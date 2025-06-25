Ernexa Therapeutics Expands Advisory Board to Form Integrated Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as it Prepares for Clinical Development

Addition of Dr. Amir Jazaeri and Dr. Anna Jonsson Reflects Ernexa’s Strategic Focus on Ovarian Cancer and Autoimmune Disease Programs

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ernexa Therapeutics (Nasdaq: ERNA), developing innovative cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease, today announced the expansion of its Scientific Advisory Board to a combined Scientific and Medical Advisory Board as the company advances toward clinical trials in ovarian cancer and autoimmune disease. This evolution marks a significant milestone in Ernexa’s transition from research to clinical-stage development. This comes on the heels of Ernexa’s recently strengthened financial position and is part of a broader strategy to accelerate its lead programs toward the clinic.

Joining the advisory board are two distinguished physicians: Amir Anthony Jazaeri, M.D., a leader in gynecologic oncology at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center , and Anna Helena Jonsson, M.D., Ph.D., an expert in autoimmune disease and immunology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine . Dr. Jazaeri will help guide the company’s ovarian cancer program into the clinic, while Dr. Jonsson will lead translational strategy for Ernexa’s autoimmune pipeline.

“As we prepare to advance our programs into clinical development, we’re proud to welcome renowned medical leaders to guide us,” said Sanjeev Luther, President and CEO of Ernexa Therapeutics. “As we move toward key inflection points in our pipeline, their deep expertise in translational medicine and patient-centered innovation will be instrumental in advancing our lead programs. Our team is laser-focused on delivering transformative treatments for patients living with ovarian cancer and autoimmune diseases.”

The board will support Ernexa’s scientific and clinical strategy as the company advances its first oncology and autoimmune programs toward IND-enabling studies. Their expertise will inform trial design, biomarker development, and regulatory engagement.

Dr. Jazaeri is a professor of gynecological oncology at MD Anderson and is the department’s Vice Chair for Clinical Research. He is also Director of the Gynecologic Cancer Immunotherapy Program. With extensive experience in adoptive cell therapies, vaccines, and immune checkpoint inhibitors, Dr. Jazaeri has built one of the field’s most robust clinical immunotherapy programs focused on gynecologic cancers. His research also spans novel intraperitoneal therapies and tumor microenvironment profiling.

Dr. Jonsson is a physician-scientist and rheumatologist whose research at the University of Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus explores the understudied role of CD8 T cells in autoimmune diseases, particularly rheumatoid arthritis and systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE). Her work, which has included prominent roles in the NIH’s Accelerating Medicines Partnership (AMP): RA/SLE Network, leverages single-cell technologies to identify immune drivers of chronic inflammation. She also maintains an active clinical practice, ensuring that her scientific insights are closely tied to patient needs.

The company’s new advisory board structure is designed to integrate scientific discovery with clinical strategy as Ernexa advances novel cell therapies for diseases with high unmet medical needs.

About Ernexa Therapeutics

Ernexa Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ERNA) is developing innovative stem cell therapies for the treatment of advanced cancer and autoimmune disease. Ernexa’s core technology focuses on engineering induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and transforming them into induced mesenchymal stem cells (iMSCs). Ernexa’s allogeneic synthetic iMSCs provide a scalable, off-the-shelf treatment without needing patient-specific cell harvesting.

ERNA-101 is the company’s lead cell therapy product, designed to activate and regulate the immune system's response to recognize and attack cancer cells. ERNA-102 is a cell therapy product designed to target inflammation and treat autoimmune disease. The company’s initial focus is to develop ERNA-101 for the treatment of ovarian cancer.

For more information, visit www.ernexatx.com .

Dr. Jazaeri and Dr. Jonsson receive compensation as members of the Ernexa Therapeutics medical advisory board, and this financial relationship has been disclosed to the respective organizations’ Conflict of Interest Committees in accordance with institutional policies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements, in some cases, can be identified by terms such as "believe," "may," "will," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "design," "intend," "expect," "could," "plan," "potential," "predict," "seek," "should," "would," "contemplate," "project," "target," "objective," or the negative version of these words and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause Ernexa's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release, including, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to: progress and possible outcomes of the Company’s lead research project, ERNA-101, and future research projects. Forward-looking statements are based upon Ernexa's current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements. For a detailed description of Ernexa's risks and uncertainties, you are encouraged to review its documents filed with the SEC, including its recent filings on Form 8-K, Form 10-K, and Form 10-Q. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date on which they were made. Ernexa does not undertake any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date hereof, except as required by applicable law.

