Press Releases

Eton Pharmaceuticals to Participate at 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference on November 18th

November 13, 2025 
DEER PARK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that members of the Company’s executive leadership team will host 1x1 meetings at the 16th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Conference being held November 18, 2025 in New York, NY.

To schedule a 1x1 meeting with the Company, please contact your Craig-Hallum institutional sales representative.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals
Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI™, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

Investor Relations:
Lisa M. Wilson, In-Site Communications, Inc.
T: 212-452-2793
E: lwilson@insitecony.com

Source: Eton Pharmaceuticals.


