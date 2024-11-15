SUBSCRIBE
Encision Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

November 15, 2024 | 
BOULDER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2024 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 second quarter that ended September 30, 2024.

The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.65 million and service net revenue of $101 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.75 million for a quarterly net loss of $170 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.75 million and service net revenue of $74 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.83 million for a quarterly net loss of $8 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 47% in the fiscal 2025 second quarter and 47% in the fiscal 2024 second quarter.

The Company posted six months product net revenue of $3.25 million and service net revenue of $140 thousand, or total net revenue of $3.39 million for a six month net loss of $148 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $3.37 million and service net revenue of $113.8 thousand, or total net revenue of $3.48 million for a six months net loss of $148 thousand, or $(0.01) per diluted share, in the year-ago six months. Gross margin on product net revenue was 52% in the fiscal 2025 six months and 49.3% in the fiscal 2024 six months.

“We were disappointed to finish short of objectives for the second quarter,” said Gregory Trudel, President & CEO. “Surgical procedures were down as a ripple effect of the hurricanes that hit the southeast, reduction in Saline availability, and we were unsuccessful in closing several new accounts that we had anticipated. The good news is that our customers affected by the hurricanes are coming back online and we look forward to bringing that new business home this quarter. We continue our internal efforts to drive improved margins and look forward to launching a new product into the ENT market in early fiscal 2026.”

Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.

In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company’s distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.

CONTACT: Brandon Shepard, Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except per share information)

Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

NET REVENUE:

Product

$

1,653,820

$

1,752,413

$

3,245,779

$

3,365,965

Service

101,568

73,978

140,539

113,809

Total revenue

1,755,388

1,826,391

3,386,318

3,479,774

COST OF REVENUE:

Product

882,886

926,455

1,550,520

1,696,493

Service

44,020

37,327

64,653

57,947

Total cost of revenue

926,906

963,782

1,615,173

1,754,440

GROSS PROFIT

828,482

862,609

1,771,145

1,725,334

OPERATING EXPENSES:

Sales and marketing

458,480

389,342

881,716

822,778

General and administrative

373,405

366,377

725,310

755,133

Research and development

155,515

100,854

294,695

269,274

Total operating expenses

987,400

856,573

1,901,721

1,847,185

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(158,918

)

6,036

(130,576

)

(121,851

)

Interest expense, net

(10,598

)

(16,851

)

(16,967

)

(31,083

)

Other income (expense), net

(746

)

3,286

(679

)

4,951

Interest expense and other income (expense), net

(11,344

)

(13,565

)

(17,646

)

(26,132

)

(LOSS) BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

(170,262

)

(7,529

)

(148,222

)

(147,983

)

Provision for income taxes

--

--

--

--

NET (LOSS)

$

(170,262

)

$

(7,529

)

$

(148,222

)

$

(147,983

)

Net (loss) per share-basic and diluted

$

(0.01

)

$

0.00

$

(0.01

)

$

(0.01

)

Weighted average shares-basic and diluted

11,875,145

11,769,543

11,875,145

11,769,543

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

September 30, 2024
Unaudited

March 31, 2024
Audited

ASSETS

Current assets:

Cash

$

230,014

$

42,509

Accounts receivable

817,002

891,129

Inventories

1,164,666

1,402,338

Prepaid expenses

70,628

90,298

Total current assets

2,282,310

2,426,274

Equipment:

Furniture, fixtures and equipment, at cost

2,668,544

2,627,726

Accumulated depreciation

(2,402,419

)

(2,373,722

)

Equipment, net

266,125

254,004

Right of use asset

736,850

900,787

Patents, net

169,283

164,010

Other assets

69,376

65,641

TOTAL ASSETS

$

3,523,944

$

3,810,716

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

$

319,371

$

346,049

Line of credit

78,851

156,685

Secured notes

43,041

42,194

Accrued compensation

192,810

184,913

Other accrued liabilities

91,145

119,804

Accrued lease liability

414,730

370,377

Total current liabilities

1,139,948

1,220,022

Long-term liability:

Secured notes

200,496

67,336

Accrued lease liability

481,411

696,610

Total liabilities

1,821,855

1,983,968

Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)

Shareholders’ equity:

Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding

--

--

Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,875,145 and 11,858,627 issued and outstanding at September 30, 2024 and March 31, 2024, respectively

24,395,358

24,371,795

Accumulated (deficit)

(22,693,269

)

(22,545,047

)

Total shareholders’ equity

1,702,089

1,826,748

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

$

3,523,944

$

3,810,716

Encision Inc.
Unaudited Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)

Six Months Ended

September 30, 2024

September 30, 2023

Cash flows (used in) operating activities:

Net (loss)

$

(148,222

)

$

(147,983

)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to net cash (used in) operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

42,525

43,775

Stock-based compensation expense related to stock options

25,011

26,149

Provision for potential inventory obsolescence

83,152

64,000

Change in operating assets and liabilities:

Right of use asset, net

(6,909

)

(97,490

)

Accounts receivable

74,127

(103,629

)

Inventories

154,520

193,079

Prepaid expenses and other assets

15,935

54,630

Accounts payable

(26,678

)

47,198

Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities

(20,762

)

(82,732

)

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

192,699

(3,003

)

Cash flows (used in) investing activities:

Acquisition of property and equipment

(42,559

)

(122

)

Patent costs

(17,359

)

(16,727

)

Net cash (used in) investing activities

(59,918

)

(16,849

)

Cash flows from financing activities:

(Paydown) of line of credit

(77,834

)

--

(Payments) from options exercised

(1,449

)

--

Borrowing from secured notes

134,007

136,887

54,724

136,887

Net increase in cash

187,505

117,035

Cash, beginning of fiscal year

42,509

188,966

Cash, end of six months

$

230,014

$

306,001

Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:

Cash paid during the year for interest

$

16,967

$

31,083

SOURCE: Encision, Inc.

Colorado Earnings
ACCESSWIRE
