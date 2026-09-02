Equillium to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:
Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Time: 9:45 AM EDT
Webcast Link: Here
H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Company Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM EDT
Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.
A live webcast of the Cantor fireside chat may also be accessed on the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section on equilliumbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the conference.
About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.
For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.
Investor Contact
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com