SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Entero’s Grid AI Prepares for Major U.S. Expansion with New Leadership Appointments to Accelerate AI Infrastructure Strategy

November 14, 2025 | 
2 min read

Timed with a sharp acceleration in AI-data-center expansion, with more than $60B in new projects announced in the last 90 days.

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 13, 2025 / Entero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTO) ("Entero" or the "Company") today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Grid AI, is finalizing the establishment of a U.S.-based leadership team composed of highly accomplished executives from the energy, power, and technology sectors. This marks a significant step in Grid AI's expansion into the rapidly growing U.S. market for AI-ready digital infrastructure and orchestration technology.

Entero expects to announce the appointment of a U.S.-based Chief Executive Officer and an Executive Chairman for Grid AI in the near term. The incoming executive team brings deep public-markets experience, including having grown and led a global, publicly traded company in the demand-response and energy-flexibility sector. Their leadership track record is directly aligned with Grid AI's strategy to integrate AI orchestration, energy optimization, and digital infrastructure controls across major hyperscale and enterprise AI deployments.

Grid AI's leadership expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the global compute industry. This week, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su projected that the data-center market will reach $1 trillion globally by 2030. Supporting that growth is expected to require more than 2,000 new data centers worldwide, each demanding intelligent control systems, AI-driven power orchestration, and real-time market optimization-capabilities core to the Grid AI platform.

With the addition of this experienced U.S.-based leadership team, Grid AI is positioning itself to build the operational depth, deployment capability, and public-markets governance rigor required for the next phase of hyperscale AI infrastructure development.

"More than $50 million has been invested since 2019 to build, test, and commercialize this revolutionary autonomous platform," said Jason Sawyer, CEO of Entero. "Establishing a dedicated U.S. leadership team now gives us the product-market fit and execution muscle to accelerate our integration into the domestic AI infrastructure landscape and support large-scale AI-driven SaaS deployments."

Grid AI will provide additional updates on leadership appointments and U.S. expansion initiatives in the coming weeks.

Grid AI's U.S. expansion plans are aligned with Entero's broader objective to capture value across the rapidly evolving intersection of artificial intelligence, energy systems, and digital infrastructure.

Investor & Media Contacts:

Entero Investor Relations:
investors@enterothera.com

SOURCE: Entero Therapeutics, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire

Florida People
ACCESS Newswire
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Silver Spring, MD, USA 11/10/2020: Exterior view of the headquarters of US Food and Drug Administration (FDA). This federal agency approves medications, vaccines and food additives for human use.
FDA
FDA Stalwart Pazdur Named Tidmarsh’s Replacement as CDER Director
November 11, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Opinion
Pharma Is Sitting on Hidden Cures. Find Your “Freda” To Unlock Them
November 4, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Annette Bakker
FDA CDER director George Tidmarsh speaking in an FDA video
FDA
UPDATE: Tidmarsh Waffles on Resignation, Will Fight To Clear Name
November 3, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Two businessman taking competition.Overtaking
Editorial
Novo’s CEO Doesn’t Seem To Mind Being Big Pharma’s Villian
October 31, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong