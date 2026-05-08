Endologix Announces Appointment of Steve Deitsch to Board of Directors

SANTA ROSA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endologix LLC, a privately held global medical device company focused on advancing innovative therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease, today announced the appointment of Steve Deitsch to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Deitsch brings more than 25 years of global leadership experience across medtech and the broader healthcare sector. He currently serves as Chief Executive Officer of Caristo Diagnostics, a global leader in AI technology for cardiovascular disease and a spinout from the University of Oxford. Previously, Mr. Deitsch was Chief Financial Officer of OrganOx, where he led the company's 2025 sale to Terumo Corporation for $1.5 billion, representing the largest spinout exit in the University of Oxford's history.

“Having worked closely with Steve while on the OrganOx board, I’ve seen firsthand his strategic insight, financial acumen, and ability to execute complex transactions,” said John Liddicoat, President and CEO of Endologix. “He will be a key voice for Endologix as we continue to build shareholder value and position the company for future strategic opportunities.”

Mr. Deitsch added, “I am delighted to join the outstanding Board of Directors at Endologix at such an exciting time. I have great respect for John, his leadership team, and Deerfield Management, and I look forward to working together to drive profitable growth.”

About Endologix

Endologix LLC is a California-based, global medical device company dedicated to improving patients’ lives by providing innovative therapies for the interventional treatment of vascular disease. The Endologix therapeutic portfolio includes a variety of products in various stages of development that are designed to treat diseases that currently have clinically relevant unmet needs. Endologix commercial products, including the AFX®2 Endovascular AAA System, ALTO® Abdominal Stent Graft System, and the DETOUR™ System, are designed to treat a range of vascular diseases, from abdominal aortic aneurysms to lower limb peripheral vascular disease. Endologix is wholly owned by Deerfield Management, an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information, and philanthropy. The company has offices and manufacturing sites in Irvine and Santa Rosa, California. To learn more about Endologix, please visit https://endologix.com.

Media Contact

media@endologix.com