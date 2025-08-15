Encision Reports First Quarter Fiscal Year 2026 Results

BOULDER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 15, 2025 / Encision Inc. (OTC PINK:ECIA), a medical device company owning patented Active Electrode Monitoring (AEM®) Technology that prevents dangerous radiant energy burns in minimally invasive surgery, today announced financial results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter that ended June 30, 2025.
The Company posted quarterly product net revenue of $1.49 million and service net revenue of $110 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.6 million for a quarterly net loss of $41 thousand, or $0.00 per diluted share. These results compare to product net revenue of $1.59 million and service net revenue of $38 thousand, or total net revenue of $1.63 million for a quarterly net income of $22 thousand, or $(0.00) per diluted share, in the year-ago quarter. Gross margin on product net revenue was 55% in the fiscal 2026 first quarter and 58% in the fiscal 2025 first quarter.
Encision Inc. designs and markets a portfolio of high-performance surgical instrumentation that delivers advances in patient safety with AEM technology, surgical performance, and value to hospitals across a broad range of minimally invasive surgical procedures. Based in Boulder, Colorado, the company pioneered the development and deployment of Active Electrode Monitoring, AEM technology, to eliminate dangerous stray energy burns during minimally invasive procedures. For additional information about all our products, please visit www.encision.com.
In accordance with the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the Company notes that statements in this press release and elsewhere that look forward in time, which include everything other than historical information, involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially include, among others, its ability to develop new or enhanced products and have such products accepted in the market, its ability to increase net sales through the Company's distribution channels, its ability to compete successfully against other manufacturers of surgical instruments, insufficient quantity of new account conversions, insufficient cash to fund operations, delay in developing new products and receiving FDA approval for such new products and other factors discussed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors and other disclosures appearing in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended March 31, 2024 and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We do not undertake any obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of the receipt of new information, future events, or otherwise.
CONTACT: Brandon Shepard , Encision Inc., 303-444-2600, bshepard@encision.com
Encision Inc.
Condensed Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025
March 31, 2025
Unaudited
Audited
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash
$
47,918
$
257,433
Accounts receivable
749,426
786,471
Inventories
1,534,887
1,483,182
Prepaid expenses
118,308
85,679
Total current assets
2,450,539
2,612,765
Equipment:
Furniture, fixtures, and equipment, at cost
2,591,981
2,585,446
Accumulated depreciation
(2,358,134
)
(2,340,689
)
Equipment, net
233,847
244,757
Right of use asset, net
1,199,806
568,395
Patents, net
166,708
171,890
Other assets
80,655
72,892
TOTAL ASSETS
4,131,555
3,670,699
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
328,123
$
346,900
Line of credit
320,440
395,964
Secured notes
39,802
44,128
Accrued compensation
208,850
180,850
Deferred Revenue
2,574
17,401
Other accrued liabilities
129,615
160,274
Accrued lease liability
248,469
430,398
Total current liabilities
1,277,873
1,575,915
Long-term liability:
Secured notes
169,997
177,470
Accrued lease liability
1,061,597
266,212
Total liabilities
2,509,467
2,019,597
Commitments and contingencies (Note 4)
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, no par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
-
-
Common stock and additional paid-in capital, no par value: 100,000,000 shares authorized; 11,879,645 and 11,879,645 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025, and March 31, 2025, respectively
24,428,466
24,416,347
Accumulated (deficit)
(22,806,378
)
(22,765,245
)
Total shareholders' equity
1,622,088
1,651,102
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
$
4,131,555
$
3,670,699
Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Operations
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
NET REVENUE:
Product
$
1,492,832
$
1,591,960
Service
109,896
38,971
Total revenue
1,602,728
1,630,931
COST OF REVENUE:
Product
666,811
667,635
Service
57,458
20,633
Total cost of revenue
724,269
688,268
GROSS PROFIT
878,459
942,663
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Sales and marketing
404,601
423,237
General and administrative
328,198
351,903
Research and development
165,440
139,180
Total operating expenses
898,239
914,320
OPERATING (LOSS) INCOME
(19,780
)
28,343
Interest expense, net
(18,009
)
(6,369
)
Other (expense) income, net
(3,344
)
67
Interest expense and other (expense), income, net
(21,353
)
(6,302
)
(LOSS) INCOME BEFORE PROVISION
FOR INCOME TAXES
(41,133
)
22,041
Provision for income taxes
-
-
NET (LOSS) INCOME
$
(41,133
)
$
22,041
Net (loss) income per share-basic and diluted
$
(0.00
)
$
(0.00
)
Weighted average shares-basic
11,879,645
11,879,145
Weighted average shares-diluted
11,879,645
11,906,918
Encision Inc.
Condensed Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Cash flows (used in) operating activities:
Net (loss) income
$
(41,133
)
$
22,041
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash (used in) provided by
operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
22,777
19,322
Stock-based compensation expense
12,119
12,374
Provision for inventory obsolescence, net change
3,982
1,090
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
Right of use asset, net
(17,955
)
(3,456
)
Accounts receivable
37,046
74,980
Inventories
(55,687
)
83,125
Prepaid expenses and other assets
(40,393
)
(21,587
)
Accounts payable
(33,605
)
(76,123
)
Accrued compensation and other accrued liabilities
(2,659
)
5,762
Net cash provided by (used in) provided by operating activities
(115,508
)
117,528
Cash flows (used in) investing activities:
Acquisition of property and equipment
(6,535
)
(14,144
)
Patent costs
(150
)
(5,397
)
Net cash (used in) investing activities
(6,685
)
(19,541
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
(Payments) to borrowing from line of credit
(75,524
)
142,736
(Payments) from options exercised
-
(1,449
)
(Paydown) Secured notes
(11,798
)
(11,339
)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
(87,322
)
129,948
Net (decrease) increase in cash
(209,515
)
227,935
Cash, beginning of fiscal year
257,433
42,509
Cash, end of fiscal quarter
47,918
270,444
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid during the period for interest
$
18,009
$
6,369
