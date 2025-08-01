SUBSCRIBE
Elutia to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 14, 2025

August 1, 2025 | 
GAITHERSBURG, Md., July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) (“Elutia” or the “Company”), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it will release its second quarter 2025 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 14, 2025. Members of the Company’s management team will host a conference call and webcast starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time / 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day.

The conference call can be accessed using the following information:

Webcast: Click here
U.S. Investors: 877-407-8029
International Investors: 201-689-8029
Conference ID: 13754773

Please log in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available on the “Investors” section of the Elutia website at http://investors.elutia.com/.

About Elutia
Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

