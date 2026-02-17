SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Eurofins Scientific : Director/PDMR Shareholding - February 16, 2026

February 16, 2026 | 
LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eurofins Scientific SE (EUFI.PA) (Paris:ERF) has received various notifications of dealing from Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities (“PDMR”). The notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below.



This notification is made in accordance with the European Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

  

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 67.439500

1000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

1000

— Price

EUR 67,439.50

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-10

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 66.212600

1000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

1000

— Price

EUR 66,212.60

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-11

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 64.075500

2000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

2000

— Price

EUR 128,151.00

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-12

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM

 

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A (RCS B89265)
23, Va Fleuri, L-1526 Luxembourg

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position / status

Analytical Bioventures S.C.A. is a company controlled by Eurofins Scientific S.E., CEO Dr. Gilles Martin

b)

Initial notification / amendment

Initial

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Eurofins Scientific S.E.

 

b)

LEI

529900JEHFM47DYY3S57

 

4.

Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Share

 

Identification code

ISIN: FR0014000MR3

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of shares

 

 

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

EUR 65.211300

1000

d)

Aggregated information

 

— Aggregated volume

1000

— Price

EUR 65,211.30

e)

Date of the transaction

2026-02-13

f)

Place of the transaction

XPAR

About Eurofins – the global leader in bio-analysis

Eurofins is Testing for Life. With over 65,000 staff across a network of more than 950 laboratories in over 1,000 companies in 59 countries, Eurofins offers a portfolio of over 200,000 analytical methods.

Eurofins Scientific S.E. shares are listed on Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.


For more information, please visit www.eurofins.com or contact:

