enVVeno Medical Appoints Jennifer Bright as Chief Financial Officer

enVVeno Medical Corporation (NASDAQ:NVNO) ("enVVeno" or the "Company"), a company setting new standards of care for the treatment of deep venous disease, announced the appointment of Jennifer Bright as Chief Financial Officer, effective today, May 19, 2025. Ms. Bright brings more than 25 years of financial and strategic leadership experience built across several commercial-stage medical device and pharmaceutical companies including Biolase, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Apria Healthcare, Smile Brands, and Teleflex Medical, as well as technical accounting and auditing experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.

"Jennifer brings a wealth of commercial experience to the CFO role, which we believe will be instrumental as we transition from a development-stage company to a commercial entity," said Robert Berman, enVVeno Medical's Chief Executive Officer. "In addition to overseeing our financial strategy and operations, Jennifer will play a critical role in strengthening our financial infrastructure, supporting our commercialization efforts for VenoValve, and expanding our relationships with institutional investors and analysts. Her experience navigating growth and change will be a valuable asset as we enter this next phase of the Company's evolution."

Ms. Bright is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.A. degree in Business Administration, Accounting, from the University of Washington. She succeeds Craig Glynn, who will continue to be available to the Company in an advisory capacity.

The Company is currently developing two devices for the treatment of deep venous CVI, a potential first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve called the VenoValve®, and a non-surgical replacement venous valve called enVVe®. The Company estimates that there are approximately 2.5 million potential new patients each year in the U.S. that could be candidates for replacement venous valves, including approximately 1.5 million with active venous ulcers. The Company has submitted a pre-market authorization (PMA) application for the VenoValve to the FDA, with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2025. In the third quarter of 2025, the Company expects to file an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) seeking authorization from the FDA to begin enVVe pivotal trial.

About CVI

Severe, deep venous Chronic Venous Insufficiency (CVI) is a debilitating disease that is most often caused by blood clots (deep vein thromboses or DVTs) in the deep veins of the leg. When valves inside of the veins of the leg fail, blood flows in the wrong direction and pools in the lower leg, causing pressure within the veins of the leg to increase (venous hypertension). Symptoms of severe CVI include leg swelling, pain, edema, and in the most severe cases, recurrent open sores known as venous ulcers. The disease can severely impact everyday functions such as sleeping, bathing, dressing, and walking, and is known to result in high rates of depression and anxiety. There are currently no effective treatments for severe CVI of the deep vein system caused by valvular incompetence. Estimates indicate that CVI costs the U.S. healthcare system in excess of $4 billion each year.

About enVVeno Medical Corporation

enVVeno Medical (NASDAQ:NVNO) is an Irvine, California-based, late clinical-stage medical device Company focused on the advancement of innovative bioprosthetic (tissue-based) solutions to improve the standard of care for the treatment of deep venous disease. The Company's lead product, the VenoValve®, is a first-in-class surgical replacement venous valve being developed for the treatment of deep venous CVI. The Company is also developing a non-surgical, transcatheter based replacement venous valve for the treatment of deep venous CVI called enVVe®. CVI occurs when valves inside of the veins of the leg become damaged, resulting in the backwards flow of blood (reflux), blood pooling in the lower leg, increased pressure in the veins of the leg (venous hypertension) and in severe cases, venous ulcers that are difficult to heal and become chronic. Both the VenoValve and enVVe are designed to act as one-way valves, to help assist in propelling blood up the leg, and back to the heart and lungs. The Company has submitted a pre-market authorization (PMA) application for the VenoValve to the FDA, with a decision anticipated in the second half of 2025 and is currently performing the final testing necessary to seek approval from the FDA for the enVVe pivotal trial.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any statements of stockholders, directors, employees, representatives and partners of enVVeno Medical Corporation (the "Company") related thereto contain, or may contain, among other things, certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties. Such statements may include, without limitation, statements identified by words such as "projects," "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "potential" or similar expressions. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including those detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results and timing may differ significantly from those set forth or implied in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve certain risks and uncertainties that are subject to change based on various factors (many of which are beyond the Company's control). The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future presentations or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

