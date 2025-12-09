SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Epicrispr Biotechnologies to Present at 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 9, 2025 
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#FSHD--Epicrispr Biotechnologies, a clinical-stage company pioneering gene-modulating therapies, today announced that Amber Salzman, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Thursday, January 15, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. PT.



“Our first year as a clinical-stage company has reinforced the promise of epigenetic editing to precisely and durably control gene expression without cutting DNA,” said Amber Salzman, Ph.D., CEO, Epicrispr. “We look forward to sharing our progress at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference as we begin generating meaningful patient data and advance a pipeline of one-time, gene-modulating therapies for difficult-to-treat diseases, beginning with neuromuscular disease.”

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Epicrispr website under the News section at: https://epicrispr.com/news. An archived replay of the webcast will remain available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Epicrispr Biotechnologies
Epicrispr Biotechnologies is a biotechnology company pioneering gene-modulating therapies, leading with treatments for neuromuscular diseases. The company’s proprietary Gene Expression Modulation System (GEMS) enables precise, durable control of gene expression, unlocking first-in-class treatments for previously untreatable conditions. Epicrispr’s lead program, EPI-321 is in clinical trials for FSHD, and the company is advancing additional gene-modulating therapies. Learn more at www.epicrispr.com or follow us on LinkedIn.


Contacts

Investor
Benson Cheng
benson.cheng@epic-bio.com

Media
Kimberly Ha
KKH Advisors
917-291-5744
kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com

