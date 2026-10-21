Elevance Health Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

3Q 2026 operating revenue of $50.4 billion, up 0.7% from 3Q 2025

3Q 2026 diluted EPS 1 of $6.27 and adjusted diluted EPS 2 of $6.99; results reflect improved operating performance and a net non-operating benefit of $1.85 per share

FY 2026 diluted EPS 1 guidance raised to at least $22.00; adjusted diluted EPS 2 guidance raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum

FY 2026 operating cash flow guidance raised to at least $6.5 billion

Investing in capabilities that improve the member experience, strengthen our competitive advantage, and support long-term growth

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported third quarter 2026 results ahead of expectations.

"Elevance Health's third quarter results reflect stronger execution across our diversified portfolio and underscore the earnings power of the business. We are raising our 2026 earnings outlook and remain confident in delivering at least 12% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2027 from our higher earnings baseline of at least $26.753. By bringing together the capabilities of our Health Benefits business and Carelon, we are improving the healthcare experience, strengthening our competitive advantage, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Gail K. Boudreaux

President and Chief Executive Officer

1. Earnings per diluted share ("EPS"). 2. Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables for reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted measures. 3. FY 2026 earnings baseline excludes non-recurring net investment income and other non-operating items, as well as targeted one-time investments.

Elevance Health Consolidated Enterprise Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Operating Revenue1 $50.4 $50.1 Operating Gain1,2 $1.3 $1.3 Adjusted Operating Gain1,3 $1.3 $1.3 Operating Margin1 2.5 % 2.6 % Adjusted Operating Margin1,3 2.7 % 2.7 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 includes items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation." 3. Adjusted Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 excludes items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."

Operating revenue was $50.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.4 billion compared to the prior year quarter. This was driven by higher premium yields, increased CarelonRx product revenue, and growth in service fees, partially offset by lower Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Employer Group risk membership.

The benefit expense ratio of 90.6 percent improved 70 basis points, driven by better performance in Medicare Advantage and Individual ACA compared to the prior year.

Days in Claims Payable stood at 44.9 days as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 3.5 days year over year.

The operating expense ratio was 11.4 percent. The adjusted operating expense ratio was 11.3 percent, an increase of 90 basis points from the prior year. The increase principally reflected targeted, one-time investments in capabilities that support our long-term performance, along with spending to advance business growth and quality initiatives.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion in the quarter increased $0.1 billion relative to the prior year, primarily reflecting favorable working capital dynamics. As of September 30, 2026, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $2.4 billion.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $330 million, at a weighted average price of $398.75 per share, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $373 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $5.0 billion of Board approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Health Benefits is comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employee Program businesses.

Health Benefits Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Operating Revenue1 $43.4 $42.2 Operating Gain1 $0.4 $0.6 Operating Margin1 1.0 % 1.4 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.”

Health Benefits segment operating revenue was $43.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 3 percent compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher premium yields and service fee revenue, partially offset by lower Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Employer Group risk membership.

Operating gain was $0.4 billion, a decline year over year, reflecting the impact of targeted investments to support our long-term operating model. This was partially offset by the improvement in our benefit expense ratio.

Medical membership of approximately 44.9 million as of September 30, 2026 decreased by 487 thousand compared to the prior year. The decline reflected lower enrollment in our Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Employer Group risk-based businesses, partially offset by growth in Commercial fee-based membership.

Carelon is comprised of CarelonRx and Carelon Services.

Carelon Reportable Segment Highlights (Unaudited) (In billions) Three Months Ended September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 Operating Revenue1 $19.3 $18.3 Operating Gain1 $0.9 $0.8 Operating Margin1 4.7 % 4.2 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.”

Operating revenue for Carelon was $19.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 5 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Growth was driven by CarelonRx product revenue and continued expansion of Carelon Services risk-based solutions.

Operating gain for Carelon totaled $0.9 billion, an increase of 17 percent year over year, reflecting strong performance of Carelon Services risk-based solutions and the improved profitability of our specialty pharmacy.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 20, 2026, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2026 dividend to shareholders of $1.72 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 18, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead better lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 103 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) to discuss the company’s third quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic) 800-391-9853 (Domestic Replay) 312-470-0178 (International) 203-369-3269 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on November 20, 2026. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

Basis of Presentation

Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.

Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Elevance Health

Earnings Release Financial Schedules and Supplementary Information

Quarter & Year-to-Date Ended September 30, 2026

Membership and Other Metrics

Quarterly & Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

Supplemental Financial Information - Reportable Segments & Health Benefits Revenue Details

Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Elevance Health Membership and Other Metrics (Unaudited) Change from Medical Membership (in thousands) September 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 September 30,

2025 June 30,

2026 Individual 1,348 1,354 1,317 (0.4) % 2.4 % Employer Group Risk-Based 3,366 3,616 3,417 (6.9) % (1.5) % Commercial Risk-Based 4,714 4,970 4,734 (5.2) % (0.4) % BlueCard® 6,596 6,394 6,582 3.2 % 0.2 % Employer Group Fee-Based 21,009 20,608 20,931 1.9 % 0.4 % Commercial Fee-Based 27,605 27,002 27,513 2.2 % 0.3 % Medicare Advantage 1,898 2,245 1,897 (15.5) % 0.1 % Medicare Supplement 898 877 893 2.4 % 0.6 % Total Medicare 2,796 3,122 2,790 (10.4) % 0.2 % Medicaid 8,220 8,645 8,358 (4.9) % (1.7) % Federal Employee Program 1,547 1,630 1,554 (5.1) % (0.5) % Total Medical Membership 44,882 45,369 44,949 (1.1) % (0.1) % Other Metrics (in millions) CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts 82.6 85.0 80.9 (2.8) % 2.1 % Carelon Services Consumers Served 91.0 97.6 92.4 (6.8) % (1.5) %

Elevance Health Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Revenues Premiums $ 41,704 $ 41,791 (0.2 )% $ 124,007 $ 123,949 — % Product revenue 6,454 6,159 4.8 % 18,943 18,010 5.2 % Service fees 2,282 2,137 6.8 % 6,810 6,314 7.9 % Total operating revenue 50,440 50,087 0.7 % 149,760 148,273 1.0 % Net investment income 1,037 625 65.9 % 2,506 1,701 47.3 % Net losses on financial instruments (48 ) (1 ) NM (182 ) (596 ) NM Total revenues 51,429 50,711 1.4 % 152,084 149,378 1.8 % Expenses Benefit expense 37,779 38,140 (0.9 )% 110,418 110,158 0.2 % Cost of products sold 5,640 5,380 4.8 % 16,595 15,656 6.0 % Operating expense 5,752 5,272 9.1 % 17,629 15,569 13.2 % Interest expense 358 351 2.0 % 1,079 1,036 4.2 % Amortization of other intangible assets 106 162 (34.6 )% 328 464 (29.3 )% Total expenses 49,635 49,305 0.7 % 146,049 142,883 2.2 % Income before income tax expense 1,794 1,406 27.6 % 6,035 6,495 (7.1 )% Income tax expense 451 219 105.9 % 1,478 1,380 7.1 % Net income 1,343 1,187 13.1 % 4,557 5,115 (10.9 )% Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests 22 2 NM 35 — NM Shareholders' net income $ 1,365 $ 1,189 14.8 % $ 4,592 $ 5,115 (10.2 )% Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 6.27 $ 5.32 17.9 % $ 21.01 $ 22.67 (7.3 )% Diluted shares 217.6 223.7 (2.7 )% 218.6 225.6 (3.1 )% Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums 90.6 % 91.3 % (70) bp 89.0 % 88.9 % 10 bp Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue 11.4 % 10.5 % 90 bp 11.8 % 10.5 % 130 bp Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue 3.5 % 2.8 % 70 bp 4.0 % 4.3 % (30) bp "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet (In millions) September 30,

2026 December 31,

2025 Assets (Unaudited) Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $10,348 $9,491 Fixed maturity and equity securities 27,498 26,624 Premium and other receivables 24,573 21,542 Other current assets 6,105 5,344 Total current assets 68,524 63,001 Long-term investments 12,719 11,960 Property and equipment, net 4,613 4,679 Goodwill and other intangible assets 39,220 39,544 Other noncurrent assets 2,725 2,310 Total assets $127,801 $121,494 Liabilities and equity Liabilities Current liabilities: Medical claims payable $18,438 $17,084 Short-term borrowings — 150 Current portion of long-term debt 375 1,099 Other current liabilities 27,849 22,702 Total current liabilities 46,662 41,035 Long-term debt, less current portion 30,382 30,797 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,963 5,636 Total liabilities 83,007 77,468 Total shareholders’ equity 44,681 43,882 Noncontrolling interests 113 144 Total equity 44,794 44,026 Total liabilities and equity $127,801 $121,494

Elevance Health Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Nine Months Ended

September 30 2026 2025 Operating activities Net income $4,557 $5,115 Depreciation and amortization 1,083 1,140 Share-based compensation 210 246 Changes in operating assets and liabilities 2,784 (2,753) Other non-cash items (1,122) 458 Net cash provided by operating activities 7,512 4,206 Investing activities Sales and maturities of investments, net of purchases (purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities) (2,303) (412) Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired 2 55 Purchases of property and equipment (789) (823) Other, net (380) (628) Net cash used in investing activities (3,470) (1,808) Financing activities Net change in short-term and long-term borrowings (900) 659 Repurchase and retirement of common stock (1,688) (2,134) Cash dividends (1,122) (1,152) Other, net 539 653 Net cash used in financing activities (3,171) (1,974) Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents (14) 1 Change in cash and cash equivalents 857 425 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 9,491 8,288 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $10,348 $8,713

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employee Program businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health Reportable Segment Details (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Operating Revenue Health Benefits $43,357 $42,246 2.6 % $128,567 $125,259 2.6 % CarelonRx 11,599 10,997 5.5 % 33,449 31,756 5.3 % Carelon Services 7,708 7,324 5.2 % 23,048 21,301 8.2 % Corporate & Other 6 149 (96.0) % 16 546 (97.1) % Eliminations (12,230) (10,629) NM6 (35,320) (30,589) NM6 Total Operating Revenue1 $50,440 $50,087 0.7 % $149,760 $148,273 1.0 % Operating Gain (Loss) Health Benefits $436 $601 (27.5) % $3,489 $4,378 (20.3) % CarelonRx 616 556 10.8 % 1,780 1,694 5.1 % Carelon Services 292 219 33.3 % 1,128 1,110 1.6 % Corporate & Other2,3 (75) (81) NM6 (1,279) (292) NM6 Total Operating Gain1,4 $1,269 $1,295 (2.0) % $5,118 $6,890 (25.7) % Operating Margin Health Benefits 1.0 % 1.4 % (40) bp 2.7 % 3.5 % (80) bp CarelonRx 5.3 % 5.1 % 20 bp 5.3 % 5.3 % — bp Carelon Services 3.8 % 3.0 % 80 bp 4.9 % 5.2 % (30) bp Total Operating Margin1 2.5 % 2.6 % (10) bp 3.4 % 4.6 % (120) bp Health Benefits Revenue Details (In millions) Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Health Benefits Operating Revenue Commercial $13,343 $12,849 3.8 % $40,142 $37,654 6.6 % Individual5 2,514 2,358 6.6 % 7,774 7,047 10.3 % Medicare 11,229 11,138 0.8 % 33,182 33,990 (2.4) % Medicaid 14,979 14,166 5.7 % 43,703 42,120 3.8 % Federal Employee Program 3,806 4,093 (7.0) % 11,540 11,495 0.4 % Total Health Benefits Operating Revenue1 $43,357 $42,246 2.6 % $128,567 $125,259 2.6 %

1. See “Basis of Presentation.” 2. Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 included $42 and $133 million, respectively, of transaction and integration related costs, $18 and $147 million, respectively, of business optimization charges, and $8 and $26 million, respectively, of litigation and settlement expenses. Operating Gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 also included $935 million for the Company's current best estimate of the identified potential exposure for certain historical Medicare Advantage risk adjustment data related to the CMS notice to the Company dated February 27, 2026. All adjustments for the three and nine month periods reside in the Corporate & Other reportable segment. 3. Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, included $49 and $182 million, respectively, of transaction and integration related costs, ($4) and ($4) million, respectively, of business optimization charges, and $4 and $19 million, respectively, of litigation and settlement expenses. All adjustments for the three and nine month periods reside in the Corporate & Other reportable segment. 4. Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, include items excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation." 5. The Individual business, including ACA products, is reported as part of Commercial Operating Revenue. 6. "NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Elevance Health Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable Nine Months Ended September 30 Years Ended December 31 2026 2025 2025 2024 2023 (In millions) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period $ 16,829 $ 15,580 $ 15,580 $ 15,865 $ 15,348 Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period (48 ) (13 ) (13 ) (7 ) (6 ) Net medical claims payable, beginning of period 16,781 15,567 15,567 15,858 15,342 Business combinations and purchase adjustments — 344 344 143 — Net incurred medical claims: Current year 108,608 108,423 145,566 125,370 121,798 Prior years redundancies1 (1,295 ) (1,266 ) (1,290 ) (1,731 ) (1,571 ) Total net incurred medical claims 107,313 107,157 144,276 123,639 120,227 Net payments attributable to: Current year medical claims 92,416 93,545 130,265 110,930 107,146 Prior years medical claims 13,629 12,699 13,141 13,143 12,565 Total net payments 106,045 106,244 143,406 124,073 119,711 Net medical claims payable, end of period 18,049 16,824 16,781 15,567 15,858 Ceded medical claims payable, end of period 45 44 48 13 7 Gross medical claims payable, end of period2 $ 18,094 $ 16,868 $ 16,829 $ 15,580 $ 15,865 Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims 85.1 % 86.3 % 89.5 % 88.5 % 88.0 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year 8.4 % 8.9 % 9.0 % 12.3 % 11.4 % Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims 0.9 % 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.4 % 1.4 %

1. Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated. 2. Excludes insurance lines other than short duration.

Elevance Health GAAP Reconciliation (Unaudited) This document references non-GAAP measures, including “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio,” “Adjusted Operating Gain,” “Adjusted Operating Margin,” “Adjusted Shareholders’ Net Income,” and “Adjusted Operating Expense”. These non-GAAP measures are intended to aid investors when comparing Elevance Health’s financial results among periods and are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are available below. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures “Operating Revenue,” “Operating Gain/Loss,” and “Operating Margin”. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reportable segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets and gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing Elevance Health’s operating and financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense is provided below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to the current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding. Three Months Ended

September 30 Nine Months Ended

September 30 (In millions, except per share data) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Shareholders' net income $ 1,365 $ 1,189 14.8 % $ 4,592 $ 5,115 (10.2 )% Add / (Subtract): Amortization of other intangible assets 106 162 328 464 Net losses on financial instruments 48 1 182 596 Transaction and integration related costs1 42 49 133 182 Business optimization program charges1 18 (4 ) 147 (4 ) Litigation and settlement expenses1 8 4 26 19 Accrual related to CMS notice1,2 — — 935 — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (67 ) (52 ) (427 ) (307 ) Net adjustment items 155 160 1,324 950 Adjusted shareholders' net income $ 1,520 $ 1,349 12.7 % $ 5,916 $ 6,065 (2.5 )% Shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 6.27 $ 5.32 17.9 % $ 21.01 $ 22.67 (7.3 )% Add / (Subtract): Amortization of other intangible assets 0.49 0.72 1.50 2.06 Net losses on financial instruments 0.22 — 0.83 2.64 Transaction and integration related costs1 0.19 0.22 0.61 0.81 Business optimization program charges1 0.08 (0.02 ) 0.67 (0.02 ) Litigation and settlement expenses1 0.04 0.02 0.12 0.08 Accrual related to CMS notice1,2 — — 4.28 — Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (0.31 ) (0.23 ) (1.95 ) (1.36 ) Net adjustment items 0.72 0.71 6.05 4.21 Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share $ 6.99 $ 6.03 15.9 % $ 27.06 $ 26.88 0.7 % Three Months Ended September 30 Nine Months Ended September 30 (In millions) 2026 2025 Change 2026 2025 Change Income before income tax expense $ 1,794 $ 1,406 27.6 % $ 6,035 $ 6,495 (7.1 )% Net investment income (1,037 ) (625 ) (2,506 ) (1,701 ) Net losses on financial instruments 48 1 182 596 Interest expense 358 351 1,079 1,036 Amortization of other intangible assets 106 162 328 464 Reportable segments operating gain $ 1,269 $ 1,295 (2.0 )% $ 5,118 $ 6,890 (25.7 )%

Elevance Health Contacts:

Investor Relations

Nathan Rich

Investor.Relations@elevancehealth.com

Media

Leslie Porras

Leslie.Porras@elevancehealth.com