Eton Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, March 19, 2026

DEER PARK, Ill., March 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Thursday, March 19, 2026. Management will host a conference call and live audio webcast to discuss the results at 4:30 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. CT).

Participant Call Link: Click Here

Webcast: Click Here

In addition to taking live questions from participants on the conference call, management will be answering emailed questions from investors. Investors can email questions to: investorrelations@etonpharma.com.



The live webcast can also be accessed on the Investors section of Eton’s website at https://ir.etonpharma.com/. An archived webcast will be available on Eton’s website approximately two hours after the completion of the event and for 30 days thereafter.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has ten commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, DESMODA™, GALZIN®, HEMANGEOL®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has four additional product candidates in late-stage development: Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:

Lisa M. Wilson

In-Site Communications, Inc.

T: 212-452-2793

E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.