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Equillium to Participate in Upcoming September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

LA JOLLA, Calif., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equillium, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQ), a biotechnology innovator developing novel therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders, today announced that management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2026
Format: Fireside Chat & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 9, 2026
Time: 9:45 AM EDT
Webcast Link: Here

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Company Presentation & 1x1 Meetings
Date: Monday, September 14, 2026
Time: 11:00 AM EDT

Members of the Equillium management team will be available to meet with investors who are registered to attend the conference.

A live webcast of the Cantor fireside chat may also be accessed on the Events & Presentations page, located under the Investor Relations section on equilliumbio.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for approximately 45 days following the conference.

About Equillium
Equillium is a biotechnology innovator with a mission to develop highly impactful therapies to treat severe autoimmune and inflammatory disorders.

For more information, visit www.equilliumbio.com.

Investor Contact 
PJ Kelleher
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
+1-617-430-7579
pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com


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