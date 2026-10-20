Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Appoints Biopharmaceutical Industry Veteran Geno Germano to its Board of Directors

Mr. Germano brings more than 35 years of biopharmaceutical leadership experience, including as Group President of Pfizer's Global Innovative Pharmaceutical business

Extensive public company board experience, including current service as Chairman of Entera Bio and as a director of Precision BioSciences

ARLINGTON, Mass., Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing exaluren for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, today announced the appointment of Geno Germano to its Board of Directors, effective October 19, 2026.

"Geno is an accomplished biopharmaceutical leader whose experience developing and commercializing medicines at global scale, and guiding emerging companies through pivotal stages of growth, will be invaluable to Eloxx," said Sumit Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer of Eloxx. "We are delighted to welcome him to our Board."

"Eloxx is pursuing a differentiated approach to treating the underlying genetic cause of rare kidney diseases, and exaluren has the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients who currently have no approved therapies that address the root cause of their disease," said Mr. Germano. "I look forward to working with Sumit, the Board and the management team as the company advances its clinical programs."

About Geno Germano

Mr. Germano is a biopharmaceutical industry veteran with more than 35 years of development and commercialization leadership experience across multiple therapeutic areas, including immunology and oncology. He previously served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Elucida Oncology, Inc. and as President of Intrexon Corporation (now Precigen, Inc.). At Pfizer Inc., Mr. Germano served as Group President of the Global Innovative Pharmaceutical business, where he led an approximately $14 billion portfolio and oversaw the late-stage development of more than a dozen drug candidates across five therapeutic areas, and, from 2009 to 2013, as President and General Manager of Pfizer's Specialty Care and Oncology business units. Prior to Pfizer's acquisition of Wyeth, he served as President of Wyeth U.S., President of Global Pharmaceutical and Women's Healthcare, and Executive Vice President of Wyeth's Vaccines business. Earlier in his career, he held senior roles at Johnson & Johnson.

Mr. Germano currently serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of Entera Bio Ltd. and as a member of the Board of Directors of Precision BioSciences, Inc. and Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. He previously served on the boards of directors of Sage Therapeutics, Inc., Orbital Therapeutics, Bioverativ Inc., The Medicines Company and Zoetis Inc., as well as the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO) and the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association, and as a Trustee of Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences. Mr. Germano received a B.S. in Pharmacy from Albany College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ELOX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel, small-molecule product candidates designed to modulate the ribosome and promote readthrough of premature stop codons induced by nonsense mutations to enable the production of full-length proteins. Eloxx's lead product candidate, exaluren, is being developed for the treatment of rare kidney diseases, including nonsense mutation Alport syndrome and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). Eloxx has also exclusively licensed its product candidate, ZKN-013, to Almirall, S.A., which is developing it for the treatment of rare dermatological diseases associated with nonsense mutations.

For more information, please visit www.eloxxpharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of present and historical facts contained in this press release, including without limitation statements regarding the anticipated contributions of Mr. Germano to the Company's Board of Directors; exaluren's the potential to make a meaningful difference for patients who currently have no approved therapies that address the root cause of their disease; the advancement of the Company's clinical programs; exaluren's ability to enable the production of full-length proteins; the Company's collaboration with Almirall and the potential to receive milestone and royalty payments; and the potential of the Company's product candidates to treat nonsense mutations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "aim," "may," "will," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "seeks," or "continue," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current plans, estimates, assumptions and projections, and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to various important factors, including, but not limited to, the Company's need for and ability to obtain additional capital; the uncertainty and expense of clinical development; the fact that results from preclinical studies and early clinical trials are not necessarily predictive of future results; and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2026 and its other filings with the SEC, accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the "Financials & Filings" page of the Company's website. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and, except as required by applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Contact

Investor Relations



Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



ir@eloxxpharma.com



(781) 577-5300

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SOURCE Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.