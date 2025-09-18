Enveric Biosciences Announces Exercise of Warrants for $2.2 Million Gross Proceeds

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENVB) (“Enveric” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company advancing next-generation neuroplastogenic small molecules to address psychiatric and neurological disorders, today announced the entry into definitive agreements for the immediate exercise of certain outstanding series A warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,212,499 shares of common stock of the Company and series B warrants to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,212,499 shares of common stock originally issued in February 2025, having an exercise price of $3.00 per share, at a reduced exercise price of $0.915 per share. The shares of common stock issuable upon exercise of the warrants are registered pursuant to an effective registration statement on Form S-1 (No. 333-284277). The gross proceeds to the Company from the exercise of the warrants are expected to be approximately $2.2 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and estimated offering expenses.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.

In consideration for the immediate exercise of the warrants for cash, the Company will issue new unregistered series C warrants to purchase up to 2,424,998 shares of common stock and new unregistered Series D warrants to purchase up to 2,424,998 shares of common stock. The series C new warrants will have an exercise price of $0.915 per share, will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares issuable upon exercise of the new warrants and will expire five years thereafter. The series D new warrants will have an exercise price of $0.915 per share, will be exercisable beginning on the effective date of stockholder approval of the issuance of the shares issuable upon exercise of the new warrants and will expire eighteen months thereafter.

The offering is expected to close on or about September 18, 2025, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for product development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ: ENVB) is a biotechnology company focused on developing next-generation, small-molecule neuroplastogenic therapeutics that address unmet needs in psychiatric and neurological disorders. By leveraging a differentiated drug discovery platform and a growing library of protected chemical structures, Enveric is advancing a pipeline of novel compounds designed to promote neuroplasticity without hallucinogenic effects. Enveric’s lead candidate, EB-003, is the first known compound designed to selectively engage both 5-HT₂ A and 5-HT₁ B receptors to deliver fast-acting, durable antidepressant and anxiolytic effects with outpatient convenience.

For more information, please visit www.enveric.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

