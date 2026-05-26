Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Forecast to Hit USD 94.94 Billion by 2035 as Biologics, AI-Powered Manufacturing, and Advanced Therapies Redefine Drug Outsourcing

According to Precedence Research, the Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO market size is forecasted to reach nearly USD 94.94 billion by 2035 increasing from USD 49.06 billion in 2026, with a healthy CAGR of 7.59% from 2026 to 2035.

Across Europe, a soaring demand for personalized therapies like cell and gene therapies, the rising complexity of biologics pipelines, and strategic onshoring efforts are actively transforming the pharmaceutical CDMO market. Significant expansion is driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for specialized oncology treatments, & the HPAPI sector.

Additionally, strong investments in biotechnology, the push for regional supply chain resilience, and the adoption of advanced manufacturing technologies, such as continuous manufacturing and single-use systems, are fueling industry growth.



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European pharmaceutical CDMOs are evolving from traditional manufacturing vendors into innovation-driven strategic partners capable of supporting complex biologics, advanced therapies, and precision oncology manufacturing at scale, said Rohan Patil a Principal Consultant at Precedence Research. The growing demand for biologics outsourcing, AI-enabled manufacturing, and supply chain regionalization is expected to accelerate long-term investment across the European CDMO ecosystem.

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Key Takeaways

🔹By service type, the active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing segment contributed the highest market share of 64% in 2025.

🔹By service type, the finished dosage formulation development and manufacturing segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2026-2035.

🔹By research phase, the phase III segment held a major market share of 32% in 2025.

🔹By research phase, the phase II segment is expected to expand at a notable CAGR of 8% in the studied years.

Market Overview: The Future of European Pharmaceutical Manufacturing

Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market comprises specialized firms that provide outsourced drug development and manufacturing services, from active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) formulation to final packaging, for pharmaceutical and biotech companies. This market is thriving, acting as a catalyst for pharmaceutical innovation by transforming drug discovery into commercial realities.

Driven by the need for speed, cost-efficiency, & specialized expertise in biologics and oncology, this sector plays a crucial role in API formulation, analytical development, and flexible, high-potency manufacturing tailored to both established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotech firms.

Regulatory and Policy Landscape Supporting Market Expansion

The implementation of stricter EU GMP Annex 1 guidelines, increasing focus on pharmaceutical quality assurance, and the European Union’s broader pharmaceutical strategy are encouraging investments in advanced sterile manufacturing, contamination control, and modernized production infrastructure.

Governments across Europe are also promoting regional manufacturing resilience initiatives to strengthen supply security for critical medicines and reduce overreliance on external suppliers.

Strategic Shift into Advanced Therapies: Major Potential

Europe pharmaceutical CDMO market is securing a leading position by pivoting towards high-value, specialized treatments, such as cell and gene therapies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and mRNA vaccines. This shift is fueled by the demand for specialized OEB-4/5 containment and viral vector production.

By integrating end-to-end services from development to commercial manufacturing, these firms can capture premium pricing & establish long-term partnerships within the evolving biologics landscape.

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The Aseptic Bottleneck: Major Limitation

A critical concern exists in aseptic processing as strict EU GMP Annex 1 regulations collide with a severe shortage of skilled personnel, particularly in key European markets like Germany, Switzerland, and the UK. This talent shortage, affecting roles ranging from microbiologists to quality assurance and quality control engineers, results in substantial operational delays and limits facility capacity despite the necessary compliance upgrades.

Europe Pharmaceutical CDMO Market Report Coverage

Market Scope Details Market Size in 2025 USD 45.68 Billion Market Size in 2026 USD 49.06 Billion Market Size in 2035 USD 94.94 Billion Market Growth Rate (2026–2035) CAGR of 7.59% Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026 to 2035 Key Growth Driver Rising outsourcing demand for biologics, HPAPI, and advanced therapies Major Technology Trend AI-enabled manufacturing, digital twins, and continuous manufacturing Key Market Opportunity Cell and gene therapy manufacturing expansion Major Market Challenge Skilled workforce shortages and strict regulatory compliance Segments Covered By Service Type, By Research Phase, and By Country Innovation Focus Areas Single-use systems, smart manufacturing, biologics, and ADC production