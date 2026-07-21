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Press Releases

Eurofins Scientific SE: Weekly Report on Share Repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026

July 20, 2026 | 
1 min read

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:



Eurofins Scientific SE (Paris:ERF):

Weekly report on share repurchases from 13th July to 17th July 2026

 

Name of the Issuer

Identify code of the Issuer

Transaction day

Identify code of the financial instrument

Total daily volume (in number of shares)

Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares

Market (MIC Code)

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.1984

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

13/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.1700

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

68.9705

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

14/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

68.8830

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.3744

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

15/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.2601

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

69.0555

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

16/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

69.0030

XPAR

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

5 000

70.3240

CEUX

EUROFINS SCIENTIFIC

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

17/07/2026

FR0014000MR3

15 000

70.3302

XPAR

 

 

TOTAL

100 000

69.3459

 

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) N° 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on Eurofins Scientific SE website: https://www.eurofins.com/investors/share-buy-back-programmes


Contacts

Eurofins Scientific SE

Europe People
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