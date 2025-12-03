Ensysce Biosciences Announces Broader Patent Protection for Groundbreaking MPAR(R) Overdose Protection Technology

~ New U.S. Patent Extends Protection Through 2042 ~

~ Patent Allowance Secures Highest Level of Intellectual Property Protection for MPAR® ~

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC) ("Ensysce" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pioneering next-generation pain and central nervous system therapeutics designed to minimize abuse and overdose risk, today announced that the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office has issued a Notice of Allowance for a new patent covering Ensysce's MPAR® (Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance) technology. The patent, titled "Compositions Comprising Enzyme-Cleavable Prodrugs and Controlled Release Nafamostat and Methods of Use Thereof", includes both composition-of-matter and method-of-use claims that strengthen Ensysce's intellectual property estate for its unique overdose protection platform. The new protection extends the Company's MPAR® patent coverage through 2042.

MPAR®, which earned Breakthrough Therapy Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2025, is designed to limit the effects of opioid exposure in the event of an overdose. In clinical testing, PF614-MPAR demonstrated effective pain relief when taken as prescribed, while preventing excessive opioid delivery when multiple doses were administered. Beyond opioids, Ensysce is applying its MPAR® technology to additional drug classes, including amphetamines and methadone, to develop safer treatments for pain, ADHD, and opioid use disorder.

"This new patent represents another important milestone in our mission to make vital and proven medicines safer," said Dr. Lynn Kirkpatrick, Chief Executive Officer of Ensysce. "MPAR® overdose protection, in combination with our TAAP™ abuse-deterrent platform, delivers a dual safety approach which we believe is unlike anything else in the field. We are grateful for support and funding from the National Institute on Drug Abuse1 that has allowed us to demonstrate clinically that MPAR moderates opioid release when taken in excess. The second clinical trial to further evaluate the potential of this technology is ongoing. We are striving to advance both PF614 and PF614-MPAR through late clinical development to achieve our goal of reducing opioid abuse and overdose."

¹Research supporting this patent was funded by the National Institute on Drug Abuse of the National Institutes of Health under Award Number DA047682.

About Ensysce Biosciences

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company with a goal of disrupting the analgesic landscape by introducing a new class of highly novel opioids for the treatment of severe pain. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAP™) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

