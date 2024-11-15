Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter that ended September 30, 2024.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.65 million and service net revenue of $101 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.75 million for a quarterly net loss of $170 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.75 million and service net revenue of $74 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.83 million for a quarterly net loss of $8 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 47% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter and 47% in the fiscal 2024 second quarter.

The Company posted six months product net revenue of $3.25 million and service net revenue of $140 thousand, or total net revenue of $3.39 million for a six month net loss of $148 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $3.37 million and service net revenue of $113.8 thousand, or total net revenue of $3.48 million for a six months net loss of $148 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago six months. Gross margin on product net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2025 six months and 49.3% in the fiscal 2024 six months.

“We were disappointed to finish short of objectives for the second quarter,” said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO. “Surgical procedures were down as a ripple effect of the hurricanes that hit the southeast, reduction in Saline availability, and we were unsuccessful in closing several new accounts that we had anticipated. The good news is that our customers affected by the hurricanes are coming back online and we look forward to bringing that new business home this quarter. We continue our internal efforts to drive improved margins and look forward to launching a new product into the ENT market in early fiscal 2026.”

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company’s distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 NET REVENUE: Product $ 1,653,820 $ 1,752,413 $ 3,245,779 $ 3,365,965 Service 101,568 73,978 140,539 113,809 Total revenue 1,755,388 1,826,391 3,386,318 3,479,774 COST OF REVENUE: Product 882,886 926,455 1,550,520 1,696,493 Service 44,020 37,327 64,653 57,947 Total cost of revenue 926,906 963,782 1,615,173 1,754,440 GROSS PROFIT 828,482 862,609 1,771,145 1,725,334 OPERATING EXPENSES: Sales and marketing 458,480 389,342 881,716 822,778 General and administrative 373,405 366,377 725,310 755,133 Research and development 155,515 100,854 294,695 269,274 Total operating expenses 987,400 856,573 1,901,721 1,847,185 OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (158,918 ) 6,036 (130,576 ) (121,851 ) Interest expense, net (10,598 ) (16,851 ) (16,967 ) (31,083 ) Other income (expense), net (746 ) 3,286 (679 ) 4,951 Interest expense and other income (expense), net (11,344 ) (13,565 ) (17,646 ) (26,132 ) (LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES (170,262 ) (7,529 ) (148,222 ) (147,983 ) Provision for income taxes -- -- -- -- NET (LOSS) $ (170,262 ) $ (7,529 ) $ (148,222 ) $ (147,983 ) Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ 0.00 $ (0.01 ) $ (0.01 ) Weighted average shares-basic and diluted 11,875,145 11,769,543 11,875,145 11,769,543

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

September 30, 2024 Unaudited March 31, 2024 Audited ASSETS Current assets: Cash $ 230,014 $ 42,509 Accounts receivable 817,002 891,129 Inventories 1,164,666 1,402,338 Prepaid expenses 70,628 90,298 Total current assets 2,282,310 2,426,274 Equipment: Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost 2,668,544 2,627,726 Accumulated depreciation (2,402,419 ) (2,373,722 ) Equipment, net 266,125 254,004 Right of use asset 736,850 900,787 Patents, net 169,283 164,010 Other assets 69,376 65,641 TOTAL ASSETS $ 3,523,944 $ 3,810,716 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 319,371 $ 346,049 Line of credit 78,851 156,685 Secured notes 43,041 42,194 Accrued compensation 192,810 184,913 Other accrued liabilities 91,145 119,804 Accrued lease liability 414,730 370,377 Total current liabilities 1,139,948 1,220,022 Long-term liability: Secured notes 200,496 67,336 Accrued lease liability 481,411 696,610 Total liabilities 1,821,855 1,983,968 Commitments and contingencies (Note 4) Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding -- -- Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,875,145 and 11,858,627 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively 24,395,358 24,371,795 Accumulated (deficit) (22,693,269 ) (22,545,047 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,702,089 1,826,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 3,523,944 $ 3,810,716

Encision Inc.

Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Six Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Cash flows (used in) operating activities: Net (loss) $ (148,222 ) $ (147,983 ) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 42,525 43,775 Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options 25,011 26,149 Provision for potential inventory obsolescence 83,152 64,000 Change in operating assets and liabilities: Right of use asset, net (6,909 ) (97,490 ) Accounts receivable 74,127 (103,629 ) Inventories 154,520 193,079 Prepaid expenses and other assets 15,935 54,630 Accounts payable (26,678 ) 47,198 Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities (20,762 ) (82,732 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 192,699 (3,003 ) Cash flows (used in) investing activities: Acquisition of property and equipment (42,559 ) (122 ) Patent costs (17,359 ) (16,727 ) Net cash (used in) investing activities (59,918 ) (16,849 ) Cash flows from financing activities: (Paydown) of line of credit (77,834 ) -- (Payments) from options exercised (1,449 ) -- Borrowing from secured notes 134,007 136,887 54,724 136,887 Net increase in cash 187,505 117,035 Cash, beginning of fiscal year 42,509 188,966 Cash, end of six months $ 230,014 $ 306,001 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Cash paid during the year for interest $ 16,967 $ 31,083

