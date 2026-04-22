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Press Releases

Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 21, 2026 | 
1 min read

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2026 on Tuesday, May 5, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live at https://www.enpro.com, and may also be accessed via telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the code 13750602. The webcast and telephone line will open approximately 10 minutes before the call. First quarter 2026 financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and biopharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist


Phone: 704-731-1527
Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

North Carolina Earnings Events
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