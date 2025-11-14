Entero’s Grid AI Prepares for Major U.S. Expansion with New Leadership Appointments to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Strategy

Timed with a sharp acceleration in AI-data-center expansion, with more than $60B in new projects announced in the last 90 days.

Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) ("Entero" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI, is finalizing the establishment of a U.S.-based leadership team composed of highly accomplished executives from the energy, power, and technology sectors. This marks a significant step in Grid AI's expansion into the rapidly growing U.S. market for AI-ready digital infrastructure and orchestration technology.

Entero expects to announce the appointment of a U.S.-based Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Chairman for Grid AI in the near term. The incoming executive team brings deep public-markets experience, including having grown and led a global, publicly traded company in the demand-response and energy-flexibility sector. Their leadership track record is directly aligned with Grid AI's strategy to integrate AI orchestration, energy optimization, and digital infrastructure controls across major hyperscale and enterprise AI deployments.

Grid AI's leadership expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the global compute industry. This week, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su projected that the data-center market will reach $1 trillion globally by 2030. Supporting that growth is expected to require more than 2,000 new data centers worldwide, each demanding intelligent control systems, AI-driven power orchestration, and real-time market optimization-capabilities core to the Grid AI platform.

With the addition of this experienced U.S.-based leadership team, Grid AI is positioning itself to build the operational depth, deployment capability, and public-markets governance rigor required for the next phase of hyperscale AI infrastructure development.

"More than $50 million has been invested since 2019 to build, test, and commercialize this revolutionary autonomous platform," said Jason Sawyer, CEO of Entero. "Establishing a dedicated U.S. leadership team now gives us the product-market fit and execution muscle to accelerate our integration into the domestic AI infrastructure landscape and support large-scale AI-driven SaaS deployments."

Grid AI will provide additional updates on leadership appointments and U.S. expansion initiatives in the coming weeks.

Grid AI's U.S. expansion plans are aligned with Entero's broader objective to capture value across the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and digital infrastructure.

