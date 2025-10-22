Epiminder Announces Appointment of Mark McLellan as Chief Financial Officer

Healthcare finance executive joins Australian medical device innovator as company scales commercial operations following FDA authorization

MELBOURNE, Australia & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Epiminder Limited, a pioneering medical device company developing breakthrough epilepsy monitoring technology, today announced the appointment of Mark McLellan as Chief Financial Officer. McLellan brings extensive experience in healthcare finance and strategic leadership to support Epiminder's rapid growth following the recent FDA authorization of its Minder® implantable continuous EEG monitoring (iCEM®) system.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mark to our executive team at this pivotal moment in Epiminder's journey," said Dr. Rohan Hoare, Chief Executive Officer of Epiminder. "Mark's proven track record in steering international organizations through transformational finance and growth activity as well as his recent experience in building company value with healthcare data, make him the ideal leader to guide our financial strategy as we scale our commercial operations in the United States and globally."

McLellan joins Epiminder following a distinguished career in healthcare finance at Beamtree Holdings Ltd, information technology at rhipe (now Crayon), and strategic planning at PwC, Ernst & Young, and the Royal Bank of Scotland. His expertise spans medical data service commercialization, supporting high growth technology businesses, and capital markets operations. Previously, McLellan had extensive financial advisory experience supporting businesses through IPOs and private capital raisings, as well as acquisitions and divestments during his time at Ernst & Young, the Royal Bank of Scotland and PwC.

"I am excited to join Epiminder at such a transformative time for the company and for epilepsy care," said McLellan. "The FDA's recent authorization of the Minder system represents a breakthrough for the 3.4 million Americans living with epilepsy. I look forward to working with Rohan and the entire team to build on this success and deliver this life-changing technology to patients who need it most."

About Minder

Minder is a minimally invasive device for continuous monitoring of electrographic activity of the brain, providing epilepsy patients and their doctors with detailed data on brain activity over an extended period. Patients can wear the device as they go about their normal daily activities.

Minder's long-term monitoring of patients outside of a controlled clinical environment provides data needed for better understanding and more effective treatment of underlying conditions, including determining the effectiveness of drug therapies and other potential interventions.

About Epiminder

Founded in 2017 by Professor Mark Cook together with the Bionics Institute, St Vincent's Hospital, the University of Melbourne and Cochlear Limited, Epiminder is a medical device and information solutions company focused on developing diagnostic and treatment tools for epilepsy and other seizure disorders where continuous monitoring is required. Epiminder is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia, and has offices in the United States.

