Enveda Announces Late-Breaker Oral Presentation of New Mechanistic and Biomarker Data from the Phase 1b Trial of ENV-294, a Potential First-in-Class Oral Therapy for Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis, at the Upcoming EADV 2026 Congress

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enveda, a clinical-stage biotech company developing first-in-class small molecules derived from life's chemistry, today announced that new mechanistic and biomarker data from the Phase 1b trial of ENV-294 in moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis were accepted for a late-breaking oral presentation at the upcoming European Academy of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress 2026, to be held in Vienna, Austria from September 30 to October 3, 2026.

“Being selected for the Late-Breaking News session speaks to the real eagerness in the dermatology community to see how a completely novel approach works in patients,” said Viswa Colluru, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Enveda. “Our initial Phase 1b results in March showed encouraging and durable clinical improvements in EASI scores two weeks after dosing ended, with all nine patients reaching EASI-50 and most achieving EASI-75. Because ENV-294 acts as a molecular glue that targets a previously unengaged pathway rather than inhibiting traditional mechanisms, understanding the fundamental biology underlying these responses is critical. The findings Dr. Guttman-Yassky’s team will share in Vienna directly address those underlying mechanisms, and we are excited to present these data at EADV.”

Phase 1b clinical results will also be presented in a separate oral presentation.

EADV Congress 2026 Presentation Details:

Late-Breaker Oral Presentation:

Title: A Previously Undrugged Target in Immune Therapeutics: Oral ENV-294 Provides First Clinical and Molecular Proof of Concept for RAC2 Modulation in Atopic Dermatitis (D3T01.4A)

Senior Author: Emma Guttman-Yassky, M.D., Ph.D., Waldman Professor of Dermatology and Immunology and Health System Chair of the Kimberly and Eric J. Waldman Department of Dermatology at the Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City

Presenter: Ester Del Duca, M.D., Ph.D., Laboratory of Inflammatory Skin Diseases, Department of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai in New York City

Date/Time: Friday, October 2, 2026, 16:00-16:15 CEST / 10:00-10:15 EDT

Room: Hall A, Austria Center Vienna

Oral Presentation:

Title: ENV-294, a First-in-Class Oral Rac2 Modulator, Demonstrates Deep, Durable Efficacy with a Favorable Safety Profile in Moderate-to-Severe Atopic Dermatitis: Results from a Phase 1b Open-Label Study (FC01.1E)

Presenter: Leon H. Kircik, M.D., Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, New York; Adjunct Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Indiana University School of Medicine

Date/Time: Thursday, October 1, 2026, 09:10-09:20 CEST / 03:10-03:20 EDT

Room: Hall N, Austria Center Vienna

About Enveda

Enveda is a biotechnology company that learns from life's chemistry to create better medicines faster. Enveda uses AI-powered tools to identify and characterize a wide range of molecules produced by living organisms, the vast majority of which have never been explored by science, creating a database of chemical biodiversity: the library of life. By growing, organizing, translating, and searching this unique library, Enveda learns from life's evolved solutions to address today's most pressing medical needs. For more information, visit enveda.com.

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the mechanism of action of ENV-294, the potential therapeutic benefits of ENV-294, and the anticipated milestones for our clinical programs. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These risks include the inherent uncertainties of clinical development, the risk that preclinical data may not predict clinical results, and regulatory review processes. ENV-294 is an investigational agent and is not approved for use by any regulatory authority. Enveda undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investors:

Soumoditya Dey

VP, Corporate Development and Investor Relations

soumoditya.dey@enveda.com

Media:

KKH Advisors

Kimberly Ha

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917-291-5744