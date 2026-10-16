ELEPHAS PUBLISHES PEER-REVIEWED DATA IN CELL REPORTS MEDICINE DEMONSTRATING elive™ PLATFORM’S IMMUNOTHERAPY RESPONSE MEASUREMENT

Study Demonstrates 93% Accuracy in Predicting Clinical Benefit and Highlights the Platform's Potential to Enhance Clinical Decision Making

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Elephas Biosciences Corporation, a private company that has developed an innovative live tissue platform for immunotherapy response prediction, announced today the publication of peer-reviewed data in Cell Reports Medicine evaluating the predictive performance of its elive platform. The study evaluated live tumor fragments from standard-of-care biopsies using a cytokine classifier to distinguish patients likely to respond to immune checkpoint inhibitor therapy from those who would not. The elive platform correctly predicted clinical benefit in 93% of patients evaluated, supporting its potential to complement existing diagnostic approaches and improve patient selection for immunotherapy treatment.

"We are incredibly proud to see these findings published in Cell Reports Medicine, one of the field's leading peer-reviewed journals," said Maneesh Arora, Founder and CEO. "This represents an important advancement in functional precision medicine. It is the first time this predictive ability has been demonstrated using small, routine clinical biopsies on a platform built to scale, meaning this approach can reach patients well beyond academic centers, anywhere in the world. This reinforces our belief that live tumor tissue will play an important role in helping clinicians make more informed treatment decisions."

Among the study's key findings, platform-predicted responders all exhibited some form of clinical benefit. Importantly, the study also identified responders among patients who were biomarker-negative highlighting its potential as a novel approach. Combined, these findings reinforce the growing interest in partnering with Elephas to advance its mission of improving the lives of those affected by cancer.

"Today's published data speak to the potential of the Elephas platform to help patients understand how their immune system may respond to immunotherapy," said Dr. David Braun, Associate Professor at Yale School of Medicine, the study's lead author and current member of Elephas' Scientific Advisory Board. "With improved functional diagnostics, we have the opportunity to help ensure immunotherapy reaches the patients most likely to benefit from it - that's the promise of matching the patient's biology to the right treatment in real time."

The paper is available here: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.xcrm.2026.103114

About Elephas Biosciences

Elephas is a global leader in functional precision medicine. Our elive™ platform is a breakthrough live‑tissue technology designed to measure therapeutic response across oncology treatment.

Cancer is a leading cause of death worldwide, with the number of patients projected to triple by 2060. Despite a significant increase in the number of available immunotherapies and targeted therapies, only a fraction of patients receiving these treatments obtain a response, and many who may respond are not eligible for therapy due to a lack of accurate predictive biomarkers.

With the mission to tackle this growing dilemma, Elephas has developed an ex vivo platform to assess how live tumor tissue responds to oncology therapies. By preserving the native tumor microenvironment from a live core needle biopsy and using a novel method to address tumor heterogeneity, the elive™ platform provides a functional readout, offering valuable insight for treatment decisions.

To learn more, visit www.elephas.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/elephas-publishes-peer-reviewed-data-in-cell-reports-medicine-demonstrating-elive-platforms-immunotherapy-response-measurement-302910275.html

SOURCE Elephas