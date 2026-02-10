Estrella Immunopharma Presents Promising Updated Data on EB103 in Oral Presentation at the 2026 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT® & CIBMTR®

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#2026TandemMeetings--Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESLA, ESLAW) (“Estrella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, presented positive STARLIGHT-1 Phase I results at the 2026 ASTCT & CIBMTR Tandem Meetings (American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research).

The oral presentation highlighted clinical data from the Company’s ongoing STARLIGHT-1 study evaluating EB103, a CD19-redirected ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy, in patients with aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). In the dose escalation portion of the STARLIGHT-1 trial, EB103 demonstrated a 100% Complete Response (CR) rate in the high-dose cohort at Month 1. Notably, all patients who achieved a CR have remained in CR through the data cutoff. The median Duration of Complete Response (DOCR) has not yet been reached, with response durations currently ranging from 3 to 18 months. Clinical highlights also include a complete responder with Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma (PCNSL), a highly aggressive NHL subtype with an extremely poor prognosis of about 30% 5-year survival rate.

Most patients enrolled in this study are considered high-risk and were ineligible for existing commercial CD19 products. To date, the STARLIGHT-1 study (n=9) has reported no treatment-related serious adverse events (SAEs), reinforcing EB103’s potential as a safer, more accessible "best-in-class" therapy for broader patient populations.

“Being selected for an oral presentation at this year’s Tandem Meetings is a testament to the clinical potential of EB103,” said Naseem Esteghamat, MD MS, Principal Investigator of the STARLIGHT-1 study at University of California, Davis. “What we’re seeing with EB103 is truly remarkable and very exciting for our patients. This is a heavily pre-treated population with many high-risk features, yet they had impressive response to EB103 with very manageable toxicity. The clinical findings give us tremendous confidence as we continue to advance this potentially transformative therapy.”

“These data represent an important milestone for Estrella and underscore the potential of EB103 to address the significant unmet medical need in B-cell NHL,” said Cheng Liu, PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Estrella. “The unique design of ARTEMIS T cells aims to address the safety barriers and durability limitations of conventional CD19 CAR-T therapies, potentially opening the door for broader patient populations and long-lasting disease control.”

A copy of the abstract presented at the 2026 Tandem Meetings is available at https://tandem.virtual-meeting.org/programme/abstract/299719.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS T-cell therapies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. Estrella’s mission is to harness the evolutionary power of the human immune system to transform the lives of patients fighting cancer and other diseases. To accomplish this mission, Estrella’s lead product candidate, EB103, utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Estrella is also developing EB104, which also utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target not only CD19, but also CD22, another protein expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies.

For more information about Estrella, please visit www.estrellabio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including but not limited to those regarding the potential safety, efficacy and therapeutic benefits of EB103 and Estrella’s other ARTEMIS T-cell product candidates; the design, conduct, progress and timing of the STARLIGHT-1 Phase I/II clinical trial and any future clinical trials of EB103; Estrella’s expectations regarding the Recommended Phase II Dose, the expansion phase and the use of data from the expansion phase to inform any future pivotal trial strategy; Estrella’s ability to advance EB103 and EB104 in development; and Estrella’s beliefs regarding EB103’s potential to address high-risk patient populations and expand access to CD19-directed cell therapies. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the risk that results from early clinical trials, such as the STARLIGHT-1 study, may not be predictive of results in later-stage trials or in larger patient populations; the risk that interim data is subject to further audit and verification and may change as patient data matures; the risk that regulatory authorities may disagree with our interpretation of the data; those listed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc.

IR@estrellabio.com