Press Releases

Elutia Announces Grants of Inducement Awards under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) - March 13, 2026

March 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

GAITHERSBURG, Md., March 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elutia Inc. (Nasdaq: ELUT) ("Elutia" or the "Company"), a pioneer in drug-eluting biomatrix technologies, today announced that it granted equity awards on March 10, 2026 to three new employees as inducement awards under the Elutia Inc. 2026 Inducement Award Plan (the “Plan”). The awards were approved by the independent Compensation Committee of the Board of Directors, and were granted in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Under the Plan, the three new employees received an aggregate of 460,000 non-qualified stock options (the “Options”). The Options vest 25% on the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date, with the balance vesting in equal monthly installments over the following three years. Vesting is subject to each recipient’s continued employment through the applicable vesting date. The Options have an exercise price of $1.09 per share, the closing price of Elutia’s common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 10, 2026, the grant date. The Options are subject to the terms and conditions of the Plan and the applicable stock option agreement.

About Elutia

Elutia develops and commercializes drug-eluting biomatrix products to improve compatibility between medical devices and the patients who need them. With a growing population in need of implantable technologies, Elutia’s mission is humanizing medicine so patients can thrive without compromise. For more information, visit www.Elutia.com.

Investors:
Elutia Investor Relations
ir@elutia.com


Maryland Compensation
Elutia
