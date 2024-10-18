Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Size to Hit USD 56.54 Bn by 2033

According to Nova One Advisor, the global epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market size was valued at USD 15.25 Billion in 2023 and is poised to grow from USD 17.39 billion in 2024 to USD 56.54 Billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 14.0% during the forecast period (2024-2033).

Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Key Takeaways:

· Diagnostics products and services dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 94.9% in 2023.

· Drugs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period.

· Oncology led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.0% in 2023.

· Non-oncology application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the projected years.

· North America epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2023.

The demand for epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies is rising due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide. In the era of precision medicine, epigenetic drugs help to improve risk assessment, prognosis, and targeted treatment interventions. Rapid technological progress has facilitated the characterization of cancer-associated epigenetic changes, thus boosting the market.

The epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market involves the development of various epigenetic modulators, which provide epigenetic-based therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and are used in preclinical and clinical studies to prove that they can cure solid tumors. Advanced epigenetic therapies provide insights into various types of cancer treatments and detect abnormal epigenetic changes. This represents a crucial step for malignant tumor treatment and personalized precision diagnosis. The combination of epigenetics and other treatments has shown positive results in a variety of cancer therapies, including radiation, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy, targeted therapy, and immunotherapy. The rising approvals of various epigenetic-based tests boost the market.

Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Growth Factors

• Epigenetic research continues to provide new insights into autoimmune diseases as technological advances enable large-scale epigenomic analysis, leading to the development of epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market.

• The increasing use of epigenetic inhibitors to treat haematological malignancies and solid tumours boosts the growth of the market in the coming years.

• The increasing use of epigenetic drugs in personalized medicine further boosts the market. These drugs are used to control diseases based on an individual's genomic profile.

• The rising research and development activities and increasing clinical trials drive the market.

Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Segment Insights

Product & Service Insights

Diagnostics products and services dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 94.9% in 2023 attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and cancer, advancements in technology, and a rising geriatric population. This dominance is mainly due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases. Epigenetic diagnostics play an important role in studying gene expression and monitoring the effects of applied medical treatment.

Drugs are expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.9% over the forecast period. Epigenetic drugs are used alone or in combination with chemotherapy to improve anti-tumor activity, reduce drug resistance, and boost the host immune system. Thus, the rising use of epigenetic drugs in cancer therapies further boosts the segment.

Application Insights

Oncology led the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 70.0% in 2023 owing to the high prevalence of cancer among people across the world, and the surging number of cancer-related deaths results in the segment growth. This is due to the increasing demand for precision and targeted cancer therapies. Several research studies demonstrated that using epigenetic drugs in combination with other treatments increases efficacy and overcomes tumor activity. The rising number of cancer cases worldwide further contributed to the segment's dominance.

Non-oncology application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.5% over the projected years. as epigenetic therapies are used to treat various diseases beyond oncology, including migraine, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, schizophrenia, autism, and bipolar disorder.

Regional Insights

North America epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market dominated the global market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 41.5% in 2023. This is primarily due to increasing medical expenditures and rising government funding for research and development. In addition, the presence of a well-established healthcare sector, rising demand for personalized medicines, and increasing advancements in healthcare technologies contributed to the growth of the epigenetics drugs and diagnostic technologies market.

U.S. Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Trends

The U.S. epigenetic drugs and diagnostic technologies market dominated the North American market and accounted for the largest revenue share of 87.3% in 2023. There is a high demand for precision medicine and personalized therapies in the country. Thus, US-based pharmaceutical companies are investing heavily in research and development programs and drug discovery to fulfill varying consumer demands.

Asia Pacific to Witness Rapid Growth

The epigenetic drugs and diagnostic technologies market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% over the forecast period. This growth reflects the region's significant expansion of clinical research and development. Increasing government initiatives to advance healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in drug discovery, and the rising focus on improving drug safety and efficacy contribute to regional market expansion.

China Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Trends

The market in China is likely to grow rapidly in the coming years due to the rapid development of advanced health technologies. According to a report, China has the highest number of Alzheimer's patients. This, in turn, boosts the demand for epigenetic drugs & diagnostic technologies. Moreover, rising focus on improving accessibility and affordability of healthcare contributes to market growth.

Epigenetics Drugs & Diagnostic Technologies Market Top Companies

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Eisai Co., Ltd.

• Novartis AG

• ELEMENT BIOSCIENCES

• Cantata Bio

• Illumina, Inc.

• Promega Corporation.

• Abcam Limited.

• Merck KGaA

Recent Developments

• In October 2024, Exact Sciences Corp., a leader in cancer screening and diagnosis, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had approved the company’s multi-brand stool DNA test, the Cologuard Plus test. This test is approved for use in adults aged 45 and older at risk for breast cancer (CRC). This tool uses epigenetic changes in stool DNA to screen for colorectal cancer.

• In January 2024, AtlasXomics and EpiCypher collaborated to develop CUT&Tag products and diagnostic services for epidemiology applications. The analyses will be developed on the AtlasXomics DBiT-seq platform using EpiCypher’s CUT&Tag reagents and antibodies, expanding the spatial omics toolbox for transcription factors, and other chromatin regulators.

• In October 2023, Zenith Epi Genetics Ltd., a global leader in epigenetics, entered into collaboration with Cencora (formerly AmerisourceBergen) to commercialize its ZEN-3694 programs.

• In June 2022, Ipsen and Epizyme announced that they had entered into a merger agreement under which Ipsen will acquire Epizyme. Epizyme is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops and delivers therapeutics targeting novel epigenetic targets for cancer patients

Segments Covered in the Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2021 to 2033. For this study, Nova one advisor, Inc. has segmented the epigenetics drugs & diagnostic technologies market

By Product & Service

Diagnostics

Reagents



Kits

Chip Sequencing Kit





Whole Genomic Amplification Kit





Bisulfite Conversion Kit





RNA Sequencing Kit





Others

Instruments



Enzymes



Services

Drugs

Histone Deacetylase (HDAC) Inhibitors



DNA Methyltransferase (DNMT) Inhibitors



Others

By Application

Oncology

Solid Tumors



Liquid Tumors

Non-oncology

Inflammatory Diseases



Metabolic Diseases



Infectious Diseases



Cardiovascular Diseases



Others

By Regional

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

