Estrella Immunopharma Announces Late-Breaking Oral Presentation of Phase 1 STARLIGHT-1 Data for EB103 at the 2026 Tandem Meetings of ASTCT® & CIBMTR®

EMERYVILLE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Estrella Immunopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ESLA) (“Estrella” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS® T-cell therapies to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced its STARLIGHT-1 phase I result will be orally presented at the 2026 ASTCT & CIBMTR Tandem Meetings (American Society for Transplantation and Cellular Therapy and Center for International Blood & Marrow Transplant Research).

The presentation will highlight clinical data from the Company’s ongoing STARLIGHT-1 study evaluating EB103, a CD19-redirected ARTEMIS® T-cell therapy, in patients with aggressive B-cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL).

Estrella’s late-breaking abstract will be available on February 4, 2026, at 12:00 a.m. CT, via the conference website at www.tandemmeetings.com.

Details of the Late-Breaking Oral Presentation:

Final Paper Number : LBA-1

: LBA-1 Abstract ID & Title: 29644: Phase-1 Study of CD19-ARTEMIS T Cells (EB103) in Patients with Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL)

29644: Phase-1 Study of CD19-ARTEMIS T Cells (EB103) in Patients with Aggressive B-Cell Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL) Session: Late Breaking Abstracts

Late Breaking Abstracts Session Date/Time: Saturday, February 7, 2026, 3:15 p.m. MST

Saturday, February 7, 2026, 3:15 p.m. MST Presenting Author: Naseem Esteghamat, MD MS

About EB103

EB103, a T-cell therapy, also referred to as Estrella’s “CD19-Redirected ARTEMIS® T-Cell Therapy,” utilizes ARTEMIS® technology licensed from Eureka Therapeutics, Inc. (“Eureka”), Estrella’s parent company. Unlike a traditional CAR-T cell, the unique design of an ARTEMIS® T-Cell, like EB103 T-cell, allows it to be activated and regulated upon engagement with cancer targets that use a cellular mechanism more closely resembling the one from an endogenous T-cell receptor. Once infused, EB103 T-cells seek out CD19-positive cancer cells, bind to these cells, and destroy them.

About Estrella Immunopharma

Estrella is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing CD19 and CD22-targeted ARTEMIS T-cell therapies to treat cancers and autoimmune diseases. Estrella’s mission is to harness the evolutionary power of the human immune system to transform the lives of patients fighting cancer and other diseases. To accomplish this mission, Estrella’s lead product candidate, EB103, utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target CD19, a protein expressed on the surface of almost all B-cell leukemias and lymphomas. Estrella is also developing EB104, which also utilizes Eureka’s ARTEMIS technology to target not only CD19, but also CD22, another protein expressed on the surface of most B-cell malignancies.

For more information about Estrella, please visit www.estrellabio.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including but not limited to those regarding the potential safety, efficacy and therapeutic benefits of EB103 and Estrella’s other ARTEMIS T-cell product candidates; the design, conduct, progress and timing of the STARLIGHT-1 Phase I/II clinical trial and any future clinical trials of EB103; Estrella’s expectations regarding the Recommended Phase II Dose, the expansion phase and the use of data from the expansion phase to inform any future pivotal trial strategy; Estrella’s ability to advance EB103 and EB104 in development; and Estrella’s beliefs regarding EB103’s potential to address high-risk patient populations and expand access to CD19-directed cell therapies.. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. These statements relate to future events or our financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, those listed under “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this press release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Investor Relations

Estrella Immunopharma, Inc.

IR@estrellabio.com