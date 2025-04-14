Encora Therapeutics’ Abstract at 2025 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting Selected for Merit as “Abstract of Distinction”

— Encora breakthrough pivotal data demonstrating superiority over sham recognized as top rated Movement Disorders abstract —

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Encora Therapeutics today announced that its abstract, Safety and Efficacy of a Wrist-worn Vibratory Stimulation Wearable for Upper Limb Tremor Reduction in Essential Tremor (ULTRE): A Randomized, Controlled Trial, was honored as an “Abstract of Distinction” by the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) and the Science Committee at the recent AAN 2025 Annual Meeting. This distinction was awarded to the single top-rated abstract out of over 300 in its topic category of Movement Disorders “based on the quality of study and interest to the neurologic community”.





Analysis presented in the abstract from the 47-patient sham-controlled ULTRE study indicated that the Encora vibrotactile stimulation reduced tremor severity significantly more than sham (p<0.05) as measured by relevant portions of the Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) and the Bain & Findley Activities of Daily Living (BF-ADL) scale.

The Encora stimulation was also very safe and well-tolerated with 94% of participants rating the treatment as comfortable.

“We are deeply gratified and thankful that the AAN honored the Encora clinical study and our clinical investigators. This distinction emphasizes the need to bring effective, non-invasive, well-tolerated therapy to the Essential Tremor community,” said Daniel Carballo, Co-Founder and CEO of Encora Therapeutics. “The promising clinical results help to accelerate our efforts in advancing safe, effective, and user-friendly neuromodulation solutions to meaningfully enhance quality of life.”

For more information about Encora Therapeutics or to register to participate in future trials, please visit: www.encoratherapeutics.com

The ULTRE Study

The 47-patient ULTRE study was designed as a double-blind, randomized, sham-controlled, cross-over clinical trial, adhering to rigorous scientific standards. Vibrotactile stimulation was compared with a sham control. Participants were required to meet stringent inclusion criteria, ensuring the study’s robustness and clinical relevance. The trial’s primary endpoints focused on safety and tolerability, while secondary endpoints evaluated changes in motor function and daily task performance, offering a thorough assessment of the device’s impact.

About Encora Therapeutics

Encora Therapeutics is a leading innovator in wearable neuromodulation technology, dedicated to developing non-invasive solutions to improve the lives of individuals with movement disorders, such as Essential Tremor.

Contacts



Media Contact: team@encoratherapeutics.com