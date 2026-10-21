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Elevance Health Reports Third Quarter 2026 Results; Raises Full-Year Guidance

October 21, 2026 | 
19 min read
  • 3Q 2026 operating revenue of $50.4 billion, up 0.7% from 3Q 2025
  • 3Q 2026 diluted EPS1 of $6.27 and adjusted diluted EPS2 of $6.99; results reflect improved operating performance and a net non-operating benefit of $1.85 per share
  • FY 2026 diluted EPS1 guidance raised to at least $22.00; adjusted diluted EPS2 guidance raised to at least $29.00 on continued operating momentum
  • FY 2026 operating cash flow guidance raised to at least $6.5 billion
  • Investing in capabilities that improve the member experience, strengthen our competitive advantage, and support long-term growth

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE: ELV) reported third quarter 2026 results ahead of expectations.

"Elevance Health's third quarter results reflect stronger execution across our diversified portfolio and underscore the earnings power of the business. We are raising our 2026 earnings outlook and remain confident in delivering at least 12% growth in adjusted diluted earnings per share in 2027 from our higher earnings baseline of at least $26.753. By bringing together the capabilities of our Health Benefits business and Carelon, we are improving the healthcare experience, strengthening our competitive advantage, and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Gail K. Boudreaux
President and Chief Executive Officer

  1.  

Earnings per diluted share ("EPS").

  2.  

Refer to GAAP reconciliation tables for reconciliation of GAAP to adjusted measures.

  3.  

FY 2026 earnings baseline excludes non-recurring net investment income and other non-operating items, as well as targeted one-time investments.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elevance Health

 

 

Consolidated Enterprise Highlights

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In billions)

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenue1

$50.4

 

$50.1

 

 

 

Operating Gain1,2

$1.3

 

$1.3

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Gain1,3

$1.3

 

$1.3

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin1

2.5 %

 

2.6 %

 

 

 

Adjusted Operating Margin1,3

2.7 %

 

2.7 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1.  

See “Basis of Presentation.”

  2.  

Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 includes items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."

  3.  

Adjusted Operating Gain for the three months ended September 30, 2026 and September 30, 2025 excludes items that are excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."

Operating revenue was $50.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $0.4 billion compared to the prior year quarter. This was driven by higher premium yields, increased CarelonRx product revenue, and growth in service fees, partially offset by lower Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Employer Group risk membership.

The benefit expense ratio of 90.6 percent improved 70 basis points, driven by better performance in Medicare Advantage and Individual ACA compared to the prior year.

Days in Claims Payable stood at 44.9 days as of September 30, 2026, an increase of 3.5 days year over year.

The operating expense ratio was 11.4 percent. The adjusted operating expense ratio was 11.3 percent, an increase of 90 basis points from the prior year. The increase principally reflected targeted, one-time investments in capabilities that support our long-term performance, along with spending to advance business growth and quality initiatives.

Cash Flow & Balance Sheet

Operating cash flow of $1.3 billion in the quarter increased $0.1 billion relative to the prior year, primarily reflecting favorable working capital dynamics. As of September 30, 2026, cash and investments at the parent company totaled approximately $2.4 billion.

During the third quarter of 2026, the Company repurchased 0.8 million shares of its common stock for $330 million, at a weighted average price of $398.75 per share, and paid a quarterly dividend of $1.72 per share, representing a distribution of cash totaling $373 million. As of September 30, 2026, the Company had approximately $5.0 billion of Board approved share repurchase authorization remaining.

Health Benefits is comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employee Program businesses.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health Benefits

 

 

Reportable Segment Highlights

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In billions)

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenue1

$43.4

 

$42.2

 

 

 

Operating Gain1

$0.4

 

$0.6

 

 

 

Operating Margin1

1.0 %

 

1.4 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1.  

See “Basis of Presentation.”

Health Benefits segment operating revenue was $43.4 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.1 billion, or 3 percent compared to the prior year quarter, driven primarily by higher premium yields and service fee revenue, partially offset by lower Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, and Employer Group risk membership.

Operating gain was $0.4 billion, a decline year over year, reflecting the impact of targeted investments to support our long-term operating model. This was partially offset by the improvement in our benefit expense ratio.

Medical membership of approximately 44.9 million as of September 30, 2026 decreased by 487 thousand compared to the prior year. The decline reflected lower enrollment in our Medicaid, Medicare Advantage, and Employer Group risk-based businesses, partially offset by growth in Commercial fee-based membership.

Carelon is comprised of CarelonRx and Carelon Services.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carelon

 

 

Reportable Segment Highlights

 

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In billions)

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

 

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenue1

$19.3

 

$18.3

 

 

 

Operating Gain1

$0.9

 

$0.8

 

 

 

Operating Margin1

4.7 %

 

4.2 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

  1.  

See “Basis of Presentation.”

Operating revenue for Carelon was $19.3 billion in the third quarter of 2026, an increase of $1.0 billion, or 5 percent compared to the prior year quarter. Growth was driven by CarelonRx product revenue and continued expansion of Carelon Services risk-based solutions.

Operating gain for Carelon totaled $0.9 billion, an increase of 17 percent year over year, reflecting strong performance of Carelon Services risk-based solutions and the improved profitability of our specialty pharmacy.

Quarterly Dividend

On October 20, 2026, the Audit Committee of the Company's Board of Directors declared a fourth quarter 2026 dividend to shareholders of $1.72 per share. The fourth quarter dividend is payable on December 18, 2026 to shareholders of record at the close of business on December 4, 2026.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health is a lifetime, trusted health partner whose purpose is to improve the health of humanity. The company supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire healthcare journey – connecting them to the care, support, and resources they need to lead better lives. Elevance Health’s companies serve approximately 103 million consumers through a diverse portfolio of industry-leading medical, pharmacy, behavioral, clinical, home health, and complex care solutions. For more information, please visit www.elevancehealth.com or follow us @ElevanceHealth on X and Elevance Health on LinkedIn.

Conference Call and Webcast

Management will host a conference call and webcast today at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (“EDT”) to discuss the company’s third quarter results and outlook. The conference call should be accessed at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call with the following numbers:

888-947-9963 (Domestic)

800-391-9853 (Domestic Replay)

312-470-0178 (International)

203-369-3269 (International Replay)

The access code for today's conference call is 3972058. There is no access code for the replay. The replay will be available from 11:30 a.m. EDT today, until the end of the day on November 20, 2026. The call will also be available through a live webcast at www.elevancehealth.com under the “Investors” link. A webcast replay will be available following the call.

Basis of Presentation

  1. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reporting segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets, gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Refer to the GAAP reconciliation tables.
  2. Operating margin is defined as operating gain divided by operating revenue.

Elevance Health
Earnings Release Financial Schedules and Supplementary Information
Quarter & Year-to-Date Ended September 30, 2026

  • Membership and Other Metrics
  • Quarterly & Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income
  • Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
  • Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
  • Supplemental Financial Information - Reportable Segments & Health Benefits Revenue Details
  • Supplemental Financial Information - Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable
  • Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Elevance Health

Membership and Other Metrics

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Change from

Medical Membership (in thousands)

September 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

June 30,
2026

 

September 30,
2025

 

June 30,
2026

Individual

1,348

 

1,354

 

1,317

 

(0.4) %

 

2.4 %

Employer Group Risk-Based

3,366

 

3,616

 

3,417

 

(6.9) %

 

(1.5) %

Commercial Risk-Based

4,714

 

4,970

 

4,734

 

(5.2) %

 

(0.4) %

BlueCard®

6,596

 

6,394

 

6,582

 

3.2 %

 

0.2 %

Employer Group Fee-Based

21,009

 

20,608

 

20,931

 

1.9 %

 

0.4 %

Commercial Fee-Based

27,605

 

27,002

 

27,513

 

2.2 %

 

0.3 %

Medicare Advantage

1,898

 

2,245

 

1,897

 

(15.5) %

 

0.1 %

Medicare Supplement

898

 

877

 

893

 

2.4 %

 

0.6 %

Total Medicare

2,796

 

3,122

 

2,790

 

(10.4) %

 

0.2 %

Medicaid

8,220

 

8,645

 

8,358

 

(4.9) %

 

(1.7) %

Federal Employee Program

1,547

 

1,630

 

1,554

 

(5.1) %

 

(0.5) %

Total Medical Membership

44,882

 

45,369

 

44,949

 

(1.1) %

 

(0.1) %

Other Metrics (in millions)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

CarelonRx Quarterly Adjusted Scripts

82.6

 

85.0

 

80.9

 

(2.8) %

 

2.1 %

Carelon Services Consumers Served

91.0

 

97.6

 

92.4

 

(6.8) %

 

(1.5) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Elevance Health

Consolidated Statements of Income

(Unaudited)

(In millions, except per share data)

Three Months Ended

September 30

 

 

Nine Months Ended

September 30

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premiums

$

41,704

 

 

$

41,791

 

 

(0.2

)%

 

 

$

124,007

 

 

$

123,949

 

 

%

Product revenue

 

6,454

 

 

 

6,159

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

 

18,943

 

 

 

18,010

 

 

5.2

%

Service fees

 

2,282

 

 

 

2,137

 

 

6.8

%

 

 

 

6,810

 

 

 

6,314

 

 

7.9

%

Total operating revenue

 

50,440

 

 

 

50,087

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

149,760

 

 

 

148,273

 

 

1.0

%

Net investment income

 

1,037

 

 

 

625

 

 

65.9

%

 

 

 

2,506

 

 

 

1,701

 

 

47.3

%

Net losses on financial instruments

 

(48

)

 

 

(1

)

 

NM

 

 

 

 

(182

)

 

 

(596

)

 

NM

 

Total revenues

 

51,429

 

 

 

50,711

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

152,084

 

 

 

149,378

 

 

1.8

%

Expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense

 

37,779

 

 

 

38,140

 

 

(0.9

)%

 

 

 

110,418

 

 

 

110,158

 

 

0.2

%

Cost of products sold

 

5,640

 

 

 

5,380

 

 

4.8

%

 

 

 

16,595

 

 

 

15,656

 

 

6.0

%

Operating expense

 

5,752

 

 

 

5,272

 

 

9.1

%

 

 

 

17,629

 

 

 

15,569

 

 

13.2

%

Interest expense

 

358

 

 

 

351

 

 

2.0

%

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,036

 

 

4.2

%

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

106

 

 

 

162

 

 

(34.6

)%

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

464

 

 

(29.3

)%

Total expenses

 

49,635

 

 

 

49,305

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

146,049

 

 

 

142,883

 

 

2.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

 

1,794

 

 

 

1,406

 

 

27.6

%

 

 

 

6,035

 

 

 

6,495

 

 

(7.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income tax expense

 

451

 

 

 

219

 

 

105.9

%

 

 

 

1,478

 

 

 

1,380

 

 

7.1

%

Net income

 

1,343

 

 

 

1,187

 

 

13.1

%

 

 

 

4,557

 

 

 

5,115

 

 

(10.9

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss (gain) attributable to noncontrolling interests

 

22

 

 

 

2

 

 

NM

 

 

 

 

35

 

 

 

 

 

NM

 

Shareholders' net income

$

1,365

 

 

$

1,189

 

 

14.8

%

 

 

$

4,592

 

 

$

5,115

 

 

(10.2

)%

Shareholders' earnings per diluted share

$

6.27

 

 

$

5.32

 

 

17.9

%

 

 

$

21.01

 

 

$

22.67

 

 

(7.3

)%

Diluted shares

 

217.6

 

 

 

223.7

 

 

(2.7

)%

 

 

 

218.6

 

 

 

225.6

 

 

(3.1

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Benefit expense as a percentage of premiums

 

90.6

%

 

 

91.3

%

 

(70) bp

 

 

 

89.0

%

 

 

88.9

%

 

10 bp

Operating expense as a percentage of total operating revenue

 

11.4

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

90 bp

 

 

 

11.8

%

 

 

10.5

%

 

130 bp

Income before income tax expense as a percentage of total revenue

 

3.5

%

 

 

2.8

%

 

70 bp

 

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

4.3

%

 

(30) bp

 

          "NM" = calculation not meaningful

Elevance Health

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet

(In millions)

September 30,
2026

 

December 31,
2025

Assets

(Unaudited)

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$10,348

 

$9,491

Fixed maturity and equity securities

27,498

 

26,624

Premium and other receivables

24,573

 

21,542

Other current assets

6,105

 

5,344

Total current assets

68,524

 

63,001

 

 

 

 

Long-term investments

12,719

 

11,960

Property and equipment, net

4,613

 

4,679

Goodwill and other intangible assets

39,220

 

39,544

Other noncurrent assets

2,725

 

2,310

Total assets

$127,801

 

$121,494

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Medical claims payable

$18,438

 

$17,084

Short-term borrowings

 

150

Current portion of long-term debt

375

 

1,099

Other current liabilities

27,849

 

22,702

Total current liabilities

46,662

 

41,035

 

 

 

 

Long-term debt, less current portion

30,382

 

30,797

Other noncurrent liabilities

5,963

 

5,636

Total liabilities

83,007

 

77,468

 

 

 

 

Total shareholders’ equity

44,681

 

43,882

Noncontrolling interests

113

 

144

Total equity

44,794

 

44,026

Total liabilities and equity

$127,801

 

$121,494

Elevance Health

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

(In millions)

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

2026

 

2025

 

 

 

 

Operating activities

 

 

 

Net income

$4,557

 

$5,115

Depreciation and amortization

1,083

 

1,140

Share-based compensation

210

 

246

Changes in operating assets and liabilities

2,784

 

(2,753)

Other non-cash items

(1,122)

 

458

Net cash provided by operating activities

7,512

 

4,206

 

 

 

 

Investing activities

 

 

 

Sales and maturities of investments, net of purchases (purchases of investments, net of sales and maturities)

(2,303)

 

(412)

Purchases of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired

2

 

55

Purchases of property and equipment

(789)

 

(823)

Other, net

(380)

 

(628)

Net cash used in investing activities

(3,470)

 

(1,808)

 

 

 

 

Financing activities

 

 

 

Net change in short-term and long-term borrowings

(900)

 

659

Repurchase and retirement of common stock

(1,688)

 

(2,134)

Cash dividends

(1,122)

 

(1,152)

Other, net

539

 

653

Net cash used in financing activities

(3,171)

 

(1,974)

 

 

 

 

Effect of foreign exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents

(14)

 

1

 

 

 

 

Change in cash and cash equivalents

857

 

425

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

9,491

 

8,288

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$10,348

 

$8,713

REPORTABLE SEGMENTS

Elevance Health has four reportable segments: Health Benefits (comprised of Individual, Employer Group risk-based, Employer Group fee-based, BlueCard®, Medicare, Medicaid, and Federal Employee Program businesses); CarelonRx; Carelon Services; and Corporate & Other (comprised of businesses that do not individually meet the quantitative thresholds for an operating division as well as corporate expenses not allocated to our other reportable segments).

Elevance Health

Reportable Segment Details

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30

 

Nine Months Ended September 30

 

2026

 

2025

 

Change

 

2026

 

2025

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health Benefits

$43,357

 

$42,246

 

2.6 %

 

$128,567

 

$125,259

 

2.6 %

CarelonRx

11,599

 

10,997

 

5.5 %

 

33,449

 

31,756

 

5.3 %

Carelon Services

7,708

 

7,324

 

5.2 %

 

23,048

 

21,301

 

8.2 %

Corporate & Other

6

 

149

 

(96.0) %

 

16

 

546

 

(97.1) %

Eliminations

(12,230)

 

(10,629)

 

NM6

 

(35,320)

 

(30,589)

 

NM6

Total Operating Revenue1

$50,440

 

$50,087

 

0.7 %

 

$149,760

 

$148,273

 

1.0 %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Gain (Loss)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health Benefits

$436

 

$601

 

(27.5) %

 

$3,489

 

$4,378

 

(20.3) %

CarelonRx

616

 

556

 

10.8 %

 

1,780

 

1,694

 

5.1 %

Carelon Services

292

 

219

 

33.3 %

 

1,128

 

1,110

 

1.6 %

Corporate & Other2,3

(75)

 

(81)

 

NM6

 

(1,279)

 

(292)

 

NM6

Total Operating Gain1,4

$1,269

 

$1,295

 

(2.0) %

 

$5,118

 

$6,890

 

(25.7) %

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health Benefits

1.0 %

 

1.4 %

 

(40) bp

 

2.7 %

 

3.5 %

 

(80) bp

CarelonRx

5.3 %

 

5.1 %

 

20 bp

 

5.3 %

 

5.3 %

 

— bp

Carelon Services

3.8 %

 

3.0 %

 

80 bp

 

4.9 %

 

5.2 %

 

(30) bp

Total Operating Margin1

2.5 %

 

2.6 %

 

(10) bp

 

3.4 %

 

4.6 %

 

(120) bp

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Health Benefits Revenue Details

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(In millions)

Three Months Ended September 30

 

Nine Months Ended September 30

 

2026

 

2025

 

Change

 

2026

 

2025

 

Change

Health Benefits Operating Revenue

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial

$13,343

 

$12,849

 

3.8 %

 

$40,142

 

$37,654

 

6.6 %

Individual5

2,514

 

2,358

 

6.6 %

 

7,774

 

7,047

 

10.3 %

Medicare

11,229

 

11,138

 

0.8 %

 

33,182

 

33,990

 

(2.4) %

Medicaid

14,979

 

14,166

 

5.7 %

 

43,703

 

42,120

 

3.8 %

Federal Employee Program

3,806

 

4,093

 

(7.0) %

 

11,540

 

11,495

 

0.4 %

Total Health Benefits Operating Revenue1

$43,357

 

$42,246

 

2.6 %

 

$128,567

 

$125,259

 

2.6 %

1.  

See “Basis of Presentation.”

2.  

Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026 included $42 and $133 million, respectively, of transaction and integration related costs, $18 and $147 million, respectively, of business optimization charges, and $8 and $26 million, respectively, of litigation and settlement expenses. Operating Gain for the nine months ended September 30, 2026 also included $935 million for the Company's current best estimate of the identified potential exposure for certain historical Medicare Advantage risk adjustment data related to the CMS notice to the Company dated February 27, 2026. All adjustments for the three and nine month periods reside in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.

3.  

Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, included $49 and $182 million, respectively, of transaction and integration related costs, ($4) and ($4) million, respectively, of business optimization charges, and $4 and $19 million, respectively, of litigation and settlement expenses. All adjustments for the three and nine month periods reside in the Corporate & Other reportable segment.

4.  

Operating Gain for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2026, and September 30, 2025, include items excluded from adjusted shareholders' net income. See "GAAP Reconciliation."

5.  

The Individual business, including ACA products, is reported as part of Commercial Operating Revenue.

6.  

"NM" = calculation not meaningful.

Elevance Health

Reconciliation of Medical Claims Payable

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30

 

Years Ended December 31

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2025

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

(In millions)

(Unaudited)

 

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Gross medical claims payable, beginning of period

$

16,829

 

 

$

15,580

 

 

$

15,580

 

 

$

15,865

 

 

$

15,348

 

Ceded medical claims payable, beginning of period

 

(48

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(13

)

 

 

(7

)

 

 

(6

)

Net medical claims payable, beginning of period

 

16,781

 

 

 

15,567

 

 

 

15,567

 

 

 

15,858

 

 

 

15,342

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Business combinations and purchase adjustments

 

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

344

 

 

 

143

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net incurred medical claims:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year

 

108,608

 

 

 

108,423

 

 

 

145,566

 

 

 

125,370

 

 

 

121,798

 

Prior years redundancies1

 

(1,295

)

 

 

(1,266

)

 

 

(1,290

)

 

 

(1,731

)

 

 

(1,571

)

Total net incurred medical claims

 

107,313

 

 

 

107,157

 

 

 

144,276

 

 

 

123,639

 

 

 

120,227

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net payments attributable to:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year medical claims

 

92,416

 

 

 

93,545

 

 

 

130,265

 

 

 

110,930

 

 

 

107,146

 

Prior years medical claims

 

13,629

 

 

 

12,699

 

 

 

13,141

 

 

 

13,143

 

 

 

12,565

 

Total net payments

 

106,045

 

 

 

106,244

 

 

 

143,406

 

 

 

124,073

 

 

 

119,711

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net medical claims payable, end of period

 

18,049

 

 

 

16,824

 

 

 

16,781

 

 

 

15,567

 

 

 

15,858

 

Ceded medical claims payable, end of period

 

45

 

 

 

44

 

 

 

48

 

 

 

13

 

 

 

7

 

Gross medical claims payable, end of period2

$

18,094

 

 

$

16,868

 

 

$

16,829

 

 

$

15,580

 

 

$

15,865

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current year medical claims paid as a percentage of current year net incurred medical claims

 

85.1

%

 

 

86.3

%

 

 

89.5

%

 

 

88.5

%

 

 

88.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net medical claims payable less prior year redundancies in the current year

 

8.4

%

 

 

8.9

%

 

 

9.0

%

 

 

12.3

%

 

 

11.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Prior year redundancies in the current year as a percentage of prior year net incurred medical claims

 

0.9

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

1.0

%

 

 

1.4

%

 

 

 

1.4

%
1.  

Negative amounts reported for net incurred medical claims related to prior years result from claims being settled for amounts less than originally estimated.

2.  

Excludes insurance lines other than short duration.

Elevance Health

GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)

 

This document references non-GAAP measures, including “Adjusted Diluted EPS,” “Adjusted Operating Expense Ratio,” “Adjusted Operating Gain,” “Adjusted Operating Margin,” “Adjusted Shareholders’ Net Income,” and “Adjusted Operating Expense”. These non-GAAP measures are intended to aid investors when comparing Elevance Health’s financial results among periods and are not intended to be alternatives to any measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures calculated in accordance with GAAP are available below. In addition to these non-GAAP measures, references are made to the measures “Operating Revenue,” “Operating Gain/Loss,” and “Operating Margin”. Operating revenue and operating gain/loss are the key measures used by management to evaluate performance in each of its reportable segments, allocate resources, set incentive compensation targets and to forecast future operating performance. Operating gain/loss is calculated as total operating revenue less benefit expense, cost of products sold and operating expense. It does not include net investment income, net gains/losses on financial instruments, interest expense, amortization of other intangible assets and gains/losses on extinguishment of debt or income taxes, as these items are managed in a corporate shared service environment and are not the responsibility of operating segment management. Each of these measures is provided to further aid investors in understanding and analyzing Elevance Health’s operating and financial results. A reconciliation of Operating Revenue to Total Revenue is set forth in the Consolidated Statements of Income herein. A reconciliation of reportable segments operating gain to income before income tax expense is provided below. Prior amounts may be grouped differently to conform to the current presentation. Net adjustment items per share may not sum due to rounding.

   
 

 

Three Months Ended
September 30

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended
September 30

 

 

 

(In millions, except per share data)

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

Shareholders' net income

$

1,365

 

 

$

1,189

 

 

14.8

%

 

$

4,592

 

 

$

5,115

 

 

(10.2

)%

 

Add / (Subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

106

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

 

Net losses on financial instruments

 

48

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

 

Transaction and integration related costs1

 

42

 

 

 

49

 

 

 

 

 

133

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

 

Business optimization program charges1

 

18

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

 

147

 

 

 

(4

)

 

 

 

Litigation and settlement expenses1

 

8

 

 

 

4

 

 

 

 

 

26

 

 

 

19

 

 

 

 

Accrual related to CMS notice1,2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

935

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(67

)

 

 

(52

)

 

 

 

 

(427

)

 

 

(307

)

 

 

 

Net adjustment items

 

155

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

 

 

1,324

 

 

 

950

 

 

 

 

Adjusted shareholders' net income

$

1,520

 

 

$

1,349

 

 

12.7

%

 

$

5,916

 

 

$

6,065

 

 

(2.5

)%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders' earnings per diluted share

$

6.27

 

 

$

5.32

 

 

17.9

%

 

$

21.01

 

 

$

22.67

 

 

(7.3

)%

 

Add / (Subtract):

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

0.49

 

 

 

0.72

 

 

 

 

 

1.50

 

 

 

2.06

 

 

 

 

Net losses on financial instruments

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

0.83

 

 

 

2.64

 

 

 

 

Transaction and integration related costs1

 

0.19

 

 

 

0.22

 

 

 

 

 

0.61

 

 

 

0.81

 

 

 

 

Business optimization program charges1

 

0.08

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

 

0.67

 

 

 

(0.02

)

 

 

 

Litigation and settlement expenses1

 

0.04

 

 

 

0.02

 

 

 

 

 

0.12

 

 

 

0.08

 

 

 

 

Accrual related to CMS notice1,2

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4.28

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments

 

(0.31

)

 

 

(0.23

)

 

 

 

 

(1.95

)

 

 

(1.36

)

 

 

 

Net adjustment items

 

0.72

 

 

 

0.71

 

 

 

 

 

6.05

 

 

 

4.21

 

 

 

 

Adjusted shareholders' earnings per diluted share

$

6.99

 

 

$

6.03

 

 

15.9

%

 

$

27.06

 

 

$

26.88

 

 

0.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended September 30

 

 

 

Nine Months Ended September 30

 

 

 

(In millions)

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

2026

 

 

 

2025

 

 

Change

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income before income tax expense

$

1,794

 

 

$

1,406

 

 

27.6

%

 

$

6,035

 

 

$

6,495

 

 

(7.1

)%

 

Net investment income

 

(1,037

)

 

 

(625

)

 

 

 

 

(2,506

)

 

 

(1,701

)

 

 

 

Net losses on financial instruments

 

48

 

 

 

1

 

 

 

 

 

182

 

 

 

596

 

 

 

 

Interest expense

 

358

 

 

 

351

 

 

 

 

 

1,079

 

 

 

1,036

 

 

 

 

Amortization of other intangible assets

 

106

 

 

 

162

 

 

 

 

 

328

 

 

 

464

 

 

 

 

Reportable segments operating gain

$

1,269

 

 

$

1,295

 

 

(2.0

)%

 

$

5,118

 

 

$

6,890

 

 

(25.7

)%


Contacts

Elevance Health Contacts:

Investor Relations
Nathan Rich
Investor.Relations@elevancehealth.com

Media
Leslie Porras
Leslie.Porras@elevancehealth.com


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