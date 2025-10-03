Enanta Pharmaceuticals Announces Closing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to creating small molecule drugs for viral infections and immunological diseases, today announced that it has closed its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,475,000 shares of its common stock, which includes 975,000 shares sold pursuant to the underwriters’ full exercise of their option to purchase additional shares, at a price to the public of $10.00 per share. All of the shares were offered by Enanta. The gross proceeds to Enanta from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, were $74.75 million.

Enanta intends to use the net proceeds from this offering, together with its existing cash, cash equivalents and short-term and long-term investments, to fund its clinical trials, research, and development efforts, as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan, Jefferies and Evercore ISI acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The securities described above were offered by Enanta pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3, including a base prospectus, that was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the SEC) on November 22, 2023 and became effective on February 8, 2024. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering were filed with the SEC and are available for free on the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Enanta is using its robust, chemistry-driven approach and drug discovery capabilities to become a leader in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology. Enanta’s clinical programs are currently focused on respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and its earlier-stage immunology pipeline aims to develop treatments for inflammatory diseases by targeting key drivers of the type 2 immune response, including KIT and STAT6 inhibition.

Glecaprevir, a protease inhibitor discovered by Enanta, is part of one of the leading treatment regimens for curing hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection and is sold by AbbVie in numerous countries under the tradenames MAVYRET® (U.S.) and MAVIRET® (ex-U.S.) (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir). A portion of Enanta’s royalties from HCV products developed under its collaboration with AbbVie contribute ongoing funding to Enanta’s operations.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding Enanta’s anticipated use of proceeds from the public offering. These forward-looking statements are based upon Enanta’s current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, Enanta’s expectations regarding the completion of the offering, as well as those risks more fully discussed in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in Enanta’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2024 and in Enanta’s subsequent filings with the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made and are based on management’s assumptions and estimates as of such date. Enanta undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by law.

