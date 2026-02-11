Elevate Healthcare Marketing Expands Creative Leadership with Sean Conciatore

BLUE BELL, Pa., Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elevate Healthcare Marketing, a leading healthcare marketing agency known for delivering insight-driven, high-impact brand experiences, today announced that Sean Conciatore has joined the agency as Vice President, Creative Director, Copy.

In this role, Conciatore will lead copy and content strategy across Elevate's client portfolio, strengthening the agency's creative vision and driving brand storytelling across HCP and patient channels.

Conciatore brings more than 20 years of experience in healthcare advertising, with deep expertise in brand strategy, message development, and U.S. and global product launches. He has held senior creative leadership roles at top agencies including Digitas Health, Ryan Partnership, Mosaic, Deutsch Advertising, Area 23, and HCB Health, where he led multidisciplinary teams across multiple offices and therapeutic categories.

His experience spans a wide range of therapeutic areas, including vaccines, neurology, oncology, dermatology, cardiovascular disease, respiratory, endocrinology, and rare disease. Conciatore has served as global and U.S. creative lead on numerous high-profile launches, delivering integrated campaigns across HCP, patient, digital, and social platforms.

"Sean is a proven creative leader who understands how to balance fearless thinking with strategic rigor," said Frank X. Powers, Managing Partner, Elevate Healthcare Marketing. "He brings a rare combination of deep category knowledge, launch expertise, and the ability to build and inspire teams. Sean understands how to partner closely with clients, elevate creative standards, and deliver work that is both strategically grounded and creatively exceptional. We're excited to have him join Elevate and help shape the next phase of our growth."

"Elevate's commitment to smart strategy, strong partnerships, and meaningful creative really stood out to me," said Conciatore. "I'm excited to build on the momentum already underway and help push the agency's creative work even further."

Conciatore holds a Bachelor of Fine Arts from Western Connecticut State University and has completed advanced training in UX copy strategy and creative brand strategy.

About Elevate Healthcare Marketing



Founded by Lorna Weir and Frank X. Powers, Elevate Healthcare Marketing helps biopharma and medical device challenger brands realize their full potential in an increasingly complex and competitive market. A purpose-built healthcare marketing agency, Elevate identifies and transforms brand opportunities through strategic insight and breakthrough creative that drives real-world impact. The agency has been widely recognized for its excellence, earning PM360's 2024 Agency of the Year, three-time honors as MM+M's Small Healthcare Agency of the Year, and ongoing distinctions as a Best Workplace in Pennsylvania and nationally. Based in the Greater Philadelphia area, Elevate continues to champion brands that shape the future of healthcare.

For more information, visit elevatehc.com.

Contact:



Lorna Weir



lweir@elevatehc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elevate-healthcare-marketing-expands-creative-leadership-with-sean-conciatore-302684556.html

SOURCE Elevate Healthcare Marketing