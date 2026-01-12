Enhanced Genomics Appoints Dr Katerina Leftheris to Its Board of Directors

Experienced leader in preclinical and clinical drug development will support expansion of Company’s therapeutics pipeline for complex and common genetic diseases

CAMBRIDGE, England--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enhanced Genomics (‘Enhanced’ or ‘the Company’), the biotechnology company pioneering 3D multi-omics to rapidly identify high-confidence, genetically validated drug targets for common diseases, today announced Katerina Leftheris, Ph.D. has joined its Board of Directors. Katerina’s appointment as a Director forms part of the Company’s ongoing strategy to expand its internal therapeutics pipeline for drug targets identified using its 3D multi-omics platform.

Katerina is an experienced scientific and executive leader, with over 30 years of experience in senior scientific positions in large pharma and biotech companies, including Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS), Celgene (acquired by BMS), and Pliant Therapeutics, during which time she led discovery and development programs to advance 15 compounds into clinical development. Most recently, Katerina was Chief Scientific Officer at a machine learning-based oral macrocycle drug development company, Vilya, and is on the Board of Directors and Scientific Advisory boards for several biotech companies focused on therapeutics development. Katerina was recently elected 2026 Vice Chair for the Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI) Division and member of the Committee on Science for the American Chemical Society. She is also a visiting Professor of Chemistry at Stony Brook University. Katerina was awarded a PhD in Organic Chemistry from UC San Diego and holds a BA in Chemistry and Biochemistry from Smith College.

Bringing extensive experience, particularly in medicinal chemistry and drug discovery programs, Katerina will support the executive team in driving development of Enhanced’s internal therapeutics pipeline for drug targets identified using its 3D multi-omics platform, GenLink™. The Company’s proprietary platform and cell type-specific atlas enable the identification of novel disease targets from disease-associated variants on a genome-wide scale, with strong evidence of causal biology to expedite the drug discovery process and increase the probability of success in pharmaceutical drug development.

Dietrich A. Stephan, Ph.D., Executive Chair, Enhanced Genomics, said: “I am thrilled to welcome Katerina as the newest member of our Board. Her exceptional expertise in therapeutics discovery and clinical drug development will be an invaluable asset as we progress our ambitious plans to drive the next era of precision therapeutics development.”

Katerina Leftheris, Ph.D., Director, Enhanced Genomics, added: “Building on decades of genomics research, Enhanced’s 3D multi-omics platform has the potential to define causal biology, enabling the identification of high-confidence, first-in-class therapeutic targets, to drive the development of truly disease-modifying therapies. I look forward to supporting the executive team to advance the development of the Company’s pipeline of effective precision therapies for genetically complex diseases.”

Media

Katie Odgaard

katie.odgaard@zymecommunications.com