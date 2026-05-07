Entrada Therapeutics to Announce Topline Results from Cohort 1 of Participants with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy Treated with ENTR-601-44 in Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-44-201 Study on May 7, 2026

BOSTON, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entrada Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TRDA) will announce topline results from Cohort 1 of the double-blind, placebo-controlled, multiple ascending dose portion of the Phase 1/2 ELEVATE-44-201 clinical study of ENTR-601-44 on Thursday, May 7, 2026. The Company will host an investor webcast and conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to discuss these clinical results.

The webcast can be accessed by visiting the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.entradatx.com. Analysts planning to participate during the Q&A portion of the live call can join the conference call at the audio-conferencing link here. The webcast will be archived and available for replay on the Entrada Therapeutics website for 90 days following the call.

About Entrada Therapeutics

Entrada Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of genetic medicines that engage intracellular targets that have long been considered inaccessible. Through proprietary, versatile and modular approaches, Entrada is advancing a robust development portfolio of genetic medicines for the potential treatment of neuromuscular and inherited retinal diseases, among others. The Company’s lead oligonucleotide programs are in development for the potential treatment of people living with Duchenne muscular dystrophy who are exon 44, 45, 50 and 51 skipping amenable. Entrada has partnered to develop a clinical-stage program, VX-670, for myotonic dystrophy type 1.

For more information about Entrada, please visit our website, www.entradatx.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact

Karla MacDonald

Chief Corporate Affairs Officer

kmacdonald@entradatx.com

Patient Advocacy Contact

Sarah Friedhoff

Head of Patient Advocacy

patientadvocacy@entradatx.com

Media Contact

Megan Prock McGrath

CTD Comms, LLC

megan@ctdcomms.com