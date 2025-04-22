SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Enpro Announces Date for First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

April 22, 2025 | 
1 min read

 

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enpro Inc. (NYSE: NPO) will release financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on Tuesday, May 6, at 6:30 a.m. Eastern Time. Eric Vaillancourt, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joe Bruderek, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to review the company’s performance at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.



The conference call will be webcast live at http://www.enpro.com, and by telephone at 1-877-407-0832, using the access code 13740582, approximately 10 minutes before the call. First quarter 2025 financial results and an accompanying slide presentation will be available on the company’s website.

About Enpro

Enpro is a leading industrial technology company focused on critical applications across many end-markets, including semiconductor, industrial process, commercial vehicle, sustainable power generation, aerospace, food and pharma, photonics and life sciences. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Enpro is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “NPO”. For more information, visit the company’s website at https://www.enpro.com.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
James Gentile
Vice President, Investor Relations

Jenny Yee
Corporate Access Specialist

Phone: 704-731-1527

Email: investor.relations@enpro.com

