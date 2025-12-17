SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Entrada Therapeutics to Present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

December 17, 2025 | 
1 min read

BOSTON, Dec. 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) today announced that Dipal Doshi, Chief Executive Officer, will deliver a company presentation at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, January 14, 2026, at 3:45 PM PT (6:45 PM ET).

A live webcast will be available on the Presentations portion of Entrada’s Investor Relations website at https://ir.entradatx.com. The webcast will be archived and available for replay for 30 days after the event.

About Entrada Therapeutics
Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. The Company’s Endosomal Escape Vehicle (EEV™)-therapeutics are designed to enable the efficient intracellular delivery of a wide range of therapeutics into a variety of organs and tissues, resulting in an improved therapeutic index. Through this proprietary, versatile and modular approach, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of RNA- and protein-based programs for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and ocular diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Karla MacDonald
Chief Corporate Affairs Officer
kmacdonald@entradatx.com

Media Contact
Megan Prock McGrath
CTD Comms, LLC
megan@ctdcomms.com


Massachusetts Events
Entrada Therapeutics
