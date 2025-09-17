EndoCyclic Therapeutics Awarded Rare NIH “Perfect 10" Grant for Endometriosis Therapeutic

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EndoCyclic Therapeutics today announced it has been awarded a highly competitive National Institute of Health (NIH) Commercialization Readiness Pilot (CRP) Program grant from the Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD), earning an exceptionally rare perfect overall impact score of 10. This funding will accelerate the commercialization of ENDO-205, a non-hormonal, disease-modifying therapeutic designed to treat endometriosis.

This perfect score distinguishes ENDO-205 as one of the most highly innovative and outstanding programs, highlighting its research rigor and commercial viability. The CRP grant is considered one of the most competitive funding mechanisms at the NIH and provides late-stage development resources to propel promising therapies toward the clinic. The grant builds on ENDO-205's rare track record of achievement, having met all milestones for its Phase I, Phase II, and Phase IIB NIH SBIR grants on schedule and within budget.

Endometriosis is a chronic and debilitating disease that affects an estimated 10% of women of reproductive age and is the leading cause of infertility. The economic burden of the disease exceeds $100 billion annually in the U.S. alone, not including fertility costs. Currently, the only existing treatment is surgery, as hormonal therapies only help manage pain and do not address disease progression.

ENDO-205 addresses this unmet need by employing a pH-sensitive peptide mechanism that selectively eliminates lesions at the site of the disease, while leaving healthy tissue untouched. This targeted approach allows the drug to fully eliminate lesions across all subtypes of the disease while maintaining an exceptional safety profile. ENDO-205 has the potential to become a significant treatment option for endometriosis and the first-ever disease-modifying therapy for this indication.

EndoCyclic's innovative research has been recognized at the highest levels, including being featured in NICHD's Director's Corner and having its programs presented at the White House. The company has also been named an NIH SBIR Success Story.

"Endometriosis has seen limited true innovation for decades, with treatments focused primarily on managing symptoms rather than addressing the underlying disease," said Dr. Tanya Petrossian, CEO of EndoCyclic Therapeutics. "At EndoCyclic, we live and breathe endometriosis. It has taken more than a decade of focused research and an entirely new scientific path to establish that there is not only a non-hormonal approach, but that it is the only way forward. We have made breakthrough discoveries in the pathobiology of the disease and our data show that we can safely eliminate endometriosis quickly and effectively across all subtypes. Women deserve treatment options that go beyond surgery or hormones, therapies that truly address the disease while preserving quality of life. ENDO-205 has the potential to deliver exactly that, a safe, effective, and transformative solution for women living with endometriosis".

About EndoCyclic Therapeutics

EndoCyclic Therapeutics is a biotechnology company focused on advancing groundbreaking solutions in women's health. Its lead program, ENDO-205, is the first non-hormonal, disease-modifying therapeutic designed to safely and effectively eliminate endometriosis lesions. Supported by multiple NIH awards, recognized as an NIH SBIR Success Story, and now backed by a CRP grant with a perfect score, ENDO-205 is uniquely positioned to address a large unmet medical need in an underserved market. The company is based in Irvine, California.

Disclosure

This work is supported by the National Institutes of Health, NICHD, through SBIR and CRP grant mechanisms. The content reflects only the views of EndoCyclic Therapeutics and not those of the NIH. This release contains forward-looking statements regarding ENDO-205's clinical, regulatory, manufacturing, and commercialization plans. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, and actual outcomes may differ materially. EndoCyclic undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Media Contact

David H. Crean



Managing Partner, Cardiff Advisory



David.crean@cardiffadvisory.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/endocyclic-therapeutics-awarded-rare-nih-perfect-10-grant-for-endometriosis-therapeutic-302557004.html

SOURCE EndoCyclic Therapeutics