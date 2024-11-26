Empyrean Therapeutics Acquires TLR-2 Antagonist Molecule From Eos Therapies to Advance and Commercialize Breakthrough Cancer Treatment

Empyrean Therapeutics, Inc., a pioneering biopharmaceutical company, today announced the successful acquisition of a first-in-class novel TLR-2 antagonist molecule from Eos Therapies, Inc. This strategic move aims to accelerate the development of a new, safe, and effective cancer drug targeting brain, pancreatic, breast, and other hard-to-treat cancers. Designated EMS-312, it is currently in the pre-investigational new drug (pre-IND) phase and is being readied for comprehensive in vivo validation. Empyrean Therapeutics plans to leverage its robust research and development infrastructure and global luminary network to expedite the molecule’s progression toward in-human clinical trials and market launch.

“This acquisition marks a significant milestone for Empyrean Therapeutics,” said Kal Fishman, CEO of Empyrean Therapeutics. “Our EMS-312 small molecule exhibits excellent target affinity, potency, drug-like properties, oral bioavailability, brain uptake, efflux pump avoidance, and it satisfies lead criteria. We are thrilled to integrate it into our pipeline and are committed to advancing it swiftly through the development phases. Our goal is to offer new hope to patients worldwide who are battling some of the most aggressive forms of cancer.”

Doug Bonhaus, PhD, CEO of Eos Therapies, said: “We are very pleased to have completed this transaction with Empyrean Therapeutics, and we look forward to seeing this promising therapeutic candidate advance as a potential first-in-class new treatment for cancer.”

Eos Therapies and Empyrean Therapeutics completed the transaction in October 2024. The EMS-312 molecule has been recently granted patents in all major global markets. Both companies collaborate closely to seamlessly transition all intellectual property, associated research data, and compound materials to Empyrean Therapeutics’ labs at the Center for Novel Therapeutics in La Jolla, CA.

About Empyrean Therapeutics, Inc.

Empyrean Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to transforming the landscape of cancer treatment through the development of groundbreaking therapies. Our mission is to harness the power of innovative science to create life-changing medications for patients facing the toughest cancers. With a focus on precision medicine, we aim to deliver treatments that are not only effective but also tailored to individual patient disease states and genomes.

At Empyrean Therapeutics, we believe that collaboration and cutting-edge research are key to unlocking new possibilities in oncology. Our team of scientists and clinicians is committed to pushing the boundaries of science to discover therapies that offer renewed hope and improved outcomes for patients worldwide.

About Eos Therapies, Inc.

Eos Therapies is a San Diego-based company focused on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule Toll-Like Receptor (TLR) antagonists for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. Our therapeutic approach targets two specific TLRs (TLR2 & TLR9) known to be key drivers of neuroinflammation found in the brain of patients.

Blocking these TLR drivers is expected to disrupt the pathological re-enforcing cycle of inflammation and neurodegeneration leading to slowing of disease progression and improvement of symptoms. Eos Therapies is currently advancing the TLR2/9 antagonist, Eos-003, through preclinical development.

