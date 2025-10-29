Enlivex Therapeutics to Present Phase IIa 3-month Data of Allocetra in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Knee Osteoarthritis at the ACR Convergence 2025

Ness-Ziona, Israel, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (Nasdaq: ENLV, the “Company”), a clinical-stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company, today announced that it will present a late-breaking poster abstract at the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2025, taking place October 24–29 at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

The presentation will feature clinical data from the recently announced Phase IIa (ENX-CL-05-001) 3-month topline data readout for Allocetra™ in patients with moderate-to-severe knee osteoarthritis (KOA), including clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvement compared to the control placebo arm in reduction of pain and improvement of function, in idiopathic age-related osteoarthritis patients (≥60 years), representing more than 50% of the total KOA market and 54% of the study population, as well as new supporting biomarker data. The data will be presented by Prof. Philip Conaghan, Consultant Rheumatologist and Director of the NIHR Leeds Biomedical Research Centre. Professor Conaghan is an international leader in osteoarthritis and musculoskeletal imaging, who has authored more than 700 publications and chaired multiple global guidelines and trial initiatives.

Poster Presentation

Title: Randomized, Double-Blind, Placebo-Controlled Phase IIa Trial of an Innovative Intra-Articular Apoptotic Cell Therapy in Knee Osteoarthritis (OA): 3-Month Positive Outcomes and Identification of Responder Population (NCT06233474)

2220562 Date & Time: October 28, 2025 | 10:30 AM - 12:30 PM CT



Einat Galamidi, MD, CMO, will attend the conference and will be available for meetings with stakeholders and members of the scientific community.

Enlivex is a clinical stage macrophage reprogramming immunotherapy company developing Allocetra™, a universal, off-the-shelf cell therapy designed to reprogram macrophages into their homeostatic state. Resetting non-homeostatic macrophages into their homeostatic state is critical for immune system rebalancing and resolution of life-threatening and life debilitating conditions. For more information, visit http://www.enlivex.com .

