel Pharma Solutions debuted as a major mid-sized European CDMO, operating 13 sites across France, Spain, and Sweden, following the acquisition of Synerlab and Recipharm assets. (Source@ https://www.expresspharma.in/ )
Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Segmentation
By Service Type
🔹Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) Manufacturing
→ Small Molecule
→ Large Molecule
→ High Potency (HPAPI)
→ Others
🔹Finished Dosage Formulation (FDF) Development and Manufacturing
→ Solid Dose Formulation
→ Tablets
→ Liquid Dose Formulation
→ Injectable Dose Formulation
→ Others
🔹Secondary Packaging
By Research Phase
🔹Pre-clinical
🔹Phase I
🔹Phase II
🔹Phase III
🔹Phase IV
By Country
🔹Germany
🔹UK
🔹France
🔹Italy
🔹Spain
🔹Sweden
🔹Denmark
🔹Norway
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About Us
Precedence Research is a global market intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators, investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care, precision therapeutics, and beyond.
Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com
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Towards Healthcare | Nova One Advisor | Market Stats Insight
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✚ Related Topics You
May Find Useful:
➡️ U.S. Pharmaceutical CDMO Market: Analyze how outsourcing trends and biologics manufacturing expansion are reshaping the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain
➡️ Pharmaceutical CDMO for Formulations Market: Explore how advanced drug formulation technologies are driving innovation in contract pharmaceutical manufacturing
➡️ Chemical API CDMO Market: Gain insight into the growing role of API outsourcing amid increasing demand for scalable and cost-efficient drug production
➡️ Chemical Drug CDMO Market: Track how pharmaceutical companies are leveraging CDMO expertise to accelerate chemical drug development and commercialization
➡️ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients CDMO Market: Explore how outsourcing trends are accelerating innovation and large-scale API manufacturing worldwide
➡️ Investigational New Drug CDMO Market: Understand the growing demand for specialized development and regulatory support in early-stage drug pipelines
➡️ LNP CDMO Market: Discover how lipid nanoparticle technologies are reshaping RNA-based therapeutics and vaccine delivery systems
➡️ Chemical API CDMO Market: Gain insight into rising outsourcing demand for complex chemical API production and process optimization
➡️ Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Track global API production trends driven by generic drugs, biologics, and expanding pharmaceutical manufacturing capabilities
➡️ Biologics CDMO Market: Examine the increasing role of biologics outsourcing in monoclonal antibodies, biosimilars, and advanced therapies
➡️ Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market: See how personalized medicine and regenerative therapies are fueling demand for specialized CDMO services
➡️ Oral Solid Dose Oncology CDMO Market: Understand how oncology drug development is boosting innovation in oral solid dose manufacturing and formulation expertise