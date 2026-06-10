Element Biosciences Announces Upsized Series E to Accelerate Global Growth Across Ecosystem of Genomic, Multiomic, and Clinical Research Solutions

Funding accelerates Element's open ecosystem of genomic and multiomic technologies including VITARI™, and the upcoming launches of tissue profiling on AVITI24™, and AVITI Dx™

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Element Biosciences, Inc. today announced an upsized Series E round of financing, including $175 million from longstanding investor Samsung Electronics, and an undisclosed amount from other investors. The funding will accelerate commercialization of Element’s growing ecosystem of genomic and multiomic solutions, expand its global presence, and advance its product roadmap across research, translational science, and diagnostic applications.

This new capital will support commercialization and adoption of Element's portfolio of genomic and multiomic technologies including AVITI™, the recently announced high-throughput benchtop system VITARI, and the forthcoming launches of AVITI Dx and tissue profiling on AVITI24, while advancing development of future innovations that make important biological insights more accessible to scientists worldwide. It will also strengthen the open, interoperable architecture that allows scientific, pharmaceutical, and technology partners to develop and scale their own applications on Element platforms.

“Element has made remarkable progress since our prior investment. Alongside their advancement in next-generation sequencing, they have made foundational innovations in multiomics and clinical workflows that will play a crucial role in the further development of groundbreaking research and clinical applications in precision medicine and personalized diagnostics,” said TM Roh, President and Head of the Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics. “Samsung believes in the broad adoption of sequencing as a foundational pillar in precision medicine, and we are extremely confident in Element's progress, vision, and team. Samsung continues to invest at the forefront of medtech, life sciences and precision medicine, with the ultimate goal of enhancing people's health outcomes.”

Since first launching AVITI in 2022, Element has expanded from sequencing into a broader portfolio of scientific solutions, enabling researchers to generate richer biological insights through integrated genomic, transcriptomic, protein, spatial, and cellular analyses. The company has grown its global customer footprint to more than 40 countries across academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and clinical research organizations.

“This financing represents a powerful vote of confidence in our vision, our technology, and our team's ability to execute,” said Molly He, CEO and co-founder of Element Biosciences. “At a time when many life science companies continue to face significant market challenges, the support of both new and existing investors validates the progress we have made in building a differentiated portfolio of products and bringing them successfully to customers. This investment enables us to continue delivering transformative technologies that empower scientific discovery and improve human health.”

The financing, subject to regulatory approval, follows Element's $277 million Series D funding round announced in July of 2024.

About Element Biosciences, Inc.

Element Biosciences is pioneering the technologies that enable a deeper understanding of life. Our platforms capture biology in its full dimensionality—spanning genetic, molecular, and cellular insights—to unlock richer data and drive scientific breakthroughs. From foundational research, to the discoveries that help shape diagnostic and therapeutic development, Element empowers scientists to advance the frontiers of biology and impact every corner of human health. To learn more about Element, please visit www.elementbiosciences.com and follow us on LinkedIn, X (Twitter), and Facebook.

Media Contact

Michael Sullivan

Media@elembio.com