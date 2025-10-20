ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 53% vs. T-DM1 in patients with high-risk HER2-positive early breast cancer following neoadjuvant therapy in DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trial

More than 92% of patients treated with AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo’s ENHERTU were free of invasive disease at three years

DESTINY-Breast05 presented in ESMO Presidential Symposium alongside DESTINY-Breast11 reinforce potential for ENHERTU to become a foundational treatment in curative-intent early breast cancer setting

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Positive results from the DESTINY-Breast05 Phase III trial showed ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki) demonstrated a highly statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in invasive disease-free survival (IDFS) in patients with a high risk of disease recurrence. The trial compared ENHERTU with trastuzumab emtansine (T-DM1) as a post-neoadjuvant treatment (after surgery) in patients with HER2-positive early breast cancer with residual invasive disease in the breast and/or axillary lymph nodes after neoadjuvant treatment.

Results showed ENHERTU significantly reduced the risk of invasive disease recurrence or death by 53% compared with T-DM1 as a post-neoadjuvant treatment (based on an IDFS hazard ratio [HR] of 0.47, 95% confidence interval [CI] 0.34-0.66, p<0.0001). At three years, 92.4% of patients in the ENHERTU arm were alive and free of invasive disease, compared with 83.7% of those in the T-DM1 arm. The IDFS results were consistent across all prespecified subgroups.

ENHERTU also significantly reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death (disease-free survival [DFS]), a key secondary endpoint, by 53% (HR 0.47; 95% CI 0.34-0.66; p<0.0001). Further, ENHERTU lowered the risk of distant disease recurrence (distant recurrence-free interval [DRFI]) by 51% and the risk of brain metastases (brain metastasis-free interval [BMFI]) by 36% versus T-DM1.

Overall survival (OS) was not mature at the time of this planned interim analysis (2.9% maturity at data cut-off) and will be assessed in future analyses (HR 0.61; 95% CI 0.34-1.10).

Charles Geyer, MD, Chief Scientific Officer of the National Surgical Adjuvant Breast and Bowel Project Foundation (NSABP) Foundation, Professor of Medicine at the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center and principal investigator for the trial, said: "For patients with residual disease after neoadjuvant treatment, the post‑neoadjuvant setting represents a critical second opportunity to reduce recurrence risk, and in DESTINY‑Breast05 Enhertu reduced the risk of early recurrence or death by 53 percent compared to the current standard of T‑DM1. These results, coupled with the safety data from the trial, are likely to transform clinical practice in the post-neoadjuvant setting for patients with high-risk disease, with the potential for Enhertu to set a new standard of care."

Susan Galbraith, Executive Vice President, Oncology Haematology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "Progress in treating HER2-positive early breast cancer has been significant, yet managing patients at a higher-risk of recurrence remains challenging. These landmark data, alongside those from DESTINY-Breast11, underscore the potential of Enhertu to become a foundational treatment in early-stage breast cancer, increasing the likelihood that more patients could be cured in this setting.”

Ken Takeshita, Global Head, R&D, Daiichi Sankyo, said: "The results of DESTINY-Breast05 demonstrate a clear benefit of Enhertu over the current standard of care in patients with high-risk HER2-positive early breast cancer following surgery, improving their chance for sustained long-term outcomes. These results, coupled with the results of DESTINY-Breast11, illustrate the continued promise of Enhertu to move earlier in the breast cancer treatment paradigm where it can have the greatest impact on the lives of patients."

Summary of Results: DESTINY-Breast05i

Efficacy Measure

ENHERTU

(5.4 mg/kg; n=818) T-DM1

(n=817) IDFSii 3-year IDFS rate, % 92.4 83.7 HR 0.47 (95% CI 0.34-0.66); p<0.0001 DFSiii 3-year DFS rate, % 92.3 83.5 HR 0.47 (95% CI 0.34-0.66); p<0.0001 DRFIiv 3-year event-free rate, % 93.9 86.1 HR 0.49 (95% CI 0.34-0.71) BMFIv 3-year event-free rate, % 97.6 95.8 HR 0.64 (95% CI 0.35-1.17) OSvi Survival at 3 years, % 97.4 95.7 HR 0.61 (95% CI 0.34-1.10) TDM-1, trastuzumab emtansine; CI, confidence interval; HR, hazard ratio; IDFS, invasive disease-free survival; DFS, disease-free survival; DRFI, distant recurrence-free interval; BMFI, brain-metastasis-free interval; OS, overall survival i Data cut-off July 2, 2025 ii IDFS is defined as the time from randomization until the date of first occurrence of one of the following events: recurrence of ipsilateral invasive breast tumor, recurrence of ipsilateral locoregional invasive breast cancer, contralateral invasive breast cancer, a distant disease recurrence or death from any cause; based on investigator assessment; statistically evaluated using the pre-specified hierarchical testing procedure iii DFS is defined as the time between randomization and the date of the first occurrence of an IDFS event per STEEP criteria, including second primary non-breast cancer event, or contralateral or ipsilateral ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS); based on investigator assessment; statistically evaluated using the pre-specified hierarchical testing procedure iv DRFI is defined as the time between randomization and the date of distant breast cancer recurrence; based on investigator assessment v BMFI is defined as the time between randomization and the date of documentation of brain metastases or leptomeningeal disease; based on investigator assessment vi 2.9% maturity

The safety profile of ENHERTU observed in DESTINY-Breast05 was consistent with its known profile with no new safety concerns identified. Grade 3 or higher treatment emergent adverse events (AEs) rates were comparable between ENHERTU and T-DM1 (50.6% versus 51.9%). Rates of interstitial lung disease (ILD) were low in both arms with ILD events occurring in 9.6% of the ENHERTU arm and 1.6% of the T-DM1 arm. The majority of ILD events were low Grade (Grade 1 or 2). There were no Grade 3 or higher ILD events for T-DMI. There were seven Grade 3 events and no Grade 4 events in the ENHERTU arm. There were two Grade 5 events in the ENHERTU arm as determined by an independent adjudication committee.

The DESTINY-Breast05 results (abstract #LBA1) will be presented today during Presidential Symposium I alongside the results of the DESTINY-Breast11 Phase III trial (abstract #291O) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress in Berlin, Germany.

DESTINY-Breast05 was conducted in collaboration with the NSABP, the German Breast Group (GBG), Arbeitsgemeinschaft Gynäkologische Onkologie (AGO-B) and SOLTI Breast Cancer Research Group.

ENHERTU is a specifically engineered HER2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate (ADC) discovered by Daiichi Sankyo and being jointly developed and commercialized by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo.

IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION FOR ENHERTU® (fam-trastuzumab deruxtecan-nxki)

Indications

ENHERTU is a HER2-directed antibody and topoisomerase inhibitor conjugate indicated for the treatment of adult patients with:

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or ISH positive) breast cancer who have received a prior anti-HER2-based regimen either: In the metastatic setting, or In the neoadjuvant or adjuvant setting and have developed disease recurrence during or within six months of completing therapy

Unresectable or metastatic: Hormone receptor (HR)-positive, HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, that has progressed on one or more endocrine therapies in the metastatic setting HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer, as determined by an FDA-approved test, who have received a prior chemotherapy in the metastatic setting or developed disease recurrence during or within 6 months of completing adjuvant chemotherapy

Unresectable or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) whose tumors have activating HER2 (ERBB2) mutations, as detected by an FDA-approved test, and who have received a prior systemic therapy



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+ or IHC 2+/ISH positive) gastric or gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) adenocarcinoma who have received a prior trastuzumab-based regimen

Unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive (IHC 3+) solid tumors who have received prior systemic treatment and have no satisfactory alternative treatment options



This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on objective response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial.

WARNING: INTERSTITIAL LUNG DISEASE and EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY Interstitial lung disease (ILD) and pneumonitis, including fatal cases, have been reported with ENHERTU. Monitor for and promptly investigate signs and symptoms including cough, dyspnea, fever, and other new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in all patients with Grade 2 or higher ILD/pneumonitis. Advise patients of the risk and to immediately report symptoms.

Exposure to ENHERTU during pregnancy can cause embryo-fetal harm. Advise patients of these risks and the need for effective contraception.

Contraindications

None.

Warnings and Precautions

Interstitial Lung Disease / Pneumonitis

Severe, life-threatening, or fatal interstitial lung disease (ILD), including pneumonitis, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. A higher incidence of Grade 1 and 2 ILD/pneumonitis has been observed in patients with moderate renal impairment. Advise patients to immediately report cough, dyspnea, fever, and/or any new or worsening respiratory symptoms. Monitor patients for signs and symptoms of ILD. Promptly investigate evidence of ILD. Evaluate patients with suspected ILD by radiographic imaging. Consider consultation with a pulmonologist. For asymptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 1), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 0, then if resolved in ≤28 days from date of onset, maintain dose. If resolved in >28 days from date of onset, reduce dose 1 level. Consider corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥0.5 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent). For symptomatic ILD/pneumonitis (Grade 2 or greater), permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Promptly initiate systemic corticosteroid treatment as soon as ILD/pneumonitis is suspected (e.g., ≥1 mg/kg/day prednisolone or equivalent) and continue for at least 14 days followed by gradual taper for at least 4 weeks.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 12% of patients. Median time to first onset was 5.5 months (range: 0.9 to 31.5). Fatal outcomes due to ILD and/or pneumonitis occurred in 0.9% of patients treated with ENHERTU.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, ILD occurred in 10% of patients. Median time to first onset was 2.8 months (range: 1.2 to 21).

Neutropenia

Severe neutropenia, including febrile neutropenia, can occur in patients treated with ENHERTU. Monitor complete blood counts prior to initiation of ENHERTU and prior to each dose, and as clinically indicated. For Grade 3 neutropenia (Absolute Neutrophil Count [ANC] <1.0 to 0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 neutropenia (ANC <0.5 x 109/L), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 2 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level. For febrile neutropenia (ANC <1.0 x 109/L and temperature >38.3º C or a sustained temperature of ≥38º C for more than 1 hour), interrupt ENHERTU until resolved, then reduce dose by 1 level.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 65% of patients. Nineteen percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 22 days (range: 2 to 939). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 1.2% of patients.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, a decrease in neutrophil count was reported in 72% of patients. Fifty-one percent had Grade 3 or 4 decreased neutrophil count. Median time to first onset of decreased neutrophil count was 16 days (range: 4 to 187). Febrile neutropenia was reported in 4.8% of patients.

Left Ventricular Dysfunction

Patients treated with ENHERTU may be at increased risk of developing left ventricular dysfunction. Left ventricular ejection fraction (LVEF) decrease has been observed with anti-HER2 therapies, including ENHERTU. Assess LVEF prior to initiation of ENHERTU and at regular intervals during treatment as clinically indicated. Manage LVEF decrease through treatment interruption. When LVEF is >45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, continue treatment with ENHERTU. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is <10%, continue treatment with ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. When LVEF is 40-45% and absolute decrease from baseline is 10-20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF has not recovered to within 10% from baseline, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. If LVEF recovers to within 10% from baseline, resume treatment with ENHERTU at the same dose. When LVEF is <40% or absolute decrease from baseline is >20%, interrupt ENHERTU and repeat LVEF assessment within 3 weeks. If LVEF of <40% or absolute decrease from baseline of >20% is confirmed, permanently discontinue ENHERTU. Permanently discontinue ENHERTU in patients with symptomatic congestive heart failure. Treatment with ENHERTU has not been studied in patients with a history of clinically significant cardiac disease or LVEF <50% prior to initiation of treatment.

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

In patients with metastatic breast cancer, HER2-mutant NSCLC, and other solid tumors treated with ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg, LVEF decrease was reported in 4.6% of patients, of which 0.6% were Grade 3 or 4.

HER2-Positive Locally Advanced or Metastatic Gastric Cancer (6.4 mg/kg)

In patients with locally advanced or metastatic HER2-positive gastric or GEJ adenocarcinoma treated with ENHERTU 6.4 mg/kg, no clinical adverse events of heart failure were reported; however, on echocardiography, 8% were found to have asymptomatic Grade 2 decrease in LVEF.

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

ENHERTU can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise patients of the potential risks to a fetus. Verify the pregnancy status of females of reproductive potential prior to the initiation of ENHERTU. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment and for 7 months after the last dose of ENHERTU. Advise male patients with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with ENHERTU and for 4 months after the last dose of ENHERTU.

Additional Dose Modifications

Thrombocytopenia

For Grade 3 thrombocytopenia (platelets <50 to 25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then maintain dose. For Grade 4 thrombocytopenia (platelets <25 x 109/L) interrupt ENHERTU until resolved to Grade 1 or less, then reduce dose by 1 level.

Adverse Reactions

HER2-Positive, HER2-Low, and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer, HER2-Mutant NSCLC, and Solid Tumors (Including IHC 3+) (5.4 mg/kg)

The pooled safety population reflects exposure to ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously every 3 weeks in 2233 patients in Study DS8201-A-J101 (NCT02564900), DESTINY-Breast01, DESTINY-Breast02, DESTINY-Breast03, DESTINY-Breast04, DESTINY-Breast06, DESTINY-Lung01, DESTINY-Lung02, DESTINY-CRC02, and DESTINY-PanTumor02. Among these patients, 67% were exposed for >6 months and 38% were exposed for >1 year. In this pooled safety population, the most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (73%), nausea (72%), decreased hemoglobin (67%), decreased neutrophil count (65%), decreased lymphocyte count (60%), fatigue (55%), decreased platelet count (48%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (46%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (39%), vomiting (38%), alopecia (37%), constipation (32%), decreased blood potassium (32%), decreased appetite (31%), diarrhea (30%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

HER2-Positive Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast03

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 257 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who received at least 1 dose of ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast03. The median duration of treatment was 14 months (range: 0.7 to 30) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 19% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were vomiting, ILD, pneumonia, pyrexia, and urinary tract infection. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 0.8% of patients including COVID-19 and sudden death (1 patient each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 44% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, leukopenia, anemia, thrombocytopenia, pneumonia, nausea, fatigue, and ILD/pneumonitis. Dose reductions occurred in 21% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, neutropenia, and fatigue.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (74%), decreased neutrophil count (70%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (67%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), increased alanine aminotransferase (53%), decreased platelet count (52%), fatigue (49%), vomiting (49%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (49%), alopecia (37%), decreased blood potassium (35%), constipation (34%), musculoskeletal pain (31%), diarrhea (29%), decreased appetite (29%), headache (22%), respiratory infection (22%), abdominal pain (21%), increased blood bilirubin (20%), and stomatitis (20%).

HER2-Low and HER2-Ultralow Metastatic Breast Cancer

DESTINY-Breast06

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 434 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) or HER2-ultralow (IHC 0 with membrane staining) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast06. The median duration of treatment was 11 months (range: 0.4 to 39.6) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 20% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, COVID-19, febrile neutropenia, and hypokalemia. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 2.8% of patients including ILD (0.7%); sepsis (0.5%); and COVID-19 pneumonia, bacterial meningoencephalitis, neutropenic sepsis, peritonitis, cerebrovascular accident, general physical health deterioration (0.2% each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 14% of patients. The most frequent adverse reaction (>2%) associated with permanent discontinuation was ILD/pneumonitis. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 48% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were COVID-19, decreased neutrophil count, anemia, pyrexia, pneumonia, decreased white blood cell count, and ILD. Dose reductions occurred in 25% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were nausea, fatigue, decreased platelet count, and decreased neutrophil count.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were decreased white blood cell count (86%), decreased neutrophil count (75%), nausea (70%), decreased hemoglobin (69%), decreased lymphocyte count (66%), fatigue (53%), decreased platelet count (48%), alopecia (48%), increased alanine aminotransferase (44%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (43%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (41%), decreased blood potassium (35%), diarrhea (34%), vomiting (34%), constipation (32%), decreased appetite (26%), COVID-19 (26%), and musculoskeletal pain (24%).

DESTINY-Breast04

The safety of ENHERTU was evaluated in 371 patients with unresectable or metastatic HER2-low (IHC 1+ or IHC 2+/ISH-) breast cancer who received ENHERTU 5.4 mg/kg intravenously once every 3 weeks in DESTINY-Breast04. The median duration of treatment was 8 months (range: 0.2 to 33) for patients who received ENHERTU.

Serious adverse reactions occurred in 28% of patients receiving ENHERTU. Serious adverse reactions in >1% of patients who received ENHERTU were ILD/pneumonitis, pneumonia, dyspnea, musculoskeletal pain, sepsis, anemia, febrile neutropenia, hypercalcemia, nausea, pyrexia, and vomiting. Fatalities due to adverse reactions occurred in 4% of patients including ILD/pneumonitis (3 patients); sepsis (2 patients); and ischemic colitis, disseminated intravascular coagulation, dyspnea, febrile neutropenia, general physical health deterioration, pleural effusion, and respiratory failure (1 patient each).

ENHERTU was permanently discontinued in 16% of patients, of which ILD/pneumonitis accounted for 8%. Dose interruptions due to adverse reactions occurred in 39% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose interruption were neutropenia, fatigue, anemia, leukopenia, COVID-19, ILD/pneumonitis, increased transaminases, and hyperbilirubinemia. Dose reductions occurred in 23% of patients treated with ENHERTU. The most frequent adverse reactions (>2%) associated with dose reduction were fatigue, nausea, thrombocytopenia, and neutropenia.

The most common (≥20%) adverse reactions, including laboratory abnormalities, were nausea (76%), decreased white blood cell count (70%), decreased hemoglobin (64%), decreased neutrophil count (64%), decreased lymphocyte count (55%), fatigue (54%), decreased platelet count (44%), alopecia (40%), vomiting (40%), increased aspartate aminotransferase (38%), increased alanine aminotransferase (36%), constipation (34%), increased blood alkaline phosphatase (34%), decreased appetite (32%), musculoskeletal pain (32%), diarrhea (27%), and decreased blood potassium (25%).

