Empowering Communities: ViiV Healthcare Awards $33 Million in Grants to Advance HIV Response in the U.S.

Ahead of the 2026 U.S. Conference on HIV/AIDS (USCHA), ViiV Healthcare announced it has funded 230 community-based organizations this year to strengthen essential HIV services and help connect people to HIV prevention and care

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ViiV Healthcare, the global specialist HIV company majority owned by GSK, with Shionogi as a shareholder, today announced more than $33 million in U.S. community grants awarded in 2026. These investments support 230 community-based organizations in 110 cities across 36 states and territories, including Puerto Rico, working to ensure that people and communities most disproportionately impacted by HIV have access to the support they need.

The grants, which were awarded as part of ViiV’s Positive Action program, are supporting community-driven solutions to address urgent needs and ensure sustained delivery of essential HIV prevention and care services on the frontlines of the HIV response. The funding helps local organizations connect people to care, reduce stigma, expand access, and build stronger systems that can reach people who might otherwise be left behind. By investing in trusted community partners, ViiV is helping turn progress in HIV science into real-life impact for the people and places that need it most.

“Scientific progress has transformed what is possible in HIV, but medicines alone will not end the epidemic,” said Jean-Bernard Simeon, Senior Vice President and Head of ViiV Healthcare, U.S. “At a critical moment for the U.S. HIV response, community organizations are navigating many real pressures while continuing to provide essential services. ViiV Healthcare’s investment reflects our long-standing commitment to helping communities respond to what they are seeing on the ground with local solutions. We are incredibly proud of our grantees who are working tirelessly to help close gaps in HIV prevention and care and to keep driving progress where it matters most.”

Building on more than three decades globally of sustained Positive Action funding and partnership with community organizations, ViiV Healthcare works hand-in-hand with national, regional, and community organizations, advocates, and healthcare partners to listen and learn from the people most impacted by HIV. These close ties help the company better understand and respond to evolving community needs through funding to address disparities and stigma, elevate community voices, strengthen connections to prevention and care, and support locally-driven solutions.

Among the many organizations supported through this year’s commitment is the National Minority AIDS Council (NMAC), whose NextGen Emerging Leaders Fellowship is helping build a pipeline of young adults prepared to enter and strengthen the HIV workforce through hands-on public health training, professional development, mentorship, and community-based experience. This year’s funding builds on five years of sustained support that has allowed young adults ages 18–25 to develop fellow-led projects, including community health events and public health campaigns, focused on HIV testing, prevention, treatment and stigma. This week at USCHA, the largest convening of the HIV movement in the U.S., the NextGen fellows will showcase the community health projects they developed through the program and take part in advanced leadership training designed to strengthen their ability to drive HIV prevention, education, and engagement in their communities.

“Building a stronger HIV response means making sure the next generation has the skills, experience, and opportunity to lead,” said Harold J. Phillips, Chief Executive Officer, NMAC. “ViiV Healthcare’s support of the NextGen Emerging Leaders Fellowship is helping young people turn their lived experience and commitment to community into practical public health leadership. That investment is strengthening the HIV workforce today, while helping prepare the leaders our movement will depend on tomorrow.”

To learn more about ViiV Healthcare’s work to expand access to HIV services for communities disproportionately affected by HIV, visit www.viivhealthcare.com.

About ViiV Healthcare

ViiV Healthcare is a global specialist HIV company established in November 2009 with GSK (LSE: GSK) and Shionogi as current shareholders. The company is dedicated to delivering advances in treatment and care for people living with HIV and for people who could benefit from HIV prevention. ViiV Healthcare aims to take a deeper and broader interest in HIV and AIDS than any company has done before and take a new approach to deliver effective and innovative medicines for HIV treatment and prevention, as well as support communities affected by HIV.

For more information on the company, its management, portfolio, pipeline, and commitment, please visit viivhealthcare.com.

About GSK

GSK is a global biopharma company with a purpose to unite science, technology, and talent to get ahead of disease together. Find out more at gsk.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

GSK cautions investors that any forward-looking statements or projections made by GSK, including those made in this announcement, are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Such factors include, but are not limited to, those described in the “Risk Factors” section in GSK’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for 2025, and GSK’s Q2 Results for 2026.

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