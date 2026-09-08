Endeavor BioMedicines Presents New Quantitative Imaging Data from Analysis of Phase 2a Clinical Trial Evaluating Taladegib (ENV-101) in Patients with Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Findings presented at the European Respiratory Society Congress 2026 corroborate previous findings and provide continued clinical evidence supporting taladegib

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endeavor BioMedicines ("Endeavor"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases, today presented a quantitative imaging post hoc analysis from its Phase 2a trial evaluating its investigational therapy taladegib (ENV-101) in individuals with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Results demonstrated significant improvement in lung volume, as well as significant reductions in total disease extent and a reduction in quantitative measures of fibrosis severity. Data were presented in a poster session at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) Congress 2026 in Barcelona, Spain.

The post hoc analysis utilized Brainomix's e-Lung artificial intelligence-powered (AI) imaging platform to evaluate high-resolution computed tomography (HRCT) scans obtained at baseline and after 12 weeks of treatment. These findings are consistent with previously reported HRCT analyses using other quantitative imaging approaches and further strengthen the cumulative evidence supporting taladegib's ability to improve lung function, lung structure and reduce fibrosis in patients with IPF.

"Our goal is to accelerate the clinical development of potentially transformational treatments, and taladegib is one of the most promising therapies for pulmonary fibrosis currently in development," said Peter George, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., Consultant Pulmonologist at the Royal Brompton Hospital, UK, Senior Medical Director at Brainomix and presenting author of the analysis. "We are very pleased to see that our analysis with e-Lung was able to provide significant insights into the efficacy and mechanism of taladegib. Quantitative CT imaging offers a powerful approach to support earlier, faster, and more informed development decisions, ultimately helping promising therapies reach patients sooner."

The post hoc analysis included HRCT scans from 34 participants enrolled in the Phase 2a trial, including 15 patients treated with taladegib and 19 patients who received placebo. The Brainomix e-Lung platform was used to evaluate imaging biomarkers including lung volume, total disease extent (TDE), reticulovascular score (RVS) and weighted reticulovascular score (WRVS). Similar improvements in lung volume and interstitial lung disease (ILD) extent have previously been observed using other quantitative CT analysis platforms.

Key Results from the Post Hoc Analysis Presented at ERS Congress 2026:

Taladegib and placebo groups were well matched at baseline based on WRVS, a measure of peripheral fibrosis severity. Taladegib mean WRVS at baseline was 15.5% and the placebo group was 14.2%. A baseline WRVS ≥ 15 indicates increased risk of FVC decline.

Patients treated with taladegib experienced a statistically significant increase in lung volume compared with placebo. Mean change in lung volume was +204 mL improvement from baseline in the taladegib group compared with −60 mL in the placebo group (p=0.003) .

Patients treated with taladegib experienced a statistically significant reduction in total disease extent, a measure of ILD burden, compared with placebo. The taladegib group experienced a reduction from baseline in the extent of ILD, with a mean drop in TDE of −2.9% versus a mean rise of +1.0% with placebo ( p=0.012 ).

Treatment with taladegib resulted in a reduction in quantitative measures of fibrosis severity. Mean change in RVS, a marker of total fibrosis severity, was −0.7% from baseline in the taladegib group compared with +0.5% in the placebo group ( p=0.039 ). Mean change in WRVS was −0.5% from baseline in the taladegib group compared with +0.6% in the placebo group.



"We are encouraged by the consistency between the improvements previously observed in lung function from our Phase 2a trial and the favorable changes seen with quantitative CT assessments of lung volume and fibrosis," said Lisa Lancaster, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Endeavor BioMedicines. “Taken together, findings generated across multiple independent quantitative imaging approaches continue to support taladegib's potential to help patients with IPF by addressing the underlying biology of disease.”

About Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis

Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis (IPF) is a chronic, progressive lung disease that affects more than 150,000 adults in the United States. Although the exact cause of IPF is unknown, various environmental factors can deliver repeated injuries to lung cells that trigger abnormal wound-healing processes and life-threatening lung scarring. IPF is a chronic disease with limited treatment options and a very poor prognosis. The average life expectancy is only three to five years after diagnosis.

About Taladegib

Endeavor BioMedicines’ investigational medicine taladegib (ENV-101) is a Hedgehog signaling pathway inhibitor. By binding to and inhibiting a key receptor in the Hedgehog pathway, taladegib eliminates the myofibroblasts that cause fibrosis. This may resolve the excessive wound-healing process seen in pulmonary fibrosis, improving lung volume and function.

About Endeavor BioMedicines

Endeavor BioMedicines is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing medicines with the potential to deliver transformational clinical benefits to patients with life-threatening diseases. Endeavor’s lead candidate, taladegib (ENV-101), is an inhibitor of the Hedgehog signaling pathway in development for fibrotic lung diseases, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. More information is available at www.endeavorbiomedicines.com and on LinkedIn or X.

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