eMBR Genomics Partners with Axio BioPharma to Manufacture and Distribute Proprietary MKLP1 Pro™ Antibodies

MADISON, Wis., Jan. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In a milestone for cellular research, eMBR Genomics and Axio BioPharma announce the first commercial availability of MKLP1 Pro™ antibodies, KIF23 gene – the same tools used by the world’s leading Midbody Remnants (MBRs) researchers. This strategic partnership combines eMBR’s innovation in detecting MBRs with Axio BioPharma’s superior manufacturing and global distribution network, making these proprietary antibodies accessible to scientists globally for the first time.

eMBR Genomics Partners with Axio BioPharma to Make MKLP1 Pro™ Antibodies Commercially Available

Global Access to MBR Research Tools

MBRs, once dismissed as cellular junk, have recently been brought into the spotlight by eMBR’s co-founder, Dr. Ahna Skop, who discovered that these structures contain RNA and active translation – a finding that transformed our understanding of cellular communication and cancer detection.

“MBRs are produced every cell division and they are large extracellular vesicles that contain MKLP1 protein or KIF23 gene in them, making them distinct from exosomes,” said Dr. Ahna Skop. “These unique RNA-based organelles can be utilized for cancer detection and drug delivery. Making these antibodies widely available opens up this frontier to researchers worldwide.”

Research-Validated Technology

eMBR’s proprietary MKLP1 Pro antibodies offer unique capabilities essential for MBR research. The MKLP1 Pro antibody, which uniquely targets MBRs or large extracellular vesicles which are released by mitotic cells, is available in two formats: MKLP1 Pro-IgM and MKLP1 Pro-IgG. These antibodies serve as powerful tools for cancer research studies. MBRs are associated with actively dividing cells, MKLP1 Pro holds immense potential as a diagnostic tool for detecting a wide range of cancers—paving the way for earlier diagnosis and better patient outcomes.

Strategic Partnership Impact

“Our partnership with eMBR Genomics is a testament to our shared mission of accelerating scientific discovery and improving patient outcomes,” said Justin Byers, Founder and CEO of Axio BioPharma. “The MKLP1 Pro antibody is not only a powerful research tool but also has the potential to be a game-changer in cancer and large extracellular vesicle diagnostics.”

Roman Gelman, CEO of eMBR Genomics, added, “These antibodies represent decades of critical research in midbody biology, and we chose Axio BioPharma as our exclusive manufacturing partner because of their team’s decades of industry experience and deep expertise. The partnership enables researchers worldwide to study MBRs for large extracellular vesicles which, we believe, will soon be the new standard in early cancer and disease screening through a non-invasive test that will be accessible by all.”

Immediate Availability

The MKLP1 Pro antibody in its IgM and IgG formats is now available for immediate order. To learn more or to place an order, visit www.axiobiopharma.com/mklp1-pro .

About Axio BioPharma

Axio BioPharma, headquartered in Madison, WI, is a Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in antibody manufacturing and process development. Axio accelerates development timelines and reduces costs through its proprietary AI-driven platform, which streamlines the design and optimization of scalable manufacturing processes. With expertise in monoclonal antibody production, Axio BioPharma provides parallel manufacturing and flexible production capabilities to support a wide range of clients, including researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and diagnostic developers, in achieving streamlined workflows and consistent, high-quality outcomes.

About eMBR Genomics

eMBR Genomics stands at the forefront of MBR development to establish multi-cancer early, affordable, non-invasive detection through liquid biopsy. The company is dedicated to revealing the untapped potential of these crucial cellular structures in advancing next-generation diagnostics and therapeutics.

Media Contacts

Axio BioPharma: Justin Byers, Founder & CEO Email: media@axiobiopharma.com

eMBR Genomics: Roman Gelman, Co-Founder & CEO hello@embrgenomics.com

For more information about MKLP1 Pro antibodies or to place an order, visit www.axiobiopharma.com/mklp1-pro

