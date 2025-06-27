Eton Pharmaceuticals Announces Addition to Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes

DEER PARK, Ill., June 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (“Eton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today announced that it will be added to the broad-market Russell 3000® and small-cap Russell 2000® Indexes, effective after the U.S. market closes on June 27, as part of the 2025 Russell Indexes reconstitution.

“Eton’s addition to the Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes is a significant milestone and recognizes the tremendous shareholder value we’ve generated over the past twelve months. We’re proud to be part of these important market performance benchmarks and look forward to expanding our visibility among investors as we continue bringing much needed treatments to patients with ultra-rare conditions,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. For more information on the Russell 3000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, visit the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton is an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases. The Company currently has eight commercial rare disease products: KHINDIVI®, INCRELEX®, ALKINDI SPRINKLE®, GALZIN®, PKU GOLIKE®, Carglumic Acid, Betaine Anhydrous, and Nitisinone. The Company has five additional product candidates in late-stage development: ET-600, Amglidia®, ET-700, ET-800 and ZENEO® hydrocortisone autoinjector. For more information, please visit our website at www.etonpharma.com.

