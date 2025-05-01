SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enpro to Present at Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference

May 1, 2025 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will participate in the Oppenheimer 20th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Thursday, May 8, 2025. Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present virtually at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The webcast presentation will be available on the company’s website, http://www.enpro.com.



About Enpro Inc.

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at http://www.enpro.com.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527 5605
Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

Enpro Inc.
5605 Carnegie Boulevard
Charlotte, NC 28209
www.enpro.com

North Carolina Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Chicago, Illinois, USA on Lake Michigan at dawn.
Cancer
AACR 2025 Tracker: Marengo, BriaCell, Present Promising Data
April 30, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Illustration showing businesspeople on an American flag
Job Trends
Massive Investment in US Manufacturing Triggers Wave of Career Opportunities
April 24, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Histology microscope image of motor unit synapse of muscle fibers (100x)
Duchenne muscular dystrophy
Safety Questions Loom in Duchenne as Dyne, Wave and Others Plan FDA Filings
March 27, 2025
 · 
8 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Spinal muscular atrophy
Novartis’ Intrathecal Zolgensma Effective in Older Children
March 19, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie